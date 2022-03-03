Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

More than a million people have now fled Ukraine for other parts of Europe, as Russian bombardments pound government buildings, apartment blocks and schools across the country. It appears to be the most rapid European exodus since the Second World War, said Andrew Geddes, the director of the Migration Policy Centre at the European University Institute.

In response, the European Union has for the first time activated a “temporary protection directive,” providing people fleeing Ukraine with rights to residency, housing, work, welfare and medical assistance across Europe.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have launched an attack on the city guarding Europe’s largest nuclear plant. The attack in Enerhodar, the city near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, is seen as a new effort by Russian forces to take control of a critical piece of Ukrainian infrastructure.

Here in Canada, the federal government announced moves to impose a massive tariff on Russian imports, announced a shipment of rocket launchers to Ukraine and unveiled a streamlined immigration process for Ukrainians fleeing Moscow’s military assault. The measures come after Canada earlier announced it would slap sanctions on 10 executives from Rosneft, Russia’s leading oil company, and from Gazprom, a major Russian state-owned energy company.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canadians could feel the pain of higher rates Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that Canadians will feel the pinch of rising interest rates, but argued that higher borrowing costs are necessary to bring inflation back under control and to stop demand from outstripping supply, sending consumer prices higher.

Will the convoy protests translate into more support for the defund police movement? Some legal experts says even after life in downtown Ottawa returns to normal, the stark contrast between how police responded to the convoy protesters and how they have responded to Indigenous land defenders or Black Lives Matter activists can’t be ignored.

As provinces lift COVID-19 restrictions, vulnerable people worry about their safety Families with immunocompromised members anxiously watch as pandemic restrictions ease across Canada. Says one Canadian: “We’re tired of it too, but we just don’t have the luxury of putting our guard down.”

MARKET WATCH

Global stocks slid on Thursday as the oil surge rattled inflation fears. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said there was “considerable space” left to raise interest rates this year, and did not rule out a rare 50-basis-point move if needed to rein in hot inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 5.23 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 21,250.41.

The S&P 500 lost 23.08 points, or 0.53 per cent, to end at 4,363.46 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 212.72 points, or 1.55 per cent, to 13,539.30. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.45 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 33,796.90.

TALKING POINTS

In remaining to fight for his country, Zelensky set the tone for both domestic and international resistance

“No matter how this bloody, horrific and unnecessary war plays out, the Kremlin will never be able to claim it was for the sake of Ukrainians somehow desperate for liberation. Zelensky set the tone for the domestic and international resistance, at the risk of his own life. That is genuine political bravery.” - Robyn Urback

On Russian sanctions, Chrystia Freeland is in the right place at the right time

“Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has articulated Canada’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the resolve and assuredness of someone who looks like she has been preparing for this moment for a very long time.” -Konrad Yakabuski

In the worst mass shooting in Canadian history, why did the RCMP sit on critical information for 12 hours?

“Was it a failure of communication? An error made in the fog of a fast-moving murder rampage? A policing decision? All three? The inquiry is not a trial, but the RCMP is going to feel like it’s in the dock.” -The Editorial Board

The world can understand the new Russia through three decades of regional conflicts

“What is happening today in Ukraine has clear roots in Russia’s post-Soviet legacy of empire. There are evident trends in the evolution of Russian rhetoric and action. However, the dramatic scale and breadth of the attack on Ukraine show just how much Russian conflicts in the former Soviet space have evolved.” -Nicole J. Jackson

LIVING BETTER

If you don’t want to head to a theatre this weekend, you’re in luck – three of the best films of 2021 are now available digitally for home viewing. Film critic Barry Hertz names his picks.

TODAY’S LONG READ

How two stolen Maud Lewis paintings brought the global black art market to a sleepy Nova Scotia town

In December 2021, two Maud Lewis paintings were stolen from a summer cottage in Smith’s Cove, near where Maud Lewis used to live.Meagan Hancock/The Globe and Mail

Sometime between September, 2020 and June, 2021, someone slipped inside a 100-year-old cottage by the sea and made off with two original Maud Lewis paintings, valued by one appraiser at around $80,000. The Nova Scotia RCMP say the break-in was unlike any they’d seen in this area. It was calculated, careful, and whoever did it left everything else in the pine-shingled cottage untouched. Read the full story.

Evening Update is written by Globe staff.