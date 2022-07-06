Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Patrick Brown says he was disqualified as a candidate to lead the Conservative Party of Canada because of an allegation that someone was being paid by a corporation to work on his campaign.

The Brampton mayor was ousted late Tuesday for what the party called “serious allegations of wrongdoing.” However, it has not provided any specifics. The development leaves five candidates in the race, the winner of which will be announced on Sept. 10.

“We have no information about who that was or who that corporation was, so it’s impossible to respond to a phantom,” he said Wednesday during an interview on CTV.

Brown, who had reported signing up about 150,000 supporters during the race, said it is clear to him that the party establishment wants his rival Pierre Poilievre, an Ottawa-area MP, to be leader. “I am shocked that they would take lengths this extraordinary to rob members of the party of a democratic election based on an anonymous complaint we have no information on.”

Brampton's Mayor Patrick Brown announces that he is entering the race for the leadership of Canada's Conservative Party, at his first campaign event in Brampton, Ontario, March 13, 2022.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

War in Ukraine, economic shocks threaten UN’s zero-hunger goal

The United Nations’ zero-hunger goal by 2030 is probably no longer within reach as climate change, war, economic shocks and the pandemic increased world hunger rates for the third year in a row.

The latest edition of the UN’s State of Food Security and Nutrition report, produced by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and four other UN agencies, reported that as many as 828 million people, or nearly 10 per cent of the world’s population, were affected by hunger in 2021.

The figure was 46 million higher than in 2020 and 150 million higher than in 2019, the year before the pandemic began. The latest tally does not include the effects of the war in Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

On the ground in Ukraine

Ukraine has so far thwarted an attempted Russian advance into the north of its Donetsk region, but the city of Sloviansk and other civilian areas there were being heavily shelled, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

Russia has increased its focus on Donetsk, the southern part of which it and its proxies already control, after completing its seizure of the neighbouring Luhansk region on Sunday with the capture of Lysychansk, much of which now lies in ruins.

Meanwhile, a top Kremlin official has warned the U.S. that it could face the “wrath of God” if it pursues efforts to help establish an international tribunal to investigate Russia’s action in Ukraine, while the Russian lower house speaker urged Washington to remember that Alaska used to belong to Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, denounced the U.S. for what he described as its efforts to “spread chaos and destruction across the world for the sake of ‘true democracy.”’

Smoke rises after shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donetsk, Ukraine, July 6, 2022.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

British PM Boris Johnson insists he will not quit despite mounting resignations, rebellion in his party

Cabinet ministers gathered in Boris Johnson’s official residence on Wednesday to tell him to quit as British leader, after he insisted he would not stand down in the face of a mounting rebellion within his party.

With more than 30 government resignations and many lawmakers in his Conservative Party in open revolt, some senior ministers were in Downing Street to tell the Prime Minister he needed to go, a source said. At least one was there to back him if he decided to fight on, another source said.

Despite the clamour for him to resign, Johnson said he had a mandate from the 2019 national election, which he won with a large majority, to plow on.

“I am not going to step down and the last thing this country needs, frankly, is an election,” he told a parliamentary committee, refusing to answer whether he would try to stay in the job even if he lost a confidence vote from his own lawmakers.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks at Downing Street in London, Britain, July 6, 2022.HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Hockey Canada’s culture must change in wake of ‘extremely horrific’ sexual-assault allegations, Sport Minister says: Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual-assault allegations involving eight Canadian Hockey League members, including players with the gold-medal-winning world junior team, reveals a culture problem within the organization that needs to change, federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge says.

Home sales, prices in Toronto and Vancouver plunge from last year’s highs: Home sales in Toronto and Vancouver plunged in June from last year’s highs and property prices declined further as higher borrowing costs made it harder for would-be buyers to get into the country’s two priciest real estate markets.

Rogers, Shaw say mediation talks with Canada’s competition watchdog failed to resolve merger objections: Mediation talks between Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Canada’s competition watchdog regarding the telecoms’ contested $26-billion merger did not result in a resolution, the companies said Wednesday.

Shopify delays compensation overhaul, lays off 50, as fallen stock price complicates plans: Shopify Inc. is putting off a compensation overhaul that would give its employees more choice in how they are paid, as the Ottawa-based company addresses the challenges posed by its fallen stock price and the persistent sell-off pummelling the technology sector.

Listen to City Space: How online shopping is changing our city streets – and what comes next

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index bounced back near the end of day to avoid its weakest close in 15 months on commodity weakness with crude oil and metals sinking on recession fears.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 104.50 points to 18,729.66.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 69.86 points at 31,037.68. The S&P 500 index was up 13.69 points at 3,845.08, while the Nasdaq composite was up 39.61 points at 11,361.85.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.65 cents US compared with 76.70 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was down 97 cents at US$98.53 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 1.3 cents at US$5.51 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$27.40 at US$1,736.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down seven tenths of a cent at nearly US$3.41 a pound.

TALKING POINTS

The Ford family government is back to some of its old antics

“As a consolation prize to those who did not make Mr. Ford’s 30-person cabinet, the Premier increased his government’s pool of parliamentary assistants – from 25 in his last government to 43 now – each of whom will receive an extra $16,600 on top of their annual salaries. And though the optics perhaps aren’t great – especially from the perspective of public sector staff such as hospital workers, who have been subject to a 1-per-cent cap on salary increases – the more salient factor is that the opposition parties are currently leaderless and astray, so the Ford government might as well do what it wants. The post-election landslide-victory afterglow is still strong, after all.” – Robyn Urback

‘Role model effect’ can transform how women and girls think of political leadership

“Exposure to the political world, whether through watching the news with their parents, learning about politics in school or taking field trips to provincial legislatures, reinforces the association between men and political leadership. Girls don’t start out believing that politics isn’t for women, they learn it.’ – Susan Franceschet

Reasonable limits: the antidote to U.S.-style extremism in high court decisions

“The key to ‘reasonable limits’ is that it is itself reasonably limited. Charter rights, it says, are ‘subject only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.’ Those words – ‘only’ and ‘demonstrably justified’ – are critical. The onus is always on the state to justify a given limitation on rights, and the right can be limited only so far as this is demonstrated.” – Andrew Coyne

LIVING BETTER

It’s well-established that eating a healthy diet helps guard against chronic disease.

Studies have consistently found that a diet based on vegetables and fruit, whole grains, a variety of proteins and healthy fats is tied to a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease and certain cancers. If your diet is less than stellar, though, you might lean toward taking a daily vitamin supplement to protect your long-term health. If that’s the case, an updated review of evidence suggests you’re wasting your money.

Here’s what to know about supplementing with vitamins and minerals.

TODAY’S LONG READ

In Peru, climate-related migration uproots communities

View of the area affected by the overflow of the Utcubamba River in El Salao, Bagua, Peru.Angela Ponce/The Globe and Mail

Residents of Amazonas fled for their lives as the earth opened up in November and swallowed their towns. Now, Peruvians are planning ahead for other catastrophes and the refugee surges they might create.

International organizations have been sounding the alarm about climate-related migration for years. The World Bank has warned that, by 2050, climate change could force 216 million people to migrate in their own countries – 17 million in Latin America.

Peru specifically is at added risk. A joint report by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and the International Organization for Migration, a UN agency, assessed that half of its territory is exposed to recurring natural hazards, with more than nine million people exposed to heavy rains, floods, flash floods and landslides; seven million to low and very low temperatures; and nearly 3.5 million to droughts. Natalie Alcoba reports from Peru.

