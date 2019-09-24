Evening Update: Pelosi announces House will begin formal impeachment inquiry of Trump; Ontario police charge two, including Kevin O’Leary’s wife in boat crash

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
Ontario police charge two, including Kevin O’Leary’s wife in fatal Muskoka boat crash
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people, including the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, who were involved in a boat crash that killed two people in Ontario cottage country this summer. After a month-long investigation, the OPP said Linda O’Leary, 56, has been charged with careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act. The driver of the other boat, Richard Ruh, a 57-year-old man from Orchard Park, N.Y, was charged with failing to exhibit navigation lights, also under the shipping act.
Pelosi announces House will begin formal impeachment inquiry of Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the House into a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief. The probe centres on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his reelection, actions Pelosi said would mark a “betrayal of his oath of office.” She declared: “No one is above the law.”
- Analysis (David Shirbman): Is the Ukraine episode a turning point in the Trump presidency, or just another ‘when’ moment?
- Opinion (Lawrence Martin): Saying it ain’t so: Amid impeachment talk, Trump casts Biden as ‘Crooked Joe’
On the campaign trail today
The Liberals and the New Democrats focused their energy on the environment Tuesday, vowing to lower carbon emissions, as the Conservatives continued to set their sights on small businesses, promising to reverse controversial changes to the tax system made by the Liberal government.
Read more:
- Trudeau no-show leads to cancellation of Munk debate on foreign policy: The debate has been cancelled because of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s refusal to participate, the lead organizer says. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Rudyard Griffiths, chair of the Munk Debates, said the debate has been cancelled because of Mr. Trudeau’s “refusal to debate.”
- Ousted Liberal candidate Hassan Guillet to run as Independent in Montreal riding: Hassan Guillet made it official today after Elections Canada’s website had recently listed his name as a candidate in the east-end riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel.
- Opinion (Cathal Kelly): What is Andrew Scheer like? Sharing a meal with the Conservative Leader and his family
British Supreme Court rules PM Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament was illegal:
In a unanimous decision released Tuesday, the court’s 11 judges ruled that Mr. Johnson’s move to prorogue Parliament from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14 was “unlawful, void and of no effect." As a result of the court’s ruling, Parliament has not been prorogued, Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said. She left it up to the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, to decide when to recall Parliament, which could happen this week.
- Opinion (Errol Mendes): The U.K. Supreme Court delivers a game-changer for prime ministers around the world
- Explainer: Where are we at with Brexit? An ongoing guide
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Federal Court judge grants B.C. a temporary injunction against Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law: Justice Sebastien Grammond says Alberta’s legislation that could have limited oil exports to other provinces raises a serious issue and could cause irreparable harm to the residents of B.C.
Quebec’s human rights commission says majority of hate attacks in province go unreported: The commission’s president says in 78 per cent of the cases it examined, the person experiencing the discrimination didn’t report the matter to authorities despite the fact it constitutes a serious form of prejudice.
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, fighting extradition to U.S., accuses Canada of improper conduct: Her lawyers argued Canada abused its immigration processes to gather evidence against her, a claim the government says is without an “air of reality.”
Why RioCan’s Ed Sonshine sees the future in mixed-use rental housing: All retailers, in their own ways, are going through significant changes, and so are real estate people who serve retail.
Vancouver schools allow students to participate in Friday’s climate strike: The motion was passed unanimously at last night’s school board meeting and is similar to the decision taken last week in the Surrey school district.
MARKET WATCH
A gauge of global stocks fell on Tuesday as calls for the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump grew louder, while the British pound firmed as the UK Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 141.68 points to 26,808.31, the S&P 500 lost 25.15 points to 2,966.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 118.84 points to 7,993.63.
Canada’s main stock index also erased early gains on Tuesday, as BlackBerrys shares fell on weak results and a slide in oil prices capped gains. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was unofficially down 68.87 points at 16,798.33.
TALKING POINTS
The lack of clean drinking water in Indigenous communities is unacceptable
Kaycie Lane and Graham Gagnon: “Achieving safe drinking water in First Nation systems requires a multi-faceted approach focused on improving underlying concerns in water systems, not temporarily removing drinking water advisories in communities.” Lane is a PhD student at Dalhousie University that focuses on drinking water safety in rural communities. Gagnon is a professor in the Centre for Water Resources at Dalhousie University.
If big auto manufacturers are gathering our data, shouldn’t we be paid for it?
Petrina Gentile: “How much information is being collected in our cars while we’re driving? Think about it. Advanced safety systems use cameras, sensors and GPS systems to gather information about roads and obstacles in our path, but it’s also collecting data about the driver, their driving habits and driving routes.”
LIVING BETTER
When it comes to your garden, fall is often overlooked as a gloomy season. But if you follow some basic tasks, it’s actually the perfect time to begin looking forward to ensure your garden’s success next spring. Can’t wait for spring? There are also some winter harvests you can do by extending your growing season and putting plants in the ground mid-summer. You can get second crops of cool-season vegetables such as lettuce.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Jockology: Our society’s culture of fear is holding back children’s fitness
Acknowledging the importance of childhood fitness is one thing; figuring out what to do about it is a far more complex challenge. “Studies comparing physical activity in indoor versus outdoor environments have consistently found that children are more active outdoors," said University of Lethbridge public health professor Richard Larouche. The challenge, Larouche believes, is to turn back the clock on social norms about what is acceptable for children to do.
