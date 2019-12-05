Evening Update: Pelosi gives go-ahead to Trump impeachment articles; Liberals pledge to fight climate change, cut taxes in Throne Speech

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
Pelosi directs House to move forward with impeachment articles against Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says congressional Democrats will draw up articles of impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump for soliciting foreign interference in next year’s election, setting the stage for a vote in the House of Representatives before the end of this year.
Pelosi announced this morning that she had ordered Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the judiciary committee, to push forward with the efforts to remove Trump from office. But this is unlikely to be the end of Trump’s presidency.
Next steps: The Democratic-controlled House will likely pass the articles of impeachment. Trump would then face a trial in the Senate, which would have to convict him with a two-thirds majority. The Republicans hold a majority in the Senate, making it almost certain Trump will be acquitted.
Trudeau video used in Biden attack ad: Separately, the video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gossiping with other NATO leaders about Trump is featured in an ad from former vice-president Joe Biden’s campaign for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination.
Liberals pledge to fight climate change, cut taxes in Throne Speech
Trudeau is calling for unity in his government’s Speech from the Throne, acknowledging that a minority mandate will require MPs to work together to fight climate change, cut taxes for the middle class and continue reconciliation with Indigenous people.
The speech, which was delivered by Governor-General Julie Payette this afternoon in the Senate, marks the opening of a new Parliament after the October federal election.
The government also vowed to crack down on gun crime by banning military-style assault rifles and says it will take steps to introduce a buy-back program.
Ahead of the speech, Liberal MP Anthony Rota was elected Speaker of the House of Commons, beating out fellow Liberal Geoff Regan, who had been Speaker during the past session of Parliament. Rota urged MPs to set a positive and respectful tone.
Canadian executive Mark Wiseman exits BlackRock for violating relationship policy
Mark Wiseman was terminated from global asset manager giant BlackRock after violating the investment firm’s policy about personal relationships at work.
Wiseman, who was global head of active equities and viewed as a potential successor to CEO and founder Larry Fink, joined the firm in New York three years ago after stepping down as CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
He is married to Marcia Moffat, head of BlackRock’s Canadian division. In a memo sent to some of his colleagues, Wiseman said he is leaving after engaging “in a consensual relationship with one of our colleagues without reporting it” as required by BlackRock’s relationships at work policy.
Why the rifle used in the Polytechnique shooting remains legal, 30 years later
Tomorrow is the 30th anniversary of Canada’s deadliest shooting. In a classroom of engineering students at Montreal’s École Polytechnique, women were targeted by a gunman carrying a legally purchased Ruger Mini-14 rifle. Fourteen women were killed, and another 10 were injured along with four men.
Three decades later, despite tireless campaigning by former students, gun-control advocates and others for a ban, the Mini-14 remains as legal.
Since its introduction to civilian markets in the mid-1970s, it has proven to be a shape-shifter of a gun – a simple hunting rifle to some, a deadly assault rifle to others – one that defies easy classification.
Nova Scotia to become first province to ban flavoured e-cigarette products
Nova Scotia will become the first province to ban flavoured e-cigarette products, a move that is expected to spark similar changes across the country. It will take effect April 1, 2020.
It’s the latest move by a province to address rising rates of youth vaping. In recent weeks, Ontario, British Columbia, Prince Edward Island and Quebec have all announced new policies designed to restrict youth access to vaping.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
TD, CIBC release results: Both Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce today reported drops in fourth-quarter profits. In keeping with all of Canada’s largest banks, TD and CIBC increased loan-loss provisions in the quarter.
Toronto teacher to stand trial in student’s drowning death: Nicholas Mills, the teacher charged in the death of Toronto high school student Jeremiah Perry, who drowned on a field trip to Algonquin park two years ago, has been ordered to stand trial.
Second Cup buying Bridgehead Coffee: Second Cup is acquiring Bridgehead Coffee, which has 19 outlets in Ottawa, and plans to expand to Toronto under the new ownership.
Rape victim set on fire in India: A 23-year-old rape victim was set ablaze by a gang of men, including the alleged rapist, as she made her way to court in northern India today, police said, stirring public outrage over the scourge of crimes against women.
Supreme Court refuses to hear Travis Vader’s appeal: The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the appeal of Travis Vader, convicted of killing Edmonton-area seniors Lyle and Marie McCann, who vanished in 2010 while setting out on a camping trip.
Deputy governor defends BoC on rates: In a speech today, deputy governor Timothy Lane defended the Bank of Canada’s unique course on interest rates, saying that the “resilient” Canadian economy has dictated that the central bank not move in lock-step with rate cuts this year in the United States and elsewhere.
MARKET WATCH
Canada’s main stock index slid today, as weak earnings reports from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank added to a gloomy mood among investors worried about global trade disputes. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 42.42 points at 16,854.92.
Investors have also been grappling with conflicting headlines on the U.S.-China trade deal. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.01 points to 27,677.79, the S&P 500 gained 4.67 points to end at 3,117.43, and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.03 points to close at 8,570.70.
LIVING BETTER
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Remembering Jimi Hendrix’s Toronto drug trial, 50 years later
Arriving in Toronto for his drug trial on Dec. 7, 1969, Jimi Hendrix did what any self-respecting rock star of the era would do: He scored some grass. “It was a couple of joints,” says Linda Goldman, whose best friend supplied the weed. The young women not only shared their stash with Hendrix, they spent time with him.
It was 50 years ago this month, but Goldman remembers the trial and a hotel-room visit with the iconic guitarist well, and if any details are foggy she has diary entries to fill in the blanks. Her story is not of the typical sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll kind, even if those components were all in play.
Above all, Goldman recalls Hendrix as worried, which he had every right to be. He had been arrested earlier in the year at Toronto International Airport on the charge of being in the possession of hash resin and heroin. A possible jail sentence hung over him for the months leading up to the trial. He was “bummed out,” according to the retired library supervisor, who spoke to The Globe and Mail in an exclusive interview recently. “I don’t think he was very happy. He was one of the world’s biggest rock stars, and everybody wanted something from him.” Read Brad Wheeler’s full story here.
