Evening Update: Pfizer, partner say COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in trials; Air Canada pauses route cuts, closings amid aid talks

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Pfizer and BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in trials

Pfizer’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90-per-cent effective based on initial trial results, the drug maker said today, a major victory in the war against a virus that has killed more than a million people and battered the world’s economy.

Story continues below advertisement

Experts welcomed the first successful interim data from a large-scale clinical test as a watershed moment that showed vaccines could help halt the pandemic, although mass rollouts, which need regulatory approval, will not happen this year.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE said they had found no serious safety concerns yet and expected to seek U.S. authorization this month for emergency use of the vaccine, raising the chance of a regulatory decision as soon as December.

Political reaction: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the news “very encouraging." He hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada early next year, but warned that won’t bring an immediate resolution to the pandemic.

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer’s progress but warned Americans to keep their guard up and masks on, while President Donald Trump’s administration celebrated and tried to claim credit.

Opinion: There’s new hope for a coronavirus vaccine, but let’s not celebrate too quickly – André Picard

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

The latest in U.S. politics: Ben Carson tests positive, Mark Esper fired and more

Story continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump has fired Defence Secretary Mark Esper, an unprecedented move by a president struggling to accept election defeat and angry at a Pentagon leader he believes wasn’t loyal enough.

Ben Carson, the Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, is the latest attendee of the Trump campaign’s election night watch party in the White House to test positive for COVID-19. The event – with few masks and no physical distancing – is under scrutiny as a potential coronavirus superspreader since another attendee, chief of staff Mark Meadows, contracted the virus.

In Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is confident U.S. president-elect Joe Biden will vigorously press China’s authoritarian rulers to free two jailed Canadians and challenge Beijing to re-evaluate its aggressive and repressive foreign policy.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have now marked 700 days in Chinese prison on allegations of espionage in what Ottawa regards as retaliation for Canada’s detention of senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of U.S. law enforcement.

Read more: Biden is the U.S. president-elect. Trump isn’t giving up easily. How will the transition of power work? Here’s what we know so far.

Opinion and analysis:

Story continues below advertisement

The clamour for a Trump concession shows the enduring power of admitting defeat – David Shribman

The U.S. election was a stunning triumph for democracy at a moment when it was sorely needed – Clifford Orwin

Kamala Harris’s victory is a repudiation of the racism that Black women face – Debra Thompson

Air Canada says further route cuts, closings ‘on pause’ as Ottawa weighs aid for battered airlines

Air Canada is set to cancel another 95 unnamed domestic, U.S. and international 95 routes and close nine Canadian airport operations, but will wait for the results of taxpayer aid talks scheduled to begin this week with the federal government.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said any federal aid would be contingent on airlines refunding customers' money for flights cancelled in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Porter Airlines, which has pushed back its restart date several times, said today it is extending its shutdown to Feb. 11, 2021.

Ottawa boosts broadband funding to expand high-speed internet access in rural areas

The federal government is adding $750-million to its funding for rural broadband projects as it looks to accelerate the deployment of high-speed internet. The additional funding brings the total amount of the Universal Broadband Fund to $1.75-billion.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa says the investment will help connect 98 per cent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100 per cent of Canadians by 2030.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Will McDonald’s eat Beyond Meat’s lunch? McDonald’s says it will introduce its own plant-based meat alternatives called “McPlant” in 2021. The decision hit shares of plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat, which was seen as the front runner for a contract as it had conducted tests of what was called a “P.L.T.”

GM recalls vehicles in Canada, U.S.: General Motors is recalling more than 217,000 cars and SUVs in Canada and the United States because transmission oil can leak, causing them to stop moving or possibly catch fire.

Short list for the face of new $5 bill: A diverse group of eight notable Canadians, including Terry Fox and Indigenous advocates, are up for consideration to be featured on the $5 bill when it gets a redesign next year.

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

The stock market raced toward a post-pandemic existence today when long-struggling airlines, banks, energy producers and theatre chains surged on promising test results for a COVID-19 vaccine.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 834.57 points or 2.95 per cent to 29,157.97, the S&P 500 index added 41.06 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 3,550.50, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 181.45 points or 1.53 per cent to 11,713.78.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 193.03 points or 1.19 per cent to 16,475.86.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

LIVING BETTER

We’re all under a lot of stress these days, but eating foods rich in a variety of nutrients can help your body cope. Here are five, including:

Story continues below advertisement

Carbohydrates: Okay, this one comes as no surprise, but emphasize higher-fibre options such as whole grains and fruits to help improve mood and stabilize blood sugar.

Okay, this one comes as no surprise, but emphasize higher-fibre options such as whole grains and fruits to help improve mood and stabilize blood sugar. Magnesium: When reacting to stress, the body uses magnesium to dampen cortisol, a stress hormone. Excellent sources include pumpkin seeds, quinoa, almonds, cashews and peanuts.

When reacting to stress, the body uses magnesium to dampen cortisol, a stress hormone. Excellent sources include pumpkin seeds, quinoa, almonds, cashews and peanuts. Vitamin C: It’s thought to help the adrenal glands, which produce stress hormones, function better. Reach for citrus fruits, red and green bell peppers as well as tomato juice.

TODAY’S LONG READ

‘We have lost an icon’: The world mourns the loss of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek

Open this photo in gallery Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Shortly after Alex Trebek revealed to his audience in March, 2019, that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he realized he had been given a blessing. Like Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn, who hears himself praised when he attends his own funeral, Trebek, who hosted the syndicated quiz show Jeopardy! for more than 36 years, was inundated by expressions of love and affection from fans around the globe who might not have otherwise told him of their feelings while he was still alive.

“It has given people a reason, an excuse if you will, to express themselves, which they would not have thought of doing before,” he explained in July, during an interview with The Globe and Mail. “So, from that point of view, it’s been an eye-opening experience, and very humbling to suddenly realize, gosh, these people are really taking it to heart!”

That outpouring of affection turned to expressions of mourning on Sunday afternoon, as the news spread that the Sudbury-born Mr. Trebek had passed away in the early morning at his home in Los Angeles, with family by his side. Politicians, hockey players, actors, former Jeopardy contestants and fans alike shared their sense of loss. Read Simon Houpt’s full story here.

Read more: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek became a pop culture luminary

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.