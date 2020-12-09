Evening Update: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada; Global Affairs objected to Canadian military decision to cancel training with Chinese army

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Health Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Canada has given the green light to its first COVID-19 vaccine, with the national health regulator announcing today it has granted interim authorization to the two-dose vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Canadians are expected to get the first doses starting next week, with hospital and nursing home staff at the front of the line.

Residents of seniors’ facilities and other adults over 80 are almost certain to be next, depending on the logistics of what will be the most ambitious and complex immunization campaign in this country’s history. Potential stumbling blocks include distributing a vaccine that has to be stored at -70 C throughout a vast country, ensuring recipients return for their second doses, and persuading people who are nervous about taking a new vaccine.

Background: How effective and how safe is this vaccine? Those and other questions are answered here in our explainer.

Following the launch of its vaccination campaign yesterday, Britain today advised people with serious allergies not to get the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine after two people reported adverse reactions. Both are reportedly recovering.

More headlines:

Listen and learn: In the latest episode of our Stress Test podcast, personal finance columnist Rob Carrick and editor Roma Luciw dig into how COVID-19 have changed our food habits, from restaurants to meal kits and more. They also speak to Sylvain Charlebois about why food prices keep going up and how Canadians can save money at the grocery store.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

Global Affairs objected to Canadian military decision to cancel training with China’s People’s Liberation Army

The department of Global Affairs pushed back against a decision last year by Canada’s top soldier to cut back on interactions with China’s People’s Liberation Army, warning Beijing might consider this a reprisal for the arbitrary arrest of two Canadians, according to documents seen by The Globe and Mail.

Those two Canadians – former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor – will have been incarcerated in China for two years as of tomorrow, in apparent retaliation for the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver’s airport at the request of U.S. officials.

Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, recently met the two men through virtual visits and told a House of Commons committee yesterday that they are healthy and managing to keep their spirits up despite their lengthy stay in prison.

U.S. regulators, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct

U.S. regulators have sued to force a breakup of Facebook as 48 states and districts accused the company in a separate lawsuit of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors.

The antitrust lawsuits were announced by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney-General Letitia James. The FTC specifically asked a court to force Facebook to sell off its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.

Facebook called the government actions “revisionist history” that punishes successful businesses and noted that the FTC cleared the Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions years ago.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Bank of Canada leaves rate unchanged: Canada’s central bank left its key policy rate unchanged today at a record-low 0.25 per cent. The BOC also reaffirmed that it will continue the quantitative easing program “until the recovery is well under way,” as a means to keep interest rates low “across the yield curve.”

Emissions hit new record: Greenhouse gas emissions reached a new high in 2019, putting the world on track for an average temperature rise of 3 C, a U.N. report showed today. This year, there has been a temporary emissions dip as economies slowed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump to intervene in Supreme Court case: U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to intervene in a long-shot lawsuit by the State of Texas filed at the U.S. Supreme Court trying to throw out the voting results in four states Trump lost to president-elect Joe Biden. Officials from the four states at issue have called the lawsuit a reckless attack on democracy while legal experts gave it little chance to succeed.

MARKET WATCH

North American stocks closed lower today, with Wall Street retreating from record levels as investors grew discouraged over the halting progress of economic stimulus talks, while a drop in Facebook shares provided an additional drag. The S&P/TSX Composite index slid 79.14 points or 0.45 per cent to 17,559.86, with both tech and materials stocks dragging down the benchmark.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 105.07 points or 0.35 per cent to 30,068.81, the S&P 500 lost 29.43 points or 0.79 per cent to end at 3,672.82 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 243.82 points or 1.94 per cent to 12,338.95.



TALKING POINTS

A civil war is erupting over the soul of the CBC

“No matter what the CBC might do to mitigate the peril of confusion in the minds of viewers, listeners and online readers about what is information and what is commerce, the journalists are left to grapple with Tandem’s admitted goal of ‘leveraging our networks credibility’ for mercenary reasons.” – Linden MacIntyre, former host of the CBC’s The Fifth Estate

Related: Hundreds of CBC staff sign open letter against broadcaster’s paid-content plans

My fateful interview with Roald Dahl brought me face-to-face with anti-Semitism

“I’d occasionally encountered anti-Semitism but that was from the unread and the unimpressive. Here it was from a deeply intelligent man who was elegant and persuasive.” – Michael Coren

Vancouver finds itself at an urban-planning crossroads once again

“Vancouver committed to reducing its CO2 emissions by 50 per cent of its 2007 levels by 2030. So far, it has cut them by 9 per cent. It will need radical solutions to get them to the finish line; incremental reductions won’t get it done.” – Gary Mason

LIVING BETTER

Taking CPP early can cost you $100,000 and limit your long-term options

Want to avoid losing six figures in retirement? Consider delaying Canada Pension Plan benefits. The Lifetime Loss calculation is a new way of looking at the advantage of delaying CPP payments. Instead of telling people how much they might gain by delaying, Lifetime Loss shows how much money they could leave on the table by starting the benefits early.

TODAY’S LONG READ

On the high seas, COVID-19 can’t slow down the world’s wildest sporting event

Open this photo in gallery Alexia Barrier's sailboat is shown on Nov. 26, her birthday, as she competes in the Vendée Globe, in which sailors race solo and non-stop around the world. Alexia Barrier

Not all big-name sporting events have been crippled by the pandemic. The craziest of them all is in full swing, riveting a million fans around the world to their screens – me among them.

The event is the Vendée Globe sailboat race. Sailing races are usually plodding affairs, not much fun unless you are actually on the boat in a duel to the finish line (I raced sailboats in my youth). This race is different – big time.

The Vendée is a non-stop solo race around the world, covering about 44,000 kilometres in scary-fast boats. The rules are simple: You cannot seek help, and the moment you step on land you are disqualified. You can’t even pull up to another boat or ship for supplies or technical help. The skippers have to be navigators, mechanics, cooks, computer technicians, survival experts and medics – all at once. Read Eric Reguly’s full story here.

Evening Update is written by S.R. Slobodian and Dianne Nice.