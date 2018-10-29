Evening Update: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect, accused mail bomber make court appearances

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect, suspected mail bomber make court appearances

The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre was released from hospital and turned over to federal authorities for a court appearance today on charges he killed 11 people in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Robert Gregory Bowers, who was shot and wounded in a gun battle with police, arrived at the federal courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh. Prosecutors set in motion plans to seek the death penalty against him. Authorities say he expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and later told police that “I just want to kill Jews.”

Victims of Saturday’s violence include Joyce Fienberg, who grew up in Toronto and is being remembered as a “cherished friend.” Canadians have held vigils and rallies across the country in solidarity, and another is set to take place in Toronto at 7 p.m. Monday at Mel Lastman Square.

Opinion: “Deadly bursts of antisemitism remind Jews in North America that we might never feel at home,” writes Mira Sucharov, an associate professor of political science at Carleton University. “But staring down antisemitism is not enough. We must also wage a war against xenophobia more broadly. In the age of Trump, these terrible forces feed off one another, just as they go hand in hand with racism, Islamophobia and transphobia. And as we’ve seen, these terrible forces are gaining traction.”

Separately in Miami, the man accused of mailing 14 pipe bombs to prominent critics of U.S. President Donald Trump was ordered held without bail today. Cesar Sayoc is charged with five felony counts and is due to appear again in Miami court on Friday.

Another suspicious package addressed to CNN, similar to those Mr. Sayoc is alleged to have sent, has been intercepted, the FBI confirmed Monday.

Germany’s Angela Merkel confirms she is stepping down as party chair, will quit politics in 2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said today she would not seek re-election as party chairwoman and that her fourth term as chancellor would be her last. She has been chairwoman of the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) since 2000 and chancellor since 2005.

Her decision to step down as chairwoman comes after her party suffered its second regional election setback in as many weeks. The CDU came first in yesterday’s vote in the state of Hesse, but suffered a slump in support.

“The end of the long love affair with the CDU no doubt began in 2015 when Ms. Merkel welcomed a million migrants, most of them Syrians, as a humanitarian gesture,” Eric Reguly writes. (for subscribers) “The backlash, especially in less prosperous eastern Germany, was swift, giving rise to the {Alternative for Germany], which many Germans condemn as a neo-fascist party.”

Mother and child reunion - 31 years in the making

Lyneth Mann-Lewis, who has reunited with her son 31 years after he was allegedly abducted, says she’s living proof that missing children cases can have happy endings. She spoke at a news conference today where she spoke about seeing her son, Jermaine Mann, for the first time since he was taken from her in 1987 when he was a toddler.

“ ‘Oh, mommy, you have my eyes,’ " she said of his first words to her. “He hugged me and he kissed me and we held there for a long time.”

Police allege the father, Alan Mann Jr., abducted the boy in Toronto and slipped into the United States where he created false identities for them both. He is facing criminal charges in the U.S., but will be extradited to Canada to face one count of abduction.

Venice hit by an exceptional high tide as Italy buffeted by winds; at least six killed

Venice was inundated by an exceptional high tide today, putting three-quarters of the lagoon city under water as large swathes of the rest of Italy experienced flooding and heavy winds that toppled trees and other objects, killing six people.

Tourists and residents alike donned high boots to navigate the streets of Venice after strong winds raised the water level more than five feet before receding. The water exceeded the raised walkways normally put out in flooded areas in Venice, forcing their removal. Transport officials closed the water bus system except to outlying islands because of the emergency.

Open this photo in gallery People walk in the flooded streets during a high-water alert in Venice on October 29, 2018. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

MARKET WATCH

Early gains on Wall Street fizzled and sent global stocks lower today after reports that the U.S. is planning an additional US$257-billion worth of tariffs on Chinese goods if coming talks between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping fail to end a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245.39 points to 24,442.92, the S&P 500 lost 17.44 points to 2,641.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 116.92 points to 7,050.29. The Dow had shot up more than 300 points shortly after the opening of trade, and at one point in afternoon trading was down more than 500 points.

In Toronto, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index lost 166.51 points to close at 14,721.75. All of the index’s 11 major sectors finished lower, including a 10.1-per-cent fall in health care stocks as marijuana producers sank.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

People are passionate about things you don’t always expect. It turns out that manual transmission in one of them. Reaction was strong to this Facebook post. The BMW 3 Series sedan will – for the first time – not be available with a manual transmission, it was revealed in last month’s auto show. BMW knew what it was doing, Mark Richardson writes. Standard transmissions have an emotional appeal to enthusiasts, but they don’t sell well. Does BMW’s decision on the 3 Series represent the final nail in the coffin for the stick shift industry-wide?

TALKING POINTS

The U.S. nears its boiling point

“When my colleague at the Hoover Institution, historian Victor Davis Hanson, warns that we are ‘at the brink of a veritable civil war,’ we all need to pay attention. I also take seriously the work of Peter Turchin, who has been arguing for some time that several leading indicators of political instability (notably inequality) are set to peak around 2020, making the United States ‘particularly vulnerable to violent upheaval.’ ” - Niall Ferguson, historian and author (for subscribers)

Mexico shouldn’t do Trump’s dirty work on migration

“Mexico has its own security problems and agenda and should not adopt Mr. Trump’s call to police the caravan. Instead, the protection of human rights and an attitude of solidarity, empathy and respect is needed. Rather than sending enforcement to the southern border of Mexico and spending significant resources on this effort, Mexican authorities should design policies that focus on special zones to develop social and productive projects, including for those who continue to transit or who have been deported from the United States.” - Eunice Rendon, professor at Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Mexico

Steve Pearce’s MVP reminds us how baseball can turn a regular shmoe into a legend

“Pearce, 35, was often injured in Toronto and didn’t make much of an impact. When he was moved at this year’s trade deadline to Boston, it didn’t register. The Blue Jays picked up most of his salary, and in return got a prospect who is unlikely ever to hit a bloop single in the major leagues, never mind a grand slam. But during this World Series, won 4-1 on Sunday evening by the Boston Red Sox, Pearce reminded us why baseball remains our most poetic sport. It can take a regular shmoe and, over the course of a few good at-bats, turn him into a legend.” - Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

If you made a list of words that pop into your head when you think of Canada, winter might just come ahead of politeness, beavers and hockey, Jason Tchir writes. But in some of the places with the lousiest winters, there are still Canadians who don’t drive with winter tires. The biggest reason people give? All-seasons are good enough. But for most of Canada, winter tires are better. Sure, winter is a season, but all-season tires aren’t designed for the cold. Once the temperature outside drops below 7 C, the rubber on all-season tires starts to get hard, like a hockey puck, and lose their grip on pavement and ice. But winter tires are made of a softer rubber compound that keeps its grip to -40 C.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Dalhousie Indigenous student showing Canada the way to reconciliation

There was nowhere left to smudge. After Dalhousie University tore down its Indigenous Students’ Centre during campus renovations a few years back, the temporary location had no place for the ceremonial burning of sweet grass, sage, tobacco or cedar, and left some Indigenous students feeling adrift, their needs invisible, Jessica Leeder writes.

Aaron Prosper, a Mi’kmaw student who had lived most of his life on Nova Scotia’s Eskasoni reserve, was just in his second year then. But in his new role as the Indigenous students’ representative on campus, the responsibility to fix the problem fell to him. And so he won his people a place to smudge. And then he won the permanent installation of the Mi’kmaq flag on campus. And then he won a bid to become president of Dalhousie’s Student Union, making history last spring as the first Mi’kmaw student to hold that position.

Gently but firmly, Mr. Prosper is steering an increasing shift toward not just embracing but honouring Indigenous culture in his adopted academic community. The effects of this have rippled far beyond campus borders and have made the 22-year-old an unofficial but highly sought guide on reconciliation efforts throughout Nova Scotia.

Open this photo in gallery Aaron Prosper, centre, Dalhousie University's student union president from Eskasoni First Nation, accompanies the Smokey Point drum group from Pictou Landing First Nation while acting as the arena director at the university's annual Mawio'mi - or pow wow - in Halifax on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail Darren Calabrese

Brothers find their niche making memorable small or mid-sized team retreats

On-site yoga, limos and private chefs at cottage country homes are not just for vacationers with a luxury holiday in mind. Those options and more are now available to companies planning team getaways, Amy O’Kruk writes.

Retreatify, a Toronto-based tech startup, personalizes corporate trips by helping businesses “build their own retreats.” Launched in May by brothers Nir and Ron Zahavi, Retreatify simplifies the planning process for retreats of up to 25 people. The two-sided platform pairs business groups with homeowners’ empty cottages and chalets within 200 kilometres of the Greater Toronto Area, offering add-ons such as transportation, catering and entertainment.

The concept caters to a new corporate travel movement that swaps dull hotel boardrooms and tired resorts for local, authentic retreats that reward employees, bond teams and improve company morale through memorable experiences.

Open this photo in gallery Example of luxury cottage used by Retreatify.

