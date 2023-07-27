Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The sights and sounds of war have become common in the southeastern Polish city of Rzeszów, as the city’s airport rumbles day and night with cargo aircraft delivering the latest loads of Western military support to Ukraine, while the highways east of the city are clogged with trucks carrying everything from bridge-building equipment to recently trained Ukrainian recruits.

A plan to build a new NATO facility on the outskirts of the city could make these sights and sounds permanent. Canadian and Polish officials with direct knowledge of the matter have confirmed to The Globe and Mail that there is a plan to build the facility – although it will be more of a repairs and logistics centre than a large-scale military base.

Rzeszów (pronounced “Zhesh-oof”) has become such a hub for Western assistance to Ukraine that it has brought visits from U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The city has also caught the attention of the Kremlin and its allies. In March, Poland said it had dismantled a network of pro-Russian spies who were monitoring the airport with the suspected intent of sabotaging the delivery of military aid to Ukraine.

Open this photo in gallery: Artillery ammunition is loaded on a cargo plane of a US airline at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport.picture alliance/AFP/Getty Images

Conservatives are “stoking anger,” Trudeau says, following massive cabinet makeover

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized the Conservatives today for “stoking anger and fear” over the issue of climate change, saying no one debates it anymore except for the opposition party, while pointing to the devastating impacts of forest fires, Hurricane Fiona, record floods and rainfalls.

Trudeau was asked about people in Newfoundland, particularly in rural areas, who rely on the oil and gas industry for their livelihoods who feel like the sector is under attack by Liberal policies. He said Pierre Poilievre and his party are “lying to workers and telling them that the world’s not going to change and everything’s going to stay the way it was.”

The Prime Minister made the comments a day after a major cabinet shakeup, which took place at a time when the Liberals are losing ground to Conservatives in a number of public opinion polls.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

First victim of Nova Scotia floods identified: A man who died during a torrential rainstorm last weekend in rural Nova Scotia has been identified as Nicholas Anthony Holland, a member of the local rock band Hogtooth. He was one of four people who went missing early Saturday after the vehicles they were in were swept off a road and submerged as they fled their homes.

People with schizophrenia at greater risk of heat-related deaths: People with schizophrenia are especially vulnerable as temperatures rise and officials issue heat warnings across the country. A study published earlier this year found people with schizophrenia had the highest risk of death in B.C. in the summer of 2021, during a record deadly heat dome. This could possible be because of social isolation, economic marginalization and antipsychotic medication that affects the body’s ability to regulate heat, the report says.

Summer McIntosh powers to 200-metre butterfly gold: Canada’s Summer McIntosh put in a dominant performance at the World Aquatics Championships today by defending her world title in the women’s 200-metre butterfly. She led the race at every split and set world junior, Canadian and American records with her time of two minutes 4.06 seconds.

New analysis on Indo-European languages: An international team of researchers, including a Canadian linguistics professor at Carleton University, has developed a new hypothesis that they say resolves a vigorous debate over where Indo-European got its start: through farming.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index fell today as a jump in bond yields dampened optimism that a peak in borrowing costs was near. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 0.9 percent to 20,385.47, its biggest decline since July 6. The Canadian dollar traded for 75.75 cents.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks dropped after news that the Bank of Japan will allow long-term interest rates to rise sent U.S. yields higher, snapping the longest winning streak for the Dow since 1987. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.67 percent to 35,282.72, the S&P 500 lost 0.64 percent to 4,537.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.55 percent to 14,050.11.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

“Canada’s partnership with Israel has been premised on shared values, and with Israel’s government now dominated by extremist elements who are undermining the two-state solution, we can’t keep acting like it’s business as usual.” – Thomas Juneau

“If the women believed to be in the landfill were members of prominent white families, I have no doubt that the search would have already begun. If we are in the business of reconciliation, we can’t value one life over another, and we certainly can’t hide behind safety concerns when facts say otherwise.” – David A. Robertson

LIVING BETTER

Ten thriller books for the heat of summer

Whether you’re stretched out on a hammock at the cottage, relaxing on a patio or staying out of the heat at home, these books are perfect for summer reading.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery: A wildlife crossing bridge over the Trans-Canada Highway in Alberta.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

“A part of Canada”: Reflections from the Trans-Canada Highway – the drive that binds

Mark Richardson drove the length of the Trans-Canada Highway from St. John’s to Victoria. This is the final report of a seven-part series.

The Trans-Canada Highway, like the country it crosses, seems to be never quite sure of its purpose. Sometimes, as in Quebec and New Brunswick, it’s an expressway with separated lanes and controlled access interchanges, like an American interstate. At other times, as with long stretches through Ontario and British Columbia, it’s the tourist road less travelled, where trucks prefer alternative routes south of the border and there are pullouts for vistas every five minutes.

Personally, I hold to the idea of the Trans-Canada of Newfoundland, where the islanders think of it as the road that connects every part of their province and, by happenstance, will take them on the ferry west to the rest of Canada.

Last month, I drove a Lexus RX 500h the length of the Trans-Canada Highway along the 7,800 kilometres of its traditional route, to determine whether it still deserves its iconic national status.

Read the full story.

Evening Update is written by Omair Quadri. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.