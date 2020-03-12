Evening Update: PM in self-isolation as Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested for coronavirus; global markets plunge into bear territory

Good evening, the coronavirus outbreak continues to dominate the news. Let’s start with recent developments:

Justin Trudeau in self-isolation, wife tested; markets in bear territory; more sports leagues suspend play

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation and working from home while Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is being tested for the novel coronavirus, his office says. She began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever yesterday and is self-isolating while waiting for test results.

Last week, the Prime Minister spoke at a major mining conference in Toronto, after which at least one of the roughly 23,000 attendees has tested positive for the virus. Trudeau’s meeting with provincial and territorial premiers will be postponed, his office added, citing the evolving coronavirus situation across Canada.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada is seeking further information from the United States before deciding whether to follow its lead and suspend flights from Europe excluding Britain, announced by President Donald Trump last night.

The measure has infuriated European leaders. Dacin Cilos, a member of the European Parliament from Romania, responded on Twitter: “This is a global crisis, which requires global solidarity ... Containment measures are needed, but not arbitrary ones. Europe will be your partner, but not your scapegoat.”

Markets: Global stocks plunged into a bear market and following that announcement on fears the ban threatening more disruption to the world economy.

Canadian stocks suffering their biggest percentage loss since 1940, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index falling 1,761.64 points or 12.34 per cent to 12,508.45.

On Wall Street, The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2,352.60 points or 9.99 per cent to 21,200.62, the S&P 500 lost 260.74 points or 9.51 per cent to 2,480.64 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 750.25 points or 9.43 per cent to 7,201.80.

The bond market has revealed stresses of its own. The situation is so severe that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has intervened with an announcement that it will pump US$1.5-trillion into the financial system through the purchase of a full range of U.S. government debt.

In other coronavirus news:

Sports: The National Hockey League said today that it was suspending play due to dangers associated with the coronavirus. Earlier, Major League Baseball said it would suspend all operations, as did Major League Soccer and the Professional Lacrosse League.

The NBA announced yesterday it was suspending its season after a member of the Utah Jazz tested positive. Three days after the Toronto Raptors played in Utah, the players, coaches and travelling staff have gone into self-isolation.

Provinces: The Ontario government has ordered all public schools to close for the next three weeks. The move, affecting about two million students, comes after Premier Doug Ford told families to go ahead with March Break travel plans and “have a good time” despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quebec Premier François Legault has banned public gatherings of more than 250 people and ordered into quarantine any public servants who return from outside the country, saying it’s time for the province to go into “emergency mode.”

Travel: Princess Cruises, the operator of two ocean liners quarantined because of numerous coronavirus cases, says it will suspend voyages of all its 18 ships for two months.

In the wake of a slump in holiday bookings, leisure airline Transat AT says it has consolidated flights and taken other measures to cut costs but cannot provide a financial outlook for the second quarter or summer travel season.

Arts: Canada’s biggest celebration of homegrown music has been cancelled. The Juno Awards were set to take place with thousands of fans and dozens of musical acts on Sunday in Saskatoon, and broadcast on CBC. And the Canadian Screen Awards, which was scheduled for March 29, has been called off.

The entertainment industry prepared for an unprecedented shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, cancelling upcoming movies, suspending all Broadway performances and eliminating live audiences from television shows.

Health: Wondering whether you might have coronavirus? Here are the symptoms.

Opinion:

A significant bear market is just starting - David Rosenberg

Social distancing is not about panic. It’s about being a good citizen - Mark Kingwell , philosophy professor, University of Toronto

During this time of pandemic, we must also fight the “infodemic” - Lindsay Finneran-Gingras and Dennis Matthews, digital communications executives

Have you had to self-quarantine because of the coronavirus? We want to hear your story.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Danny Williams takes aim at Muskrat Falls report: Former Newfoundland premier Danny Williams has criticized the final report from inquiry into Muskrat Falls, days after it faulted his government for pushing through the “misguided” $12.7-billion hydro project. In a statement, Williams took issue with commissioner Richard LeBlanc saying the government failed to protect residents’ best interests, calling it “deeply offensive.”

Bombardier C-suite shakeup: Alain Bellemare is out as the chief executive of Bombardier in a major shakeup of leadership positions at two Quebec business institutions. He’s being replaced by Hydro-Québec CEO Éric Martel as of April 6. Bombardier said in a news release that its board unanimously concluded that it was the appropriate time for a new leader.

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINT

Why the proposed Wet’suwet’en deal may be falling apart

“The conflict that exists among its five clans and 13 family subgroups over the Coastal GasLink pipeline project should have served as a caution for those greeting the preliminary tri-party agreement with unreserved elation.” - Gary Mason

LIVING BETTER

If your weekend plans include some viewing pleasure, check out the Globe’s guide to the latest movie releases and streaming shows. This week’s fare includes spare and powerful First Cow, heartbreaking Red Snow and Netflix thriller Lost Girls. And plan your screen time by signing up for The Globe’s new weekly What to Watch newsletter, with film, TV and streaming reviews and more.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Open this photo in gallery Shoppers queue to buy groceries at a supermarket in Chingford, London. (Photo by Ashraf Karim Eddin) Ashraf Karim Eddin/Reuters

A trip to the grocery store showed the coronavirus is testing Britain’s ability to keep calm and carry on

It was on Thursday that the coronavirus finally caused Britain’s famously stiff upper lip to quiver.

You initially had to go into a grocery store to see it. As someone who works from home, I often take a midday break to buy things for dinner. Usually it’s just me and a few retirees listening to gentle muzak as we wander the aisles. Not today. Not when Italy is in lockdown, Ireland is closing schools and the United States is barring travellers from Europe, though not yet Britain.

A trip to the grocery store made it clear that many in London are expecting the country to soon head in a much more closed direction. The store was crowded right from the fruit and vegetables section at the front, to the deserted toilet paper racks in the back. As everywhere else, antibacterial hand gel disappeared from British shelves several weeks ago.

On Thursday, it was rice, pasta and other non-perishable goods that were becoming scarce. An employee moved among the aisles, appending green “temporarily unavailable” stickers to shelves that used to hold cans of peas, jars of tomato sauce or bags of basmati rice. A last can of cut green beans stared out from one rack, daring shoppers to decide they would not need it in the days ahead. Read Mark MacKinnon’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.