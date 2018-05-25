Evening Update: Police on the hunt for Mississauga bombing suspects

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Police on the hunt for two suspects after bomb explosion at Mississauga restaurant injures 15 people

Story continues below advertisement

A bomb exploded around 10:30 p.m.. on Thursday night at Bombay Bhel, a restaurant in Mississauga

Fifteen people were injured in the blast, three critically. Police say those critically injured have now been upgraded to stable

Peel Regional Police ask for public’s assistance in identifying two suspects

Peel Regional Police are hunting two suspects after an improvised explosive device ripped through a Mississauga restaurant Thursday night. The two suspects entered the Bombay Bhel, left the bomb and immediately fled. Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans told a news conference Friday morning there were two separate parties celebrating birthdays in the restaurant, and that there were children under 10 in attendance. No children were injured, she said. Those who were injured range in age from 23 to 69 and were all sent to hospital. Three victims – a 35-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman – were initially reported to be in critical condition but have been upgraded to stable condition.

Police released a surveillance image Friday morning and described the suspects as both having light or fair skin; one was described as being in his mid 20s. Police do not have a description of the vehicle the suspects are believed to have fled in.

You can keep on top of new details with our What we know so far story.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? Let us know what you think.

Doug Ford denies interfering in local PC nomination race

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is being accused of interfering in a local party nomination race by signing up bogus members to help a candidate of his choice. On Thursday, the Liberals released documents and an audio recording of Mr. Ford that purports to show him recruiting members and suggesting the fees would be paid by others – a violation of the party’s rules. The revelations draw Mr. Ford into a controversy that has dogged the PC Party in recent days over nomination practices under his predecessor, Patrick Brown. Mr. Ford denied the allegations and accused the Liberals of trying to hurt his campaign before the June 7 election.

The documents released by the Liberals relate to a nomination race in Etobicoke Centre won by Kinga Surma. Her rival, Pina Martino, filed a formal complaint with the PC Party in November of 2016 accusing Ms. Surma of signing up more than four dozen individuals as members either without their consent or without them paying the $10 fee. Under party rules, members must pay their own fees. In the audio recording, which the Liberals say was made in October, 2016, Mr. Ford is heard suggesting people’s fees would be paid by others and encouraging them to leave membership forms incomplete.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Get all of the details and insight on the provincial election from our Ontario election guide.

The Globe has several opinion pieces on the election campaign, including:

Picture this: Ontario PCs chose the competent woman over the bloviating man

If I were Christine Elliott, I’d be spitting broken glass right now. Several dozen firefighters would be required to deal with the smoke coming out my ears. Ms. Elliott must look over the smouldering wreckage of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives’ election campaign and think: If I’d been in charge, this wouldn’t look like the end of a Terminator movie. — Elizabeth Renzetti

Doug Ford proves to be part of the problem, rather than the solution to the Tories’ cultural troubles

For any Ontarians who hoped the Tories would seize the opportunity of Mr. Brown’s ignominious exit to find a solution to what ails them culturally, and what many Canadian parties put up with to varying degrees, it’s time to be disappointed. It increasingly appears that given an opportunity to find a solution, the PCs instead turned to someone who is part of the problem. — Adam Radwanski



Story continues below advertisement

Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, sexual abuse

Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein turned himself into police this morning in Manhattan and later stood in handcuffs in court to face two counts of rape charges and one count of committing a criminal sexual act. The arrest came in the wake of a months-long investigation by the New York Police Department. Mr. Weinstein was ordered released on US$1-million cash bail by Judge Kevin McGrath. His case will resume July 30. Until then, Mr. Weinstein is not allowed to travel outside of the states of New York and Connecticut and must wear a tracking device. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, told reporters after the hearing that the 66-year-old co-founder of the Miramax film studio and the Weinstein Co., intends to plead not guilty to the charges. Mr. Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women. He has denied ever having non-consensual sex.

In related news, Vancouver’s Translink public transit system and credit card company Visa have suspended their respective relationships with Morgan Freeman after multiple women accused the actor of sexual harassment. TransLink’s public transit ad campaign featured Mr. Freeman’s distinctive voice reading out announcements as part of a Visa ad campaign.

With summit cancellation, China reclaims strategic influence over North Korea

The sudden cancellation of plans for a June 12 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has positioned Beijing back at the heart of the strategic tussle over the future of the Korean peninsula, writes Asia bureau chief Nathan VanderKlippe. In the grand game of strategic influence that has enveloped debate over North Korea’s nuclear program, it’s an indication that China has found a way to reassert its primacy.

Meanwhile, both the United States and North Korea today said they remain open to talks. This morning, North Korean vice-foreign minister Kim Kye-gwan called Mr. Trump’s cancellation “unexpected and very regrettable” and said North Korea remains “unchanged in our willingness to do everything we can for the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and of the humanity, so with a broad and open mind, we are willing to give the United States time and opportunity.”

Janice Gross Stein weighs in on the cancellation of the summit and argues the world is better off without a Trump-Kim Summit.

MARKET WATCH

The close: TSX falls as oil selloff weighs on energy stocks

Canada’s main stock index continued its decline today as the price for oil fell below US$70 a barrel and continued to drag down the energy sector. The S&P/TSX composite index shed 37.95 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 16,075.67, following reports OPEC countries plan to produce more oil soon. The TSX’s energy group fell 5.51 points, or 2.70 per cent, while the financials sector slipped 0.08 points, or 0.03 per cent. The TSX is off 0.8 per cent for the year.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

The Newfoundland woman at the centre of a Scottish workplace-harassment scandal, DeeAnn Fitzpatrick, alleges co-workers mocked her for having a miscarriage, used racist language and threatened female staff members. She alleges she suffered a decade of harassment, including being taped to a chair with tape over her mouth, after complaining about a sexist, racist workplace culture at her office.

TALKING POINTS

Hold off on bashing the 30-year-olds who live at home

While there are no doubt some contemptible opportunists out there still sucking at the financial teat of their parents and doing little in exchange, that is not the majority of kids in their 20s and 30s still living at home. Not even close. Especially if they live in one of the country’s more expensive markets such as Vancouver and Toronto, they are there because the cost of housing is so bloody expensive and they are more indebted, out of school, than any generation before them. — Gary Mason

Canada’s mysterious Islamic State returnee looks frighteningly familiar

The question of what to do with the Islamic State member in our midst has been on Canadian minds ever since an episode of The New York Times podcast Caliphate a few weeks ago. One of [the current and former Islamic State members] is the Canadian man at the centre of the podcast known as Abu Huzaifa al-Kanadi. Rumour has it that he lives in the Toronto area, and it’s disconcerting to hear his story told by a twentysomething with the same accent and slang as any other kid from the Greater Toronto Area. — Denise Balkissoon

Trump and the art of how not to do trade deals

Nearly a year and a half into his administration, [U.S. President Donald Trump] has demonstrated a knack for threatening trade wars, shredding some agreements and forcing open others. But he’s made scant progress toward his goal of permanently rewriting the rules of global trade in favour of the United States. ... Mr. Trump has thrown the world into a vortex of uncertainty. But even he doesn’t seem to know where it’s all headed. There is no apparent endgame to the U.S.-induced trade turmoil. — Barrie McKenna

LIVING BETTER

Leslie Beck: Try these foods to help you sleep better



Mounting evidence suggests that what you eat – and what you don’t eat – affects the time it takes to fall asleep when you go to bed and the amount of time you spend in deep, restorative sleep. Research suggests that diet can impact hormones that regulate sleep duration and sleep quality. Foods can influence the secretion of melatonin, a brain chemical that controls the body’s internal clock to regulate sleep.

New study aims to provide clues on how Canadian seniors can age healthily

The purpose of the $41-million Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging, funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, is to follow more than 50,000 Canadians for at least 20 years to provide a sense of how our health evolves as we age. It is one of the biggest, boldest studies on aging in the world and researchers hope the study will not only provide a realistic picture of this important segment of the population but, more importantly, guide our health and social policies.

How do I get enough fibre in my diet?

A high-fibre diet is important for digestion and is believed to promote a healthy diversity of gut microbes. It’s also known to reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as obesity, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancers. Yet most Canadians only get half the advised amount of fibre, according to Health Canada.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

How Bombardier Recreational Products is making a killing selling off-road vehicles to Americans

Fifteen years ago, Bombardier spun off its classic business of making Ski-Doos and Sea-Doos into a new company called Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP). After a rocky start, the offspring is now roaring ahead and winning over lucrative new markets for its burgeoning line of off-road vehicles.

Winnipeg’s biodome garden looks to make a tropical splash in a city defined by winter

In Assiniboine Park, the lush Canada’s Diversity Gardens could help bring the world to a city on the grow. The 35-acre biodome is already under construction and is set to open in the summer of 2020. The $75-million project is part of what some see as a “continuing renaissance” for the city, a renewed confidence in the idea of Winnipeg as one of the most populous, robust cities in Canada.

Evening Update was compiled by Michael Snider. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.