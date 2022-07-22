Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Two of Canada’s men’s world junior hockey teams are now being investigated by police following alleged group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.

Hockey Canada said in a statement on Friday it learned of the 2003 alleged incident after being contacted by TSN seeking comment. The national sports body said it immediately contacted Sport Canada as well as Halifax Regional Police about the allegations. Halifax was the co-host city of the 2003 world junior hockey championship.

It’s the second allegation of sexual assault involving Canada’s world junior hockey team to become public in a span of two months. The 2018 world junior team was already embroiled in a controversy surrounding Hockey Canada’s handling of a sexual assault allegation.

Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress for defying subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

Steve Bannon, a key associate of former President Donald Trump and an influential figure on the American right, was convicted on Friday of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, a major victory for the Democratic-led panel.

A jury found Bannon, 68, guilty of two misdemeanour counts for refusing to provide testimony or documents to the House of Representatives select committee as it scrutinizes the Jan. 6, 2021, rampage by Trump supporters who tried to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election.

EXCLUSIVE: RCMP investigating Canadian oil company ReconAfrica after complaints of alleged corruption and fraud

The RCMP have launched an investigation into a Canadian oil company that is drilling exploration wells near the ecologically sensitive Okavango River in southern Africa, The Globe and Mail has learned.

RCMP investigators, in the early stages of a probe that arose after multiple complaints from environmentalists, have interviewed at least two Canadians who have been critical of the activities of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (ReconAfrica), a Calgary-based company with a drilling program in Namibia.

Ukraine and Russia sign landmark deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on

Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.

The accord crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. Speaking at the signing ceremony in Istanbul, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the deal opens the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

First Nations chiefs hope to hear truths in apology from Pope Francis during next week’s papal visit: A group of First Nations chiefs say next week’s papal visit offers an opportunity to heal and move toward reconciliation, but that it must also include truth and justice for residential school survivors and their families.

Out-of-control wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C., now estimated at 22 square kilometres: A wildfire burning out-of-control just under two kilometres northwest of Lytton now covers more than 22 square kilometres (2,200 hectares). British Columbia’s wildfire service said the lower relative humidity will cause fuels to dry out, creating potentially volatile conditions during peak burning times.

How Joe Biden’s agenda stalled out, and what he can do about it: It’s been a rough couple weeks for Joe Biden. His approval rating reached a record low. Inflation reached a 40-year high. A coal baron-turned-senator tanked his climate change plan. Then, he came down with COVID-19. These recent travails have marked an inflection point in an increasingly difficult presidency.

Senior RCMP officer told inquiry he stayed home during N.S. mass shooting to avoid command confusion: In his interview released Friday by the inquiry, Archie Thompson, senior RCMP officer who retired about six months after the April 18-19, 2020, killings, outlined difficulties reaching Staff Sgt. Steve Halliday on the phone during some of the tension-filled moments on April 19.

Debate erupts within Unifor over executive expenses as union looks to replace former president Jerry Dias: As Canada’s largest private-sector union seeks to replace its beleaguered former president, Jerry Dias, a raging debate has cropped up among current and former members over the expense accounts of some of its top leadership.

Ontario unions call for urgent action on hospital staffing, emergency room closures: Service Employees International Union Healthcare and the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions issued open letters Thursday to the provincial government and the Ontario Hospital Association with recommendations to address what they describe as a crisis.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touched their lowest level in eight weeks on Friday, after weak data added to worries about the global economic growth outlook and traders reassessed the Federal Reserve’s ability to raise rates much further. Canadian bond yields were down to a similar degree, continuing a steep descent that began on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.48 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 31,899.42. The S&P 500 dropped 37.21 points, or 0.93 per cent, to end at 3,961.74 points while the Nasdaq Composite lost 234.28 points, or 1.94 per cent, to 11,825.33. On Bay Street, the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 79.93 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 18,982.92.

The Canadian dollar traded at 77.44 cents US, down from 77.55 cents US on Thursday.

TALKING POINTS

Will Red Tories create a new political party if Poilievre wins the CPC leadership?

“Some supporters of Poilievre rival Jean Charest … are already musing about the creation of a new centre-right political party that would look, well, a lot like the old Progressive Conservative Party Mr. Charest led between 1993 and 1998.” - Konrad Yakabuski

A savvy NDP would seize on Canada’s summer of frustration

“There is thus an opportunity for a classical type of NDP – one that speaks the language of blue-collar workers, union members, young families and the like – to channel the frustrations of average Canadians who feel left behind: those who are struggling to fill up their gas tanks and stretch their grocery dollars...” - Robyn Urback

China will soon not be the world’s most populated country. That’s good – so why is Beijing fretting?

“But Mr. Xi and his officials aren’t obsessed with the size of their working-age population because they want more workers; they’re obsessed because they believe an aging population, with fewer tax-contributing workers and more revenue-consuming pensioners, will make it impossible to escape the ‘middle-income trap.’” - Doug Saunders

LIVING BETTER

Five more tax strategies to plan for tough economic times

When times get tough, the tough get planning. As a follow-up to last week’s article on navigating turbulent times characterized by higher prices, increasing interest rates and reduced investment values, here are more ideas to consider in these tough economic periods.

TODAY’S LONG READ

How Canada’s sovereignty is based on the 15th-century edict of a lecherous pope

Images of Pope Alexander VI circa 1485 and 1495.Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Getty Images

Today, the international legal principle called the Doctrine of Discovery holds that Christian nations of Europe legally acquired vast tracts of Indigenous land by making landfall during the Age of Discovery and raising flags, or planting crosses or digging some sod. The doctrine, formulated in the Vatican’s official decrees, known as papal bulls, and developed over the centuries by philosophers, scholars and an influential U.S. Supreme Court judge, has been used to explain how the Crown continues to hold underlying interest in all lands within Canada.

As Pope Francis prepares for his arrival in Canada next week, he faces mounting pressure from the Assembly of First Nations and others to revoke the Doctrine of Discovery. Such a task is well beyond the powers of the Vatican, but the strange history of the doctrine could be said to serve as a warning against underestimating the pope’s influence.

Read the full story by Patrick White.

