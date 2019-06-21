Evening Update: Police release findings of Danforth shooting probe; Ontario Premier Ford cancels two patronage appointments

Good evening,
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Police say there’s no sign Danforth shooter was radicalized
The man behind last summer’s Danforth Avenue mass shooting had no ties to terrorist groups, Toronto police said today.
A police investigation found that Faisal Hussain, 29, had a long history of mental health issues, but the motive behind his shooting spree remains unclear.
He killed two people when he opened fire along the city’s Greektown neighbourhood the night of July 22, 2018, before he turned his gun on himself.
Suspicions of his possible ties to terror groups were fueled by police affidavits unsealed last fall, which say that he had previously traveled to Pakistan with his father, who said his son didn’t want to return to Canada because people “left him alone” while abroad.
Marcus Gee wrote the event raises urgent questions: “Could something more have been done for the 29-year-old man identified as the shooter? A heartbreaking statement from his family said he had struggled with mental health challenges his whole life. Did no one notice he was going down a dark path?”
Ontario Premier revokes two patronage appointments
Ontario Premier Doug Ford revoked the appointments of two people following reports of close ties to his chief of staff.
Less than a day after the Premier announced the appointments, a government source confirmed that he revoked two “agents-general” positions for Tyler Albrecht and Taylor Shields. The postings in New York City and London come with salaries between $165,000 and $185,000 plus expenses.
Albrecht has ties to Ford’s chief of staff, Dean French, through their involvement in lacrosse. He is also friends with French’s sons.
Sources close to French’s family said Shields is a second cousin of French’s wife.
In last year’s Ontario election campaign, Ford assailed what he said was a Liberal government devoted to “insiders and political elites.” But a year later, his critics say his cabinet has racked up a long list of loyalists to lucrative posts.
Trump says he stopped strikes on Iran due to potential casualties
U.S. President Donald Trump said today the U.S. was prepared to strike against Iran for downing an American surveillance drone, but he reversed his decision with 10 minutes to go as he was told 150 people could die.
His tweeted statement raised questions over how he could have learned about casualties only minutes beforehand. His tweet indicated that he does not want to up tensions with Tehran, though he didn’t rule out future strikes.
The downing of the U.S. drone over the Strait of Hormuz prompted clashes over who was responsible. Iran insisted the drone violated Iranian airspace, while Washington said it had been flying over international waters.
The U.S. has been putting increasing economic pressure on Iran for more than a year. It reinstated sanctions following Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of a global deal to limit Iran’s nuclear program.
Mark MacKinnon wrote any attack on Iran risks provoking a furious regionwide response: “Head-to-head, Iran has no answer to American military might, but its array of proxy armies can wreak havoc against U.S. allies and interests in Israel, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, in addition to targeting oil traffic in the Persian Gulf.”
This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR
Police share footage of altercation between Masai Ujiri and sheriff’s deputy after Raptors championship win. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office showed The Globe and Mail still images of the incident to rebut witness accounts that the team executive did not strike an officer last week in Oakland, Calif.
A record six Canadians were selected in the NBA’s 2019 draft. A week after the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship, the draft set the record for most players picked from any country outside the U.S.
Renata Ford, the widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has announced her run for the People’s Party of Canada. The wife of the late politician will be a candidate for Maxime Bernier’s right-wing party in the fall federal election.
GFL has lined up investment banks for an IPO as it seeks to raise up to $1.98-billion. The waste management company has hired RBC, BMO, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, and plans to list its shares on the TSX and in the U.S.
Desjardins is facing a class-action lawsuit following a data breach. The personal information of more than 2.9 million members was leaked by a former employee to parties outside the organization, chief executive Guy Cormier says.
Georgia and Russia are trading blame for outbreak of unrest in Tbilisi. Violence flared yesterday over the visit of a Russian lawmaker, leading police to use tear gas and rubber bullets to stop crowds storming parliament.
MARKET WATCH
Oil prices built on recent gains today on fears any U.S. military attack on Iran would disrupt flows from the Middle East, while a gauge of global stock markets hovered near seven-week highs following a run spurred by optimism over monetary policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.04 points to 26,719.13, the S&P 500 lost 3.72 points to 2,950.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.63 points to 8,031.71.
Canada’s main stock index fell slightly today. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was unofficially down 49.40 points at 16,525.43.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.
TALKING POINTS
Trudeau figures out how to get things done in Washington
“Mr. Trudeau’s team cannot overcome all of the gaps in influence – Canadian votes don’t affect the outcomes of U.S. elections. They cannot credibly threaten instability: No matter how badly you treat Canadians they will still be good trading partners and behave themselves at the border. But Mr. Trudeau’s people have learned how to align themselves with the powerful Americans who can mobilize jobs and votes in the U.S. while also helping to advance Canada’s interests.” - Laura Dawson, director of the Canada Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington
Is finding consensus on oil pipelines ever possible?
“Instead of fanning conflict by picking a side, the government could have sought more creative options that come closer to meeting the interests of both sides.” - Thomas Gunton, director of the Resource and Environmental Planning Program at Simon Fraser University
LIVING BETTER
Investing today can involve finding a productive place to park cash you want to deploy into the markets at a later date, Rob Carrick writes.
Never mind the arguments about how holding cash to invest later is a form of market timing and a long-term drag on returns. For the people holding a lot of cash these days, even a modest return on this is a step forward.
The inverted yield curve in June - short-term interest rates higher than long-term rates - is worrisome in that it shows investors are concerned about an economic downturn. But the inverted curve also means that short-term rates on cash and cash equivalent investments are some of the most attractive available.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
A solo paddleboard journey on serene Georgian Bay
“We need nature. We are nature. Studies have shown the calming, psychological benefits of forest bathing, swimming, sun and sky. Here, I learn again to listen to my own voice as a small, insignificant moving dot on a map, with only a burning will to explore that ultimately trumps fear and propels me forward.”
For more on the serenity of solo paddleboarding, read here.
Evening Update is written by Katrya Bolger. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.