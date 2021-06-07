Evening Update: Police say family of five were intentionally targeted in fatal hit and run

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

A family of five, who was run down by a driver in London, Ont., over the weekend were targeted for being Muslims, police allege. Four members of the family were killed and a boy was left with serious injuries.

Police have laid four charges of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder against the driver. The family was out for an evening walk on Sunday when they were hit.

“There is evidence this is a planned, premediated act,” Detective-Superintendent Paul Waight of the London Police Service said in a news conference on Monday.

Man who killed woman with trailer hitch sentenced

Brayden Bushby, the man who threw a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman in Thunder Bay, was sentenced on Monday to eight years in prison. Bushby was convicted of manslaughter last year.

Bushby threw the trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner as he passed her in a moving car in January, 2017. The incident caused Kentner severe internal injury, and she died six months later.

The court heard that Bushby laughed and said “I got one” as the object hit her.

The eight-year sentence was on the lower side of what the Crown had wanted. The Crown was looking for a sentence between eight and 12 years, while Bushby’s defence has suggested four.

Ontario begins reopening on Friday

Ontario has moved up plans to reopen, with the first steps taking effect on Friday. This includes the reopening of restaurant patios and non-essential retail stores with capacity limits, as well as larger outdoor gatherings of 10 people.

The province was supposed to begin reopening next Monday, but moved up the changes as a result of higher-than-expected vaccination rates, as well as decreasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

This comes as the highly contagious Delta variant now makes up one-quarter of cases in the hard-hit region of Peel, west of Toronto. There are concerns of vaccine hesitancy in the area, as 27 per cent of adults have yet to receive their first dose, despite being eligible for weeks.

Next door in Manitoba, the province is still dealing with a high number of cases, and children in Garden Hill First Nation, a remote fly-in community in northeast Manitoba, have missed so much school that they will repeat the year.

Air Canada execs return bonuses

On Sunday, Air Canada said CEO Michael Rousseau and the company’s executive vice-presidents “have chosen to voluntarily return their 2020 bonuses and share appreciation units.”

The company got rid of its bonus plan during the pandemic, and instead replaced it with a new plan that paid $10-million in “COVID-19 Mitigation Bonuses” earlier this year.

The move by Air Canada follows a public outcry over the bonuses. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland blasted the bonuses last week, and all members of the House of Commons unanimously approved a motion denouncing the Air Canada executives.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Bill C-10, the act to amend the Broadcasting Act, which has raised freedom of expression concerns, has only five hours left to be discussed by the heritage committee. On Monday, the House of Commons passed a rare motion, brought forward by the Liberals, to limit discussion on the legislation. At its previous pace, the committee would not have finished its review of the bill before the summer recess.

Refugee camps in Greece are already heavily monitored by cameras, drones and police, but by next summer the country will roll out facial-recognition and fingerprint technology to track refugees. Human rights organizations are raising concerns about the significant personal information that will be shared with European databases without the consent of individuals.

Even though more women graduate from university than men, they’re still underrepresented in high-level jobs such as university deans and full professors. Reporter Robyn Doolittle shares insights from the investigation, and why women get stuck at the lower university ranks, on the latest episode of The Decibel. This is the latest instalment in the Power Gap series by Doolittle and Chen Wang that focuses on the gender wage and power gap across the public sector.

MARKET WATCH

After hitting a record high of 20,067.19 at the open, Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Monday, as losses in resource shares offset gains in tech and cannabis stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was unofficially up 6.11 points at 20,035.40. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.59 points at 34,748.80, the S&P 500 was down 5.41 points at 4,224.48, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 17.41 points at 13,797.08.

TALKING POINTS

Global vaccination must be the top priority at the G7 meeting

“Donating doses is not just morally right, it is in the best interest of every country. As we have tragically seen, increased transmission can lead to new, more infectious variants. These variants can – and will – cross borders. A new variant is most likely to arise from huge populations with uncontrolled epidemics and no access to vaccines. Ensuring the world’s population has access to these life-saving tools remains the best way to protect everyone, everywhere.” - Jeremy Farrar, contributing to The Globe and Mail

Erin O’Toole needs to show he is a leader who can lead

“Unless they end their filibuster and allow the bill to pass before Parliament rises June 23, the Conservatives will take the blame for killing legislation that would protect LGBTQ Canadians from zealots, crooks and cranks. Mr. O’Toole must make them stand down.” - John Ibbitson

LIVING BETTER

Can hair supplements give me thicker, shinier hair?

It’s estimated that close to 50 per cent of men and women experience hair loss by the age of 50. The most common type is called androgenetic alopecia, which is caused by hormones called androgens that lead to shorter, finer hair.

Hair loss can also be caused by stress, certain medications, thyroid dysfunction and hair hygiene (such as excessive shampooing, heat styling and relaxing treatments).

But though hair supplements are easy to find, unless you have a nutrient deficiency, there’s little evidence that they can make a difference.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery Performers The Tragically Hip featuring Feist perform to an empty Massey Hall in Toronto. CARAS/iPhoto /Handout

The Junos: the high, lows and notable quips

The 50th Juno Awards took place on Sunday. The event began with Buffy Sainte-Marie calling for “compassion” in light of the news that the remains of 215 children were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops. While shocking to some people, Sainte-Marie said, “it’s not news to Indigenous people.” It set a tone of the evening that was more about community and healing than trophies.

The Tragically Hip received a humanitarian award for the band’s long career of charitable efforts, including involvement with the Indigenous rights movement.

The Weeknd took home multiple awards, including recognition for artist and album of the year. Jann Arden was also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

