Evening Update: Politicians pay the price for overseas trips; British judge rejects U.S. request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Assange

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

The list of politicians and staffers exiting their roles after holiday travel during the pandemic grew again today. Provincially, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has accepted the resignation of his municipal affairs minister, Tracy Allard, among others, and has asked his chief of staff, Jamie Huckabay, to step down, after earlier saying he would not discipline them. Quebec’s Liberal party has stripped Pierre Arcand of his role as critic for matters related to Montreal and to transportation.

In the Senate, Conservative Leader Don Plett travelled to Mexico in December for personal reasons, and is now back in Manitoba quarantining, his spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Yesterday, Quebec MP Sameer Zuberi and Ontario MP Kamal Khera stepped aside from their extra parliamentary duties after acknowledging international travel.

Opinion: ”[Kenney] convinced voters that he had assembled a group of like-minded, down-home Albertans to be part of this team. ... Now they discover that the party they voted into power two years ago is nothing more than a bunch of pina colada Conservatives.” - Gary Mason

In Ontario, Toronto’s medical officer of health Eileen de Villa said at a press conference today the city will report more COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces going forward, and there will be stricter guidelines for employers reporting cases among their staff. The announcement comes as the province reports 3,270 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 917 cases in Toronto.

Read more:

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Brookfield to buy back giant property arm for US$5.9-billion

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. aims to buy back its giant real estate division in a major shakeup fuelled by the pandemic-era property rout, which has been particularly rough on retail landlords.

Story continues below advertisement

The company announced plans today to purchase the 38-per-cent stake of publicly listed Brookfield Property Partners it does not currently own for US$16.50 a unit, a 14-per-cent premium over this past Thursday’s closing price. The deal is valued at US$5.9-billion, which includes assumed debt.

Brookfield Property is one of the largest retail and office landlords in the United States, operating more than 170 malls there.

U.S. request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange rejected by British judge

A British judge has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face trial on charges related to the publication of state secrets because the conditions of his potential incarceration there would put him at further risk of suicide.

Assange faces up to 175 years in prison in the U.S. for allegedly hacking into government computers and violating the Espionage Act by “unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defence.” The charges stem from the publication of thousands of secret military files by WikiLeaks in 2010 and 2011, including reports of atrocities by U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Lawyers representing the U.S. Department of Justice immediately indicated that they would appeal the ruling. A bail hearing will be held Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Top-dollar CEOs: Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the average pay of Canada’s chief executive officers was slightly less in 2019 than in the previous year, but the 100 highest-paid CEOs made 202 times more than the average worker. The think tank is urging Ottawa to prevent the highest-paid from getting bonuses if their companies obtained wage subsidies.

Slack outage disrupts workplace: The widely used messaging platform experienced a major disruption in service today as many employees returned to work after the holidays. The global outage started about 10 a.m. ET, and service began to resume for some users within a few hours.

Google union drive: More than 225 Google engineers and other workers have formed a union, the group said today, capping years of growing activism at one of the world’s largest companies in a move highly unusual for tech companies.

Dark roast double-double? Tim Hortons is hoping the third time’s a charm as it rolls out its latest iteration of a dark roast coffee this week, a key part of the chain’s back-to-basics plan that will focus on its core offerings of coffee, doughnuts and breakfast.

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

Wall Street’s main indexes fell on the first trading day of the year today as nerves over the outcome of runoff elections in Georgia this week countered optimism over a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy. Meanwhile, Canada’s main stock index rallied, helped by gains in materials stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 382.59 points or 1.25 per cent to 30,223.89, the S&P 500 lost 55.42 points or 1.48 per cent to end at 3,700.65, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 189.83 points or 1.47 per cent to 12,698.45.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 94.41 points or 0.54 per cent at 17,527.77.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes three skyrocketing TSX stocks, an EV-driven ETF and the outlook for renewables.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Story continues below advertisement

Trump recording will have dire repercussions for him and his party

“It’s stunning that an American president’s actions could draw comparisons to a mafia don. But in blatantly strong-arming Georgia’s top election official in a bid to change the vote count, Donald Trump has done just that, plunging to a new nadir.” - Lawrence Martin

Ivanka for president? Now that’s worrying

“Even among beneficiaries of nepotism, the Trumps are a step beyond corruption. For them, nepotism is just the start of the self-dealing. That is why Ivanka Trump’s budding political career should worry everyone.” - Nina Khrushcheva, international affairs professor, The New School

LIVING BETTER

While 2020 had us making our own sourdough bread and gave us a new appreciation for family meals, we also learned that what we eat and drink can support both our physical and mental health. So what will 2021 bring? From climate-friendly meals to “functional foods,” here’s a look at what will shape food trends this year.

Story continues below advertisement

TODAY’S LONG READ

Sikhs expand their community kitchens in response to COVID-19 hardships

Open this photo in gallery President Amanpreet Singh Gill and director of operations Raj Sidhu at the Dashmesh Cultural Centre where they hand out food made by volunteers to community members in need, in a practice called Langar, in Calgary on Dec. 23, 2020. Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

When the country first went under lockdown in March, Raj Sidhu knew that his Sikh temple in Calgary would have to find a way to keep its free kitchen running.

Like many Sikh temples around the world, the Dashmesh Culture Centre runs a langar – a community kitchen – that provides hot vegetarian meals to anybody who needs one, regardless of race, religion or creed. Since the 1980s, it has provided free food to thousands a people a day, 24/7.

“Langar is a very pivotal aspect of our religion. Nobody should go hungry,” said Sidhu, the centre’s director of operations.

The serving of a free meal is a religious practice woven into Sikh tradition. And now, as people deal with losing their jobs and food banks struggle under the pressure of the pandemic, temples all over Canada are looking for ways to continue the tradition and broaden their reach. Read Salmaan Farooqui’s full story here.

Evening Update is written presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.