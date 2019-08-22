Evening Update: Pompeo takes aim at China over diplomatic feud with Canada; mainland Chinese show support for Hong Kong protesters online

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Pompeo says Huawei executive not a bargaining chip in U.S.-China trade war

U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is not a bargaining chip in the United States’s trade war with China.

Mr. Pompeo was in Ottawa Thursday meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the G7 meeting in France. He said the U.S. stands with Canada in the face of China’s arbitrary detention of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

Relations between Canada and China have been strained since the arrest of Ms. Meng in December over U.S. allegations of violating Iran sanctions. China has accused Canada of arresting her at the bidding of the U.S. as part of a politically motivated trade war.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is locked in a different battle with Beijing over trade issues.

In encrypted chats, Hong Kong protesters find support from mainland China

Support for protesters in Hong Kong has come from an unexpected place: internet users in mainland China who are turning to encrypted chats to show sympathy for the city’s demonstrators.

Several of those conversations are taking place on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app that lets users be anonymous and has been key to helping Hong Kong protesters mobilize.

The Globe and Mail reviewed days of chats on several Telegram groups, revealing a deeper glimpse into the debate inside China than what is visible in state-controlled media.

The protests in Hong Kong started with calls for the cancellation of a controversial extradition treaty. To get caught up on the story, read our explainer here.

Prosecutors in Brazil to probe surge in deforestation, wildfires in the Amazon

Federal prosecutors in Brazil said they will investigate a spike in deforestation and wildfires raging in the Amazon state of Pará to find out whether environmental protections have been neglected.

The probe follows a surge in fires and destruction of the Amazon rain forest that experts blame on reduced protection of the vast rain forest under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Mr. Bolsonaro previously suggested some NGOs could be setting the blazes to damage his government’s reputation after he cut their funding, but did not provide any proof for his claim.

A record-setting number of wildfires has been burning through the largest rain forest on Earth. Mr. Bolsonaro is under growing pressure for implementing policies that have opened up the area to development. For countries such as Canada, where climate change threatens to bring more intense wildfires, the Amazon’s fate offers a grim vision of the future. Read The Globe’s explainer on the Amazon fires to learn more.

WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR

Syrian jailed over death that led to German riots: The 24-year-old man was sentenced to 9½ years in prison over the fatal stabbing of a man in Chemnitz last year that led thousands of right-wingers to rally, and clash with police.

Italy’s opposition sets tough conditions for coalition with rival 5-Star: The country’s centre-left Democratic Party set new conditions for a coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, raising the chance of snap elections.

UN report condemns sexual violence in Myanmar military: The report said the violence against the country’s Rohingya minority was so severe that it showed intent to commit genocide and warrants prosecution for crimes against humanity.

Roméo Dallaire receives 2019 Adrienne Clarkson Prize for Global Citizenship: Twenty-five years after drawing the world’s attention to the atrocities of the Rwandan Genocide, the retired lieutenant-general and senator was named the recipient of an international award for promoting tolerance and respect.

Ontario Education Minister open to negotiating class-size changes: Stephen Lecce says he is considering a smaller boost to class sizes with teachers after the provincial government’s announcement in the spring that high-school classes would rise from an average of 22 to 28 students provoked outrage among teachers.

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: The condition has become so overdiagnosed that within five to 10 years, the difference between those who have been diagnosed and those who haven’t could be indistinguishable, a Montreal researcher warns following the publication of a new study.

MARKET WATCH

An index of stock markets worldwide edged lower on Thursday on uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. interest rate cuts and weak U.S. manufacturing data that raised concerns about the health of the world’s largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.51 points to 26,252.24, the S&P 500 lost 1.48 points to 2,922.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.82 points to 7,991.39.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was unofficially down to 55.77 points, at 16,253.46.

TALKING POINTS

No one stood up for Carson Crimeni – or for Reena Virk – as they died. Will you?

“After Reena died, my wife and I spoke at schools across Canada in support of anti-bullying programs such as Pink Shirt Day. We campaigned, provincially and federally, for more policies to encourage inclusion. I thought that pouring myself into the fight against bullying could help heal my wounds; I thought I could make my pain productive and create a world where Reena’s death was an isolated case. But now, even after they’ve scabbed over, those wounds are bleeding anew.” - Manjit Virk, parent of Reena Virk

Liberals don’t want to clear up the SNC-Lavalin scandal – they want it gone

“Hearing Mr. Dion wasn’t going to add anything to the findings of his report, but it would allow for another airing of the affair, and the fact-findings that detail a long effort to help the company avoid a criminal prosecution. Better to just end it, take the lumps, and get it out of the news cycle.” - Campbell Clark

The corruption trial of former president Omar al-Bashir is a victory for Sudan – and all of Africa

“What Mr. al-Bashir’s trial means for other African dictators is profound. Even after decades in power and verbal and financial support from the likes of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China, South Africa, Kenya and Uganda, there is no permanent escape from judgment. Impunity, in other words, is ultimately a mirage.” - Robert Rotberg, founding director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Program on Intrastate Conflict

LIVING BETTER

What it takes for iconic fashion brands to adopt sustainable practices

Increasingly, fashion mega-brands are seeking to create more Earth-friendly products.

In July, Zara announced its new sustainability initiatives, including recycling packaging and creating a new eco-conscious line. Not everyone celebrated the news. Eco-activists have railed against brands such as Zara and H&M for adopting sustainable measures when the best solution would be to not produce so many items at all.

But having access to more mindfully made clothing is better than not having it, writes Odessa Paloma Parker.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

In Quebec, demolition pits heritage advocates against developers

Quebec’s iconic old towns like Montreal’s Vieux Port and the capital’s fortified city present an image of a province on top of heritage preservation. But some heritage experts question if those landmark areas conceal holes in the province’s system of heritage protection.

For decades, a languishing economy and property values acted as a heritage safeguard in Quebec. Developers were rarely interested in buying old property to build new. However, a robust economy in the past several years has unleashed the bulldozer and wrecking ball on old buildings at an accelerating pace.

At old churches, city halls and other buildings slated for demolition, the province’s definitions of what’s “heritage’” and what isn’t are being put to the test.

