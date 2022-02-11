Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is declaring a state of emergency in Ontario. The Premier said today that he supported the right to protest but that the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., was harming an economic “lifeline” for the province, and he called the protests in Ottawa a “siege” and an “illegal occupation.” He said that his cabinet will enact orders to make it illegal to block borders and highways and impose $100,000 fines and prison terms for those who defy them.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to bring an end to the blockades, saying that “everything is on the table.” This follows a call with President Joe Biden to discuss the blockades. The White House had asked Ottawa to intervene to resolve the crisis.

And more than 160 Canadian business leaders issued an open letter today urging government leaders to end the blockades.

Explainer : Where are the convoys now?

: Where are the convoys now? Listen to The Decibel: Meet the 21-year-old who silenced the Ottawa truckers’ horns

Ottawa announced that it is reviewing its pandemic-related border restrictions. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said it will announce changes to its border rules next week.

And in Manitoba, Premier Heather Stefanson says the province is accelerating its plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions and expects to have all public-health orders lifted in the coming weeks. Capacity limits are to end Tuesday at indoor venues, including restaurants, casinos, museums and sporting events. And on March 1, people will no longer need to show proof of vaccination to enter public venues. Indoor mask requirements and all other restrictions are set to end on March 15.

Overseas, inspired by the demonstrators in Canada, motorists from numerous cities across France were expected to gather outside Paris today for a protest against government COVID-19 curbs. France mobilized thousands of police in and around Paris and set up checkpoints at toll stations on Friday to keep out the converging convoys of motorists.

And vaccinated travellers can now enter the U.K. without taking any coronavirus tests after the British government scrapped one of the final restrictions imposed over the past two years in response to COVID-19.

British residents and visitors who have had at least two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine now only need to fill out a passenger locator form before travelling to the U.K. Unvaccinated people still have to take tests both before and after arriving but no longer need to self-isolate until they get a negative result.

The Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron says that the Minsk agreements, failed ceasefire agreements signed by Russia and Ukraine seven years ago, are “the only path forward” to de-escalating the current crisis. But the suggestion, supported by Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, isn’t going down well with Ukrainians. Many believe the agreement could be used by the Russians as an instrument to re-establish control over rebel territories, Globe correspondent Mark MacKinnon reports.

Meanwhile, Russia is massing more troops near Ukraine, prompting Washington to warn that an invasion could come at any time. Moscow is doubling down on its response to Western diplomacy, saying answers sent this week by the EU and NATO to its security demands showed “disrespect.”

Canada’s Olympic hopefuls

Brianne Jenner and Sarah Fillier each scored hat tricks, propelling Canada to an 11-0 quarter-final win over Sweden earlier today. Jenner and Fillier each have a tournament-leading eight goals. Meanwhile, the United States edged the Czech Republic 4-1 in another quarter-final. Both victors await the outcome of Saturday’s quarter-finals featuring Russia versus Switzerland, and Finland against Japan, to know their semi-final opponents.

And Canadian short-track speed skating legend Charles Hamelin’s quest for a sixth Olympic medal remains on course as he and his teammates Maxime Laoun, Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion finished first in their semi-final of the men’s 5,000-metre relay today.

Your guide to the Olympics

Cathal Kelly: “We are here and not here – staying in hotels we cannot walk out of, driving past restaurants we cannot eat at, looking through bus windows at people we cannot interact with.”

“We are here and not here – staying in hotels we cannot walk out of, driving past restaurants we cannot eat at, looking through bus windows at people we cannot interact with.” James Griffiths: I’ve never watched hockey. Naturally, The Globe sent me to cover the U.S.-China men’s Olympics game

I’ve never watched hockey. Naturally, The Globe sent me to cover the U.S.-China men’s Olympics game The official line is that China is having a great Olympics. But not everybody in the world has Olympic fever.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Protest in India snowballs into controversy as government formalizes hijab ban in high schools

Court petitions have been filed in the Indian state of Karnataka to fight a new government-imposed rule that bars the hijab from being worn inside the classroom. What began as a small sit-in has snowballed into controversy across the state after the government formalized the hijab ban in educational institutions last week.

Eight dead after police raid in Rio de Janeiro

A police operation in a poor community in Rio de Janeiro earlier today left eight people dead, according to the state’s military police. Officers seized automatic weapons, pistols, grenades and kilos of drugs. More than a dozen schools and some family health clinics closed because of the gunfire.

Taliban free detained staff and two foreign journalists, UN refugee agency says

The Taliban released two foreign journalists working with the UN refugee agency and several of the aid organization’s Afghan staff on Friday, UNHCR said, hours after news broke about their detentions in the capital, Kabul. The development in Kabul comes as President Joe Biden signed an executive order that promised US$3.5-billion – out of US$7-billion of Afghanistan’s assets frozen in the United States – would be given to families of America’s 9/11 victims.

Australia thwarts Chinese plot to fund election candidates

Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s centre-left Labor opposition party in an upcoming federal election but the plot was foiled by the national security agency, Australian media reported today.

MARKET WATCH

Gains in the energy sector as the price of oil topped US$93 per barrel helped Canada’s main stock index close up slightly, while U.S. stock markets were down sharply over rate hike fears.

The S & P/TSX composite index closed up 17.12 points at 21,548.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average ended down 503.53 points at 34,738.06. The S & P 500 index was down 85.44 points at 4,418.64, while the Nasdaq composite was down 394.49 points at 13,791.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.73 cents US compared with 78.85 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract closed up US$3.22 at US$93.10 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down nearly two cents at US$3.94 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract ended up US$4.70 at US$1,842.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 15 cents at US$4.51 a pound.

TALKING POINTS

When money smells: The temptation of the dollar in the academy

Ian Buruma: “There is nothing necessarily wrong with official or unofficial subsidies. But when there is a problem, it is usually for one of two reasons: reputational embellishment or political influence-peddling.” Ian Buruma is the author, most recently, of The Churchill Complex: The Curse of Being Special, From Winston and FDR to Trump and Brexit (Penguin, 2020).

The trucker convoy shows how Canadians are being sucked into larger conspiratorial narratives

Daniel Panneton: “Trust in institutions is failing, and it’s vital that journalists and particularly lawmakers recognize how extremists can opportunistically redefine and hijack existing issues, and hold their peers accountable when they amplify or normalize accelerationist narratives.” Daniel Panneton is a writer, educator and online hate researcher based in Toronto.

Whoopi Goldberg made herself into an example of how anti-Semitism fuels misinformation

Robyn Urback: “Because Jewish identity is so imprecise, it can be portrayed in all sorts of different ways depending on who or which group wants to peddle a certain narrative.”

LIVING BETTER

Cancel culture – and how to navigate it

We’re flooded with the lurid details about the sins of others, all the time. Thanks to social media, we can no longer be blissfully unaware of what the celebrities in our life have done. And we have no universal standard for which wrongs are forgivable and which aren’t.

Johanna Schneller interviews Michael Schur, co-creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks and Recreation, whose new book tackles cancel culture and offers guidance on how to navigate it.

TODAY’S LONG READ

It was 1885 and smallpox was on the loose in Montreal. The last “uncontained” outbreak of smallpox in a Western city has a renewed relevance. Montrealers reacted in ways that we may find eerily familiar today. Authorities made many of the same mistakes and used many of the same public health tools. Ordinary people showed the same kinds of heroism and frailty.

The pandemic tool kit of the era was not so different from our own: isolate, contact trace, vaccinate. Eric Andrew-Gee examines the parallels.

