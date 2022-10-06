Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canadian Tire Corp. is ending its Hockey Canada sponsorship for good, as the organization faces growing backlash from corporate Canada over its handling of sexual assault allegations.

They join Esso parent company Imperial Oil and Hockey Canada’s insurance broker, BFL Canada (which is also a sponsor), which have both confirmed that they would pull support for men’s programs for the 2022-23 season and will not support the tournament. Esso’s support will not be restored “until we see meaningful accountability, transparency and change,” spokesperson Keri Scobie wrote in a statement.

The news follows announcements on Wednesday by other major Hockey Canada sponsors Tim Hortons, Bank of Nova Scotia and Telus, that they would not be sponsoring any men’s events for the 2022-23 season, including the World Junior championship tournament being held this winter in Halifax.

Meanwhile, Hockey Manitoba has asked Hockey Canada’s leadership team and board of directors to step down in the wake of an emergency meeting that occurred on Wednesday night. In doing so, it became the first provincial hockey body to request wholesale changes atop the organization that oversees hockey in Canada.

Hockey Quebec’s board of directors passed a resolution on Tuesday saying it will withhold a $3 fee that Hockey Canada collects from each player for general registration costs. Taking a different approach, the Ontario Hockey Federation on Wednesday informed Hockey Canada it does not want those fees collected this year and is awaiting a confirmation they will be halted. The Ontario Hockey Federation said it made an initial request on July 29 that went unheeded and has asked again.

Read more:

Rogers Place during the game between Canada and Latvia at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta, Aug. 10, 2022.TODD KOROL/The Globe and Mail

Ottawa spent $90-million in 2021 on strained access-to-information program

Federal Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard warned a House of Commons committee that her office was on track for a record 10,000 complaints this year, as Canada’s freedom-of-information systems have buckled under a surge of access requests and inadequate resources.

Every government department is struggling to keep up with its legally required access-to-information duties, Ms. Maynard told the House of Commons standing committee on access to information, privacy and ethics on Wednesday.

The number of access-to-information and privacy requests received by the federal government has grown dramatically in recent years, straining departments. Requests to federal organizations more than doubled in seven years, from roughly 136,000 requests in the fiscal year ending March, 2014, to more than 285,000 by 2021. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada alone accounts for much of the increase: In both 2020 and 2021, the department received more requests than the rest of the government combined.

In 2021, the federal government spent $90-million on its access-to-information program.

The Confederation Building reflects off the windows of a building in downtown Ottawa on April 7, 2020.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Russian missile strike southern Ukrainian city near nuclear power plant, killing three people

Russia launched missiles that hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, a local official said Thursday, killing three people and wounding at least 12 in a region that houses Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and which Moscow illegally annexed.

The two strikes, the first before dawn and another in the morning, damaged more than 40 buildings, authorities said. The attacks came hours after Ukraine’s president announced that his military had retaken three more villages in another of the four regions annexed by Russia, Moscow’s latest battlefield reversal.

Elsewhere, a crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe has strengthened suspicions of “gross sabotage” involving detonations, Sweden’s Security Service said on Thursday.

Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks from the pipelines in Swedish and Danish exclusive economic zones in the Baltic Sea since they were first spotted at the beginning of last week.

The nuclear threat to world safety seems at its highest since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, at the height of the Cold War, when United States and the Soviet Union came close to nuclear war. If Vladimir Putin acts on his nuclear threats, which parts of Ukraine might be hit first? What would the U.S. and NATO do next? Eric Reguly answers the key questions.

Ukrainian firefighters push out a fire after a strike in Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 6, 2022.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images

Thailand mass shooting kills more than 30 at daycare centre

A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a daycare centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.

The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.

Photos taken by first responders showed the school’s floor littered with the tiny bodies of children still on their blankets, where they had been taking an afternoon nap. The images showed slashes to their faces and gunshots to their heads and pools of blood.

A police officer stands guard outside a child care centre on Oct. 6, 2022 in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand.Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

More rate hikes needed to cool inflation, BoC’s Macklem says: Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said that more interest rate increases are necessary to tame inflation, maintaining a hawkish outlook for monetary policy even as the central bank appears to be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.

Canada’s Kitchen: The country’s next star chefs share their favourite feel-good recipes: The Globe and Mail asked talented chefs from each province and territory to share a dish that celebrates their region and personal style, and captures a sense of place.

Loblaw expects e-commerce grocery shopping to grow ‘significantly’: Galen G. Weston, the president of Canada’s largest retailer, says he believes a recent pullback in e-commerce grocery shopping in Canada is temporary, and that online ordering for delivery and store pickup will continue to grow “significantly above today’s levels.”

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index ended down along with U.S. markets as central bank leaders emphasize the need to raise rates, while oil prices and energy stocks rose in reaction to news of production cuts by OPEC plus.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 256.08 points at 18,979.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 346.93 points at 29,926.94. The S&P 500 index was down 38.76 points at 3,744.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 75.33 points at 11,073.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.89 cents US compared with 73.31 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was up 69 cents at US$88.45 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 4.2 cents at US$6.97 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was unchanged at US$1,720.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 5.5 cents at US$3.45 a pound.

TALKING POINTS

Legault’s win reveals a Quebec split in two

“There is now Mr. Legault’s Quebec, and the Quebec of those who struggle to see themselves represented in his Coalition Avenir Québec party’s nationalism. Big-city dwellers, immigrants and their families, anglophones and young people more generally are struggling to find their place under Mr. Legault’s leadership.” – Emilie Nicolas

A professor lost his job after students said his course was too hard. But has the coddling of our youth been overstated?

“My first impulse was to side with the professor. I, too, have taught college students, including at NYU (in French, not chemistry). I have first-hand experience with students who think the universe owes them high grades. As a human being who benefits from modern medicine, I share others’ misgivings about unqualified doctors. But the more I thought about it, the more I questioned the framing of the story, both of Dr. Jones’s travails and of the intergenerational conflict more broadly. Is there an entitlement crisis among today’s youth, or is it possible something else is going on?” – Phoebe Maltz Bovy

LIVING BETTER

How to reduce your grocery bill without sacrificing nutrition

Since May, Canada’s food inflation rate has been close to 10 per cent. Dairy and restaurant meals have seen the largest price hikes, followed by baked goods and vegetables. The rising cost of groceries means many Canadians are looking for ways to save money.

Data from the September Inflation Report, released by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, suggests that three out of four Canadians have made significant changes to how they grocery shop due to higher food prices.

Some people have also made changes to their diet to combat food inflation. Seven per cent say they are now skipping meals, a habit that could shortchange them of important nutrients. Leslie Beck reveals several ways to navigate food inflation without sacrificing nutrition.

TODAY’S LONG READ

You’re wrong about Michael Bublé

Illustration by Ashley Floréal

It’s been nearly 20 years since Michael Bublé's self-titled debut album. When the world met Bublé, he was singing jazz standards, and most often described as a “crooner.” Everything about his image seemed manufactured in a lab to make you believe the 1950s and 60s had returned. And the voice. The voice! One part Frank Sinatra, one part Dean Martin, one part Bing Crosby.

With an affable presence, a big smile and a tuxedo with a carefully loosened tie, Bublé took over the world. He sold a preposterous amount of records – more than 75 million – and played sold-out stadiums the world over.

Then, in 2016, Bublé's wild ride came to a halt. His son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. The singer cancelled his tours and all his career plans, and turned his attention to home. He considered never returning to music again. When he did return, it was with 2018′s Love, an album that made a smaller splash compared to his previous work.

He followed that up with Higher, his 11th album, released earlier this year. From afar, it looks like an exercise in the usual Bublé playbook: He wears a suit on the album cover and he covers a smart selection from the Great American Songbook. But look closer, and you’ll see things aren’t quite the same. For instance, Bublé has a new list of collaborators, including Greg Wells, who has worked with the likes of Adele. Bublé's name lights up the songwriter credits often, and even his son Noah has a credit. Bublé is in the driver’s seat in a way he has never been before.

The B.C. native is currently on tour, promoting Higher. Just before showtime in Portland, Bublé sat down for a Zoom conversation with The Globe and Mail.

Evening Update is written by Emerald Bensadoun.