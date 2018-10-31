Evening Update: Privacy commissioner probing Statscan over efforts to obtain banking records; Canada’s economy grows for seventh straight month

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Privacy commissioner launches investigation into Statscan over efforts to obtain banking records

Story continues below advertisement

Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien is launching an investigation into Statistics Canada after receiving complaints about the agency’s plan to obtain detailed personal banking records, Bill Curry writes. The commissioner’s office today said it has previously consulted with Statscan about its plans to collect more data from private companies and it will now continue these discussions in the context of a formal investigation.

Earlier in the day, the agency’s chief statistician Anil Arora defended plans to obtain Canadians’ detailed banking records but said he is asking the federal Privacy Commissioner for advice on how to move ahead.

Conservative MPs accused the Liberal government of allowing Statscan to create “Big Brother on steroids” through a plan to obtain unprecedented access to personal information. In recent years, the agency has said it needs to find new ways of obtaining data as fewer Canadians are willing to answer traditional phone surveys.

Statscan is proposing that banks and other businesses provide the agency with raw data that are not anonymous. The agency would then do the work of removing individual names.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or received it from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? Let us know what you think.

Canada’s economy grows for seventh straight month

Canada’s economy extended its growth streak to a seventh straight month in August, as a recovery in oil sands production outweighed a summer slowdown in several other key sectors, David Parkinson writes (for subscribers). Real gross domestic product rose 0.1 per cent month over month, Statistics Canada reported, a touch stronger than economists’ expectation of a flat reading. But only eight out of 20 industry sectors posted gains – manufacturing, construction, and retail and wholesale trade all posted declines.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

August’s result suggests that the Canadian economy likely grew at about a 2-per-cent annualized rate in the third quarter, economists said – a solid if unspectacular pace. Nevertheless, it is a bit above the Bank of Canada’s recent estimate of 1.8 per cent. After a strong run of growth this year that has eaten up most of the economy’s spare capacity, the third-quarter pace is likely sufficient to keep capacity tight in many sectors – supporting the case for the central bank to continue raising interest rates.

Halifax woman with terminal cancer plans to die tomorrow, saying law is forcing early death on her

Audrey Parker has decided to end her life tomorrow. She has approached it as a political act – a public statement about Canada’s relatively new assisted dying law.

The 57-year-old Halifax woman says she is thankful the law will allow her to end the excruciating pain caused by cancerous tumours in her bones, but she says the legislation has left her in a terrible bind. “There’s no reason I should have to die on Nov. 1 ... I want to live as many days as I can.”

Ms. Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in early 2016, meets the criteria outlined by the law, but there’s a catch: She must be mentally competent immediately before she gives consent for her assisted death. If her painkillers or cancer render her unconscious or mentally incompetent before that crucial moment, the procedure must not be carried out. “It’s unfortunate that I have to pick a date ... but I’m not going to wait around and lose that window.”

Steven Galloway sues woman who accused him of sexual assault

Story continues below advertisement

Arguing that he has been the victim of malice, spite and vicious lies, author Steven Galloway has launched legal action against 25 people, including the former student who alleged he sexually assaulted her, Marsha Lederman writes. Her allegations led to his dismissal as chair of the creative-writing program at the University of British Columbia in 2016.

The notice of civil claim says the statements made by the main complainant – known publicly as MC – were defamatory, and “recklessly repeated” by others. The lawsuit also identifies the main complainant. The woman brought her complaint to the university on the understanding that her identity would be protected. Because she has never spoken publicly, The Globe and Mail is not naming her.

The notice of action, filed on Friday, seeks unspecified damages, interest, costs and a permanent injunction requiring the removal of “the defamatory words from the internet” and restraint from publishing them in the future.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index ended a frightening October trading session on a positive by posting a triple-digit gain for a second day in a row. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 132.78 points at 15,027.28 on broad-based gains led by the health-care sector.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 241.12 points to 25,115.76, the S&P 500 index was up 29.11 points to 2,711.74, and the Nasdaq composite rose 144.25 points to 7,305.90.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

A Canadian MP and his British counterpart are asking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear before an international committee to examine disinformation and fake news. Bob Zimmer, a B.C. Conservative who chairs the House of Commons committee on information, privacy and ethics, and Damian Collins, who heads a similar parliamentary committee in Britain, want Mr. Zuckerberg to appear Nov. 27 in London. They say the hearing will allow members to ask him about digital policy, vulnerabilities in cyberspace and potential threats to their democracies. Both committees have previously asked Mr. Zuckerberg to appear to discuss the breach of personal information involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook – as well as subsequent breaches – but he has not done so.

TALKING POINTS

Vile social media erupts into real violence – and women aren’t surprised

"Online abuse has long spilled into women’s offline lives. Look at what happened to pop culture critic Anita Sarkeesian in 2013, after she released a YouTube series about how age-old gender stereotypes play out in modern video games. The furious result included rape threats, death threats, endless social media harassment and a ‘response’ game, in which players got to beat her up. Years later, when we were on a panel together at a conference, she was accompanied by two security guards. For all I know, she still employs them.” - Denise Balkissoon

Ontario’s seesawing labour law changes are politically motivated – and employers are paying the price

“To effectively accomplish a complete review of labour and employment legislation, our legislature must engage in genuine debate and fair compromise. If our legislators could truly engage on the key issues before passing their bills – balancing fair employment standards and promoting economic prosperity – then we could make meaningful progress and avoid the unnecessary costs associated with the dramatic legislative changes that have become commonplace.” - Jordan Kirkness, labour and employment lawyer

This Halloween, don’t let cultural-appropriation fears shut down honest discussion

“As a visible minority who has experienced racism, I believe that engaging with those who display ignorance, instead of dismissing and shaming them, is the most productive way forward. Consider Megyn Kelly’s firing last week, after she apologized for asking panelists on her show whether they considered blackface, as part of a Halloween costume, to be inappropriate. Without question, blackface is horribly offensive and we should call out anyone who thinks otherwise. But shutting down the conversation impinges on an opportunity to educate others, as, no doubt, many others watching it unfold have similar questions in mind.” - Debra Soh, sex science writer and political commentator

LIVING BETTER

Halloween is one day a year, but the seemingly endless supply of sugary treats can last for weeks, Leslie Beck writes. Consider these coping strategies. Decide in advance how much candy your child can eat on Halloween night as well as during the week or two afterwards and communicate your plan to your child. To reduce the stockpile of candy that lingers after Halloween, have your kids sort their goodies into three piles – favourite treats, ones that are just okay and least favourites. The unpopular treats can be tossed out. Leftover Halloween candy can also be donated to people in need. Still have unwanted candy? Parents can bring them into the office to share with colleagues ... just saying.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Researchers search for answers to spike in rare polio-like illness in children

Six-year-old Naiya Clarke was recovering from what seemed like a cold when she told her mother her right arm felt “funny.” Within two days, the Edmonton girl was in hospital, breathing through a respirator and paralyzed in every part of her body except her fingers and toes, Wency Leung writes. “It was my worst nightmare," her mother, Iesher Clarke, says of that period two years ago.

Hospitals in Toronto and Montreal are reporting an uptick in cases such as Naiya’s: an extremely rare syndrome, or set of symptoms, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), that mostly affects children and involves a sudden weakness of one or more limbs, resembling polio. AFM can be caused by different factors, from environmental toxins to autoimmune disease to infections such as the West Nile virus. Doctors and researchers do not yet know what is behind the latest wave of cases.

Naiya, now 8, has regained mobility and feeling in almost all of her body. After nerve transplant surgery last year, she can partly use her right arm. She still cannot walk long distances, but Ms. Clarke says she continues to improve. Not all children regain mobility.

Open this photo in gallery Naiya Clarke, 8, at her Edmonton home. Amber Bracken for The Globe and Mail Amber Bracken/The Globe and Mail

China Telecom diverted internet traffic in U.S. and Canada, report finds

China Telecom has systematically diverted internet traffic in Canada and the United States by shunting it through its own network in an effort to commit espionage and steal intellectual property, according to two cybersecurity researchers, Robert Fife and Steven Chase write.

Yuval Shavitt of Tel Aviv University and Chris Demchak of the U.S. Naval War College published a paper recently outlining how China has been rerouting Canadian and U.S. internet traffic via access points it has set up legally in North America, ostensibly to improve service for its customers.

Although the Chinese government has signed no-hacking agreements with numerous Western countries, including Canada and the United States, to prohibit direct attacks on computer networks, the accords did nothing to prevent the diverting of online traffic on key Western internet infrastructure, the authors say.

Evening Update is written by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.