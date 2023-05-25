Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canada’s federal privacy regulator, along with counterparts in Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta, are launching an investigation into OpenAI’s collection and usage of data. OpenAI is the company that created artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

The probe will also look into whether OpenAI has respected “its obligations with respect to openness and transparency, access, accuracy and accountability.”

The move makes Canada the latest country to take a closer look at the regulation of the technology. The uncertainty around artificial intelligence is putting governments around the world in a tough position as they create laws to govern the use of the new technology.

Arms, shoulders, wheels and grit: A quadriplegic cyclist’s trek across Canada

After a spinal-cord injury in 2009, Kevin Mills defied the odds to regain some mobility and live an active life. Now, he is testing his strength in a months-long journey from St. John’s to Victoria to become the first quadriplegic to cross Canada by pedalling with his arms and shoulders, the only parts of his body in which he has full function.

One in 10 Canadians at the age of 15 and older had a mobility disability, according to 2017 Statistics Canada data. Mills hopes his incredible journey will encourage a more accessible world for those who have a mobile disability.

Open this photo in gallery: Kevin Mills leaves Cape Spear, Newfoundland on May 24, 2023, kicking off his cross-country ride.Greg Locke/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Opposition to seek testimony from David Johnston: MPs from the Conservatives, NDP and Bloc Québécois are looking to invite former governor-general David Johnston to explain why he decided against recommending a public inquiry into foreign interference.

Oath Keepers founder sentenced to prison: A U.S federal judge has sentenced Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militant group Oath Keepers, to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and other crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bank earnings disappoint: Canada’s five biggest banks released mostly disappointing earnings this week as surging expenses, higher reserves against loan defaults and pressure on revenues led to several earnings misses. The weak results are a sign that the threat of recession and surging borrowing costs are finally striking a blow to the sector.

Outgoing president on 25 years of Hot Docs: Twenty-five years after he joined Hot Docs, president Chris McDonald is leaving the organization having helped transform it into one of the world’s highest-profile documentary film festivals. He sat down with The Globe to speak about the past and future of documentaries.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index ended lower for the third straight session as three of the country’s big banks released more disappointing results, and energy and materials stocks dropped. The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 0.8 per cent to 19,774.08, its lowest closing level since March 28. The Canadian dollar traded lower today at 73.38 cents U.S.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks rose sharply after a strong forecast from chipmaker Nvidia sent the company’s stock soaring and ignited a rally in AI-related companies. The S&P 500 climbed 0.88 per cent to 4,151.28, the Nasdaq surged 1.71 per cent to 12,698.09, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.11 per cent to 32,764.65

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

“Nearly 20 years after the RCMP’s apology for their role in upholding the genocidal residential schools, the national police force is still at ground zero in trying. Trust isn’t given, it is earned.” – Tanya Talaga

“... I suspect Conservatives won’t abandon their trashing of the CBC. It’s a convenient scapegoat for a party with a patchwork of regional support, whose more extreme elements tend to be of particular concern to moderate Canadian voters. The anti-CBC chants and rants are an easy deflection from the Conservative Party’s own inability to serve up any actual policy alternatives.” – Matthew Hays

LIVING BETTER

Clone High gets a new life on Crave, plus Schwarzenegger is back, baby, on Netflix. Here are The Globe’s best bets for what to watch this weekend.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery: Maisie McNaughton holds up one of the signs she made outside of the Coastal Shell Products plant in Richibucto, N.B., on May 9, 2023.The Globe and Mail

‘You can’t stay outside. You’ll vomit’: New Brunswick town battles an unbearable stench

The people who live in Richibucto, N.B., are used to bad smells. But the stench coming out of a crustacean-waste drying plant is something else and is ruining the lives of residents in this Acadian town.

The company Coastal Shell trucks in the waste of lobster, crab and shrimp shells to its facility at the end of a residential street, which is burned and exported to Asia to be used as fertilizer and pet food, and to make chitosan, a compound studied for use in medications and tissue engineering.

The company sold its business plan to local politicians as one that would bring prosperity to Richibucto, where the unemployment rate is more than double the provincial average. But the bad odour is just too much, and has led to a provincial public-safety investigation, seven lawsuits and a petition to “Stop the stink” tabled at the legislature. Read the full story.

Evening Update is written by Omair Quadri. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.