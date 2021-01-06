Evening Update: Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol, halt session to confirm Biden’s election victory

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Developing news: Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol today, marching through the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags and forcing a halt to congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Senators were being evacuated. Some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.

Insurgents fought with Capitol police and then forced their way into the building, not long after a huge rally near the White House during which Trump urged them to march to Capitol Hill. Trump later issued a tweet urging supporters to “stay peaceful.”

In a televised address, president-elect Joe Biden called for the restoration of “decency, respect and tolerance.”

A 6 p.m. ET curfew has been called for Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Army says it has activated the district’s entire National Guard of 1,100 troops.

In photos: Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Watch video: Protesters breach security at the Capitol

Earlier, during the joint session of the House and Senate, some Republicans who had promised to vote against the election results managed to get their first objections in to Arizona’s results before the lockdown. Minutes before the session began, Vice-President Mike Pence issued a statement that, despite the President’s demands that he intervene (which he has no power to do), he would follow his purely ceremonial role.

Overnight, in Georgia’s Senate runoff vote, Democrat Raphael Warnock narrowly defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler to become that state’s first Black senator. In the other race, called late this afternoon, Democrat Jon Ossoff beat incumbent Republican David Perdue, splitting the Senate 50-50 between the parties, with vice president-elect Kamala Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Analysis: Georgia on the cusp of another Democratic shock wave - David Shribman

The latest in COVID-19 developments: Cases surge across Canada; Quebec to implement curfew

With some morgues running out of space and hospitals facing an explosion in critically ill patients, Canada’s COVID-19 caseload rose sharply today, while Quebec said it would impose what is the country’s first curfew.

Premier François Legault introduced the provincewide curfew, starting Saturday, in a bid to curb surging infections. It will last between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for four weeks, until Feb. 8.

In her daily update, Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s chief public health officer, said that the appearance of new variants is more reason to scrap all but absolutely necessary travel.

Nevertheless, Transport Minister Marc Garneau did not extend the ban on inbound flights from Britain.

Read more:

China drops “political guillotine” on Hong Kong with arrest of 53 pro-democracy politicians, scholars

The arrest of dozens of legislators, pro-democracy politicians and scholars today – a “political guillotine” that marked the single-biggest enforcement action since the imposition of a national-security law last year – brought into stark relief the enormity of Beijing’s changes to the political rights of Hong Kong residents, including hundreds of thousands with Canadian passports, Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe reports.

The prospect of a democratic Hong Kong, an island that has long cherished rights and freedoms not available in mainland China, has now been snuffed out, said Ivan Choy, a scholar and political commentator at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. From now on, elections will only take place when Beijing “can guarantee they can control more than half of the seats.”

Opinion: “All this serves as a wake-up call to anyone who still believes we can treat China as a normal and indispensable partner.” - J. Michael Cole, senior fellow with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and the Global Taiwan Institute

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Bail hearings for Nygard, Assange: Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who faces charges in the United States of using his influence to lure women and girls for sex, will remain in jail after his bail hearing in Winnipeg was adjourned. Also today, a British judge refused to release WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on bail even though his extradition to the United States has been blocked.

Two officers fired in Breonna Taylor case: Louisville police have fired two detectives, one who shot Breonna Taylor and another who sought the search warrant that led to the deadly raid.

NYSE reverses course again on delisting: The New York Stock Exchange says it will delist three Chinese telecom companies, confirming its latest reversal a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier decision to reverse the delistings.

Dr. Dre recovering: Rapper and producer Dr. Dre says in a social media post he will be “back home soon” after the music mogul received medical treatment at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.

Neil Young sells half share of catalogue: Singer-songwriter Neil Young has sold a half share of the rights to his catalogue of 1,180 songs to London-listed specialist investment firm Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the company says. The move comes on the heels of Bob Dylan selling his entire song catalogue and Young ending his lawsuit against the Trump campaign for playing his songs at rallies without permission.

Canada takes home hockey silver: Canada’s men’s junior hockey team failed to defend its world championship title last night, shut out by the U.S. 2-0 in tournament final. Finland beat Russia 4-1 to win bronze.

MARKET WATCH

The Dow and the S&P 500 ended higher, soaring to all-time highs today, as investors piled into financial and industrial stocks on bets a Democratic sweep in Georgia would lead to more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending. The TSX also closed higher, powered by a surge in cannabis shares, renewable stocks and financials.

But Wall Street pared gains and the Nasdaq index closed lower after swarms of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 437.80 points or 1.44 per cent to 30,829.40, the S&P 500 gained 21.28 points or 0.57 per cent to 3,748.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.17 points or 0.61 per cent to 12,740.79.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed higher 145.60 points or 0.82 per cent at 17,828.11.

TALKING POINT

Ignore the critics – Mike Harris deserves the Order of Ontario

“Once the province’s finances were restored, the Harris Progressive Conservatives invested in postsecondary education, in land conservation and in clean energy. They, not Dalton McGuinty’s Liberals, began shutting down the province’s coal-fired generating stations.”- John Ibbitson

LIVING BETTER

Yes, New Year’s resolutions have a bad reputation. But what better time to reassess your financial goals and plan the way forward? In the latest episode of the Stress Test podcast, columnist Rob Carrick and editor Roma Luciw talk money goals and share some personal finance resolutions you may want to consider.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery Kitti Toris at home in Okotoks, Alta., Dec. 13, 2019. Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Okotoks teenager granted permanent residency in Canada

Last summer, Canadian immigration officials asked Kitti Toris for some medical information. That bureaucratic letter, a hint that her bid for permanent residency would succeed, was enough for the Hungarian teenager’s brother-in-law to crack open a bottle of Champagne.

Toris came to Canada in 2016, and lives with her sister and brother-in-law in Okotoks, one of Calgary’s bedroom communities. A year ago, Ottawa ordered her to leave the country. Her visitor visa had expired, and the government rejected her applications for temporary residency and a study permit. She would have to leave, even though an application for permanent residency was still in the works.

But Toris, who turns 18 next Wednesday, said she is estranged from her mother in Hungary and would have nowhere to go if she returned there. She has lived with her sister and brother-in-law – Viktoria and Laszlo Radi – since she was 6. Toris defied the order, hoping her application for permanent residency would be approved. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada in November sent Ms. Toris another letter, declaring her a permanent resident. Read Carrie Tait’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.