Evening Update: Probe into government’s calls to ex-ambassadors to China gets quashed; Hong Kong protesters are now charged with rioting

Good evening,
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Liberals quash probe into government’s calls to ex-ambassadors to China
The governing Liberals used their majority power to quash a motion calling for summer parliamentary hearings into why Canada’s foreign ministry called two former diplomats to caution them to avoid contradictory public messaging on China and why they were told this was at the behest of the Prime Minister’s Office. This request followed reporting by The Globe and Mail.
Erin O’Toole, the Conservative vice-chair of the Commons committee on foreign affairs and international development, as well as Guy Caron, the NDP vice-chair, had made a formal request for the committee to be convened during the summer break. They and other opposition MPs wanted the committee to examine whether the Trudeau government applied “undue pressure” on the former envoys. The motion was voted down five to four on Tuesday, with the Liberals voting against and the opposition members voting in favour.
This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
Manhunt for B.C. fugitives moves on as RCMP end search in Manitoba First Nation
RCMP are withdrawing from York Landing in northern Manitoba after failing to locate two men wanted in a national manhunt for the killings of three people in British Columbia. Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, continued to elude capture one week after they were named suspects. “There are sightings all over Canada and each one has to be followed up and police use a significant amount of resources, which takes away from another part of the investigation,” Inspector Kevin Lewis said. “It’s challenging when you don’t have a start point, right? And here we are trying to figure out where these fellows may be and, yeah, it’s hard to answer.”
Dozens of Hong Kong protesters charged with rioting as tensions escalate
Hundreds of people surrounded a police station in Hong Kong chanting “free the martyrs” after 44 activists were charged with rioting following weekend clashes between protesters and police defending China’s representative office. Rioting carries a maximum 10-year jail term in Hong Kong. Activists say they have done nothing wrong and are only seeking justice. It was the first time the rioting charge has been used during protests which erupted over an extradition bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China for trial. Another man was charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Capital One says hacker gained access to personal information of six million Canadians
Paige A. Thompson – who also goes by the handle “erratic” – was charged with a single count of computer fraud and abuse in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Thompson made an initial appearance in court and was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing Thursday. In Canada, where it provides Mastercard credit cards for Costco Wholesale’s Canadian retail network, Capital One said approximately one million social insurance numbers were compromised in this incident. Capital One said Monday it found out about the vulnerability in its system on July 19 and immediately sought help from law enforcement to catch the perpetrator.
WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR
Two CannTrust officials sold $6-million of stock after the chair was informed of unlicensed cannabis growing: Trading records show that a holding company controlled by Eric Paul and director Mark Litwin sold nearly $1-million worth of shares on the same day a CannTrust executive sent (and Mr. Paul replied to) an e-mail that outlined the company’s illicit growing operations.
Court hearings begin in Princess Haya divorce case against powerful Dubai ruler: The princess, who is the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, has been living in a $136-million mansion overlooking Kensington Palace and there are reports that she fears for her life given the harsh treatment two other princesses faced after they tried to run away.
Air Canada says full Max fleet might not fly until next year: The company, which has 24 of the Boeing 737 Max passenger jets and another 26 on order, said the negative impact of the global grounding weighed on second-quarter profit, and will worsen in the third-quarter’s peak travel season.
Northern Ireland’s Sinn Fein says Brexit threat means Dublin should prepare for Irish unification: Northern Ireland’s largest nationalist party called on the Irish government to prepare for the unification of the British region with EU-member Ireland, saying “bullish” Boris Johnson’s Brexit posed a threat.
LeBron James to launch Canadian expansion of media business with former Sportsnet president: The basketball star will be at a launch party on Friday for the first international expansion of Uninterrupted, his multimedia brand which was launched in 2015 to create videos produced to give athletes direct communication with fans.
MARKET WATCH
A gauge of global stock markets fell as the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks began amid a threat from President Donald Trump, while concerns over a no-deal Brexit continued to drag the British currency lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.2 points to 27,198.15, the S&P 500 lost 7.79 points to 3,013.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.72 points to 8,273.61. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was unofficially down 26.12 points at 16,466.05.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.
TALKING POINTS
Indigenous women must decide for ourselves if we want to play lacrosse
Elisha Ieshontenhawe King: “Every aspect of the game is connected to having a good mind, so I urge every lacrosse player, parent and spectator to continue to learn about the origins of the game and share that knowledge as a form of reciprocity to the game itself for everything we receive from it.” King is from Akwesasne, a Mohawk community. She is a masters student at Trent University and a member of the Trent women’s lacrosse team.
Ottawa’s romance with train travel, and how much it could cost you
Editorial: “In spite of these downsides, Via thinks it can run a profitable passenger service in the most populated area of the country. Its proposal is to build what it calls “high-frequency rail” in the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal-Quebec City corridor."
U.S. should follow Canada’s lead on white-collar crime enforcement
David Montero: “It should ask what price the country pays when corporations, because of weak enforcement and leniency, are not compelled to innovate behind corrupt business practices that, as increasing research shows, damage their profits, weaken their sustainability, and destroy their employee’s morale – all while tarnishing the country’s reputation and embroiling its politics in scandal.” Montero is the author of Kickback: Exposing the Global Corporate Bribery Network.
LIVING BETTER
Rare is the television host whose personal passions line up so perfectly with her public persona. But such is the case for Sarain Fox, an Anishinaabekwe activist whose gigs are a perfect conduit for the Indigenous narrative in the social media era. As one of the hosts of the APTN docuseries Future History, Fox explores the cultural resilience of Indigenous people. Through her work with Manitobah Mukluks, Canada Goose and Sephora, she has amplified Indigenous voices. In celebration of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Aug. 9, who better than Fox to curate a list of beautiful, Indigenous made products? From pendants to purses, check out the list here.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
At the University of Manitoba, the admissions committee studied years of data and found a pretty clear pattern: Wealthy white students from big cities were more likely to be interviewed and more likely to get in, partly because of built-in advantages. The result is that a public university’s system seems to ensure opportunity for the already fortunate. Now some schools are asking if the process is truly fair, and if not, how it ought to change. Read about how across Canada, medical schools are taking steps to shape incoming classes by offering advantages to applicants from certain demographic groups.
Evening Update is written by Sierra Bein. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.