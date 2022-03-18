Good evening,

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared at a giant pro-war rally in Moscow today, in what was seen as a counter to antiwar protests that have sprung up in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began last month.

The rally was officially a commemoration of the eight anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, but also served as an attempt to whip up patriotic feelings as the country’s devastating campaign against the Ukrainian people continues.

Negotiations continued between Russia and Ukraine. A Russian spokesperson said the two sides had made significant progress on issues such as Ukraine abandoning ambitions to join the NATO military alliance. Ukraine has not yet given its side of the story.

In other talks, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke Friday in a meeting at which Mr. Biden planned to warn Beijing of “consequences” if it offers military or other support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two men spoke for an hour and 40 minutes by video link amid reports that Russia has asked China for weapons to bolster its attack on Ukraine, and as Beijing has repeatedly amplified Moscow’s war propaganda.

According to Chinese state media, Mr. Xi told Mr. Biden in the meeting that war “should never be the destination of international relations” and noted that since their first video summit in November, the international situation has undergone “major changes” and “is neither peaceful nor tranquil.” Mr. Xi called for “peace and security,” but did not make any reference to Russia’s actions in his reported comments.

Meanwhile, the RCMP has reversed a decision to let go more than a dozen Ukrainian nationals who were working on a police training mission in Kyiv, a move that would have left them without any income as Russia pounds the capital with daily bombings and artillery fire.

All 18 Ukrainians employed by the Canadian Police Mission in Ukraine (CPMU) will have their contracts renewed and are being notified of the new decision, the RCMP said in a statement late Thursday.

The change came after The Globe and Mail reported that the RCMP had sent termination letters on Wednesday to Ukrainian translators, drivers, administrative staff and analysts. RCMP Superintendent Bruce Prange, the officer in charge of the training program, expressed support for his Ukrainian colleagues in the “battle against Russia.” However, he then informed them that the program was being suspended and that they would no longer get a paycheque after March 31.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on March 18, 2022.MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP/Getty Images

Abramovich handed Chelsea director control of firm on day of Ukraine invasion, filings show: Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich transferred control of his company, with tens of millions of dollars in assets, just before being sanctioned by Britain and the European Union.

Hong Kong’s COVID-19 infections exceed 1 million amid outbreak: The city of 7.4 million has recorded a total of more than one million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 97 per cent have been recorded since December – highlighting the dangerous spread of the city’s current outbreak.

Lower speed limits, restricting cars in city centres key to quickly cutting global oil demand, IEA says: The Paris-based International Energy Agency said some simple measures to reduce car use could ease how much consumers spend on gas and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

Federal budgets spring forward, leaving less time for scrutiny: In Patrick Brethour’s latest Tax and Spend analysis, he points out that federal budgets have drifted later in recent years – historically, we would have had one by now – which gives parliamentarians less time to examine spending.

Canada’s main stock index set new record highs led by gains in the technology and industrial sectors while U.S. markets enjoyed their best week in more than a year.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.25 points to an all-time close of 21,818.47 after reaching an intraday record of 21,877.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 274.17 points at 34,754.93. The S&P 500 index was up 51.45 points at 4,463.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 279.06 points at 13,893.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.26 cents US compared with 79.05 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.44 at US$103.09 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 12.7 cents at US$4.86 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$13.90 at US$1,929.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 3.8 cents at US$4.74 a pound.

Putin, in his own words, told us long ago that Russia would invade Ukraine

“If he has been devious about his tactics and timing, he has left little doubt about his strategy: to restore Russian greatness and get back at the West for all the slights he believes his country has suffered. Combing through his words now reveals a man more and more indignant about Russia’s treatment by the United States and its allies, more and more obsessed with Russian history and Ukraine’s central place in it and more and more impatient to set matters straight.” – Marcus Gee

When it comes to social issues, tech companies are choosing the easy way out

“Instead of exerting the necessary effort to create a safe and constructive space to talk about racism, some tech companies have simply shrugged their shoulders and decided that they’re not willing to deal with it. But fighting racism in all its forms – from the outright slurs and extremism down to everyday microaggressions – is incredibly difficult, taxing and slow work. There are no shortcuts. There is no giving up.” – Chris Govias

How to survive the awkward dance of unmasking

“Rules are one thing, and psychology is another: We all take signals from each other. If most people in that audience had kept their masks on, there would have been subtle societal pressure, even during a superhero movie, for everyone to remain masked. It felt weird and awkward, like the first day of high school. What were the other kids wearing? Were you brave enough to be the only one wearing uncool jeans?” – Elizabeth Renzetti

A fresh crop of wines and gins to ease the transition to spring

The onset of spring is always welcome, but there’s something about this year’s vernal equinox that’s long-awaited. Increasing daylight hours and warming temperatures are sure to boost moods as we’re able to shed layers of clothing.

Of course, this doesn’t happen overnight. March 20 merely points us in the right direction.

To set the stage for the sunny days ahead, here’s a selection of fresh, aromatic white wines, two easy-to-appreciate red wines and a collection of gins that ranges from classic to innovative.

Gin continues to boom, with consumers embracing new releases that feature increasingly exotic botanicals, the peels, barks, seeds, spices, fruits, flowers and other ingredients that contribute aroma and flavour to the white spirit during distillation. There are also sweeter examples hitting the market.

Depending how innovative and ambitious the distiller is, a bottle sold as gin could be bright and clear, fruity, spicy, floral or smoky. The resulting array of flavours can contribute to any number of classic gin cocktails or, in some cases, can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

This week’s recommendations – wines and spirits – by Christopher Waters include a diverse mix of styles that put the emphasis on raw materials. Much of the pleasure comes from the aromatic charge of these wines and gins, which were intentionally selected to help awaken our senses. They range from light and crisp to full-bodied and flavourful; they are styles that are right for the season.

Spring books preview: 40 books to help you shake the winter blahs

iStock, unsplash/The Globe and Mail

Engage your mind with one (or more) of 40 notable books for the spring. Some highlights include: a timely English translation of Gray Bees, a novel by Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov about the country’s war-torn Donbas region; The Island of Forgetting, the debut novel of Jasmine Sealy, a multigenerational-family epic that won HarperCollins/UBC Prize for Best New Fiction; and Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces, 2004-2021, a new collection of non-fiction writing by Margaret Atwood.

