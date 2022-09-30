Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed Friday that four regions in Ukraine will become part of Russia, an illegal land grab that dramatically escalates Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I want everyone to remember that people who live in Donetsk and Luhansk and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, now they become our citizens forever,” Mr. Putin told a crowd of officials. Mr. Putin’s claim to more than 15 per cent of Ukraine’s territory is the largest annexation in Europe since the Second World War. It has been strongly rejected by Western countries and even many of Russia’s close allies.

It is a dangerous moment in Moscow’s war on Ukraine as Russia has made it clear that it would defend annexed land as its own, which could include the use of nuclear weapons.

Read more:

Canada marks second annual National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

With drumming and singing, at powwows and public ceremonies, communities across the country are marking the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

The federal statutory holiday, also known as Orange Shirt Day, was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined representatives of various First Nations and dozens of people in orange for a sunrise ceremony in Niagara Falls, Ont. He stood silently as the ceremony took place and spoke with residential school survivors afterwards and, later in the morning, he addressed an event to mark the day, saying “It is a day to remember, to grieve, to take another step along healing.”

Read more:

People take part in ceremonies for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa on Sept. 30, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

After Fiona, Newfoundlanders fear the sea in communities that thrived on it for centuries

As Newfoundlanders in the province’s southwestern corner clean up from a devastating storm surge that raised the ocean to unprecedented levels, they’re pondering a future further inland. Many here don’t feel safe living by the edge of the water anymore, as their families have for generations.

In a place like Port aux Basques, where the sea is celebrated in colourful murals around town and economic fortunes largely depend on the water, that’s a massive shift in attitudes.

Meanwhile, south of the border, a revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina today, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water.

Read more about extreme weather:

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Numbers crunched on just how expensive it is to be a young adult Canadian right now: In today’s record labour shortage, earning a paycheque is hardly the issue. The problem now is that stratospheric home valuations and soaring rents across much of the country have pushed the cost of “launching” as a young adult far beyond what most of them can afford on their own – even with a good, full-time job.

China’s National Day celebrations muted ahead of Party Congress: Every Oct. 1, Tiananmen Square in central Beijing is turned over to celebrating the anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. But at the Party Congress in mid-October, President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term as leader of the ruling Communist Party, a moment so important that it outshines even celebrating the country’s birthday.

Iran arrests Europeans accused of role in unrest following Mahsa Amini’s death: Iran, which has blamed “foreign enemies” for protests that swept the country after the death of a woman in morality police custody, said on Friday it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in the unrest.

Northwest Territories First Nations sign benefit agreement with Parks Canada: A group of First Nations has signed an agreement with Parks Canada to ensure they receive social and economic opportunities related to the Nahanni National Park Reserve in the Northwest Territories.

Indigo’s new CEO’s plans for the bookstore: While he says books are still the heart of the stores, Peter Ruis, who took over as chief executive this month, is now planning for what he calls a “big product revolution” as he seeks to position Indigo for the future.

Hackers apparently tampered with Canadian chat program: Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used software distributed by a small Canadian customer service company, another example of a “supply chain compromise” made infamous by the hack on U.S. networking company SolarWinds.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P 500 closed the books on its steepest September decline in two decades on Friday, skidding across the finish line of a tumultuous quarter fraught with historically hot inflation, rising interest rates and recession fears.

All three major U.S. indexes veered to a sharply lower end, having quashed a brief rally early in the session. The TSX closed Friday virtually unchanged, as an earlier attempted rally quickly fizzled out.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 2.38 points or 0.01 per cent at 18,444.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 500.10 points, or 1.7 per cent, at 28,725.51. The S&P 500 index was down 54.85 points, or 1.5 per cent, at 3,585.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 161.89 points, or 1.5 per cent, at 10,575.62.

The Canadian dollar was trading for 72.45 cents US, compared with 72.96 cents US on Thursday.

TALKING POINTS

Liz Truss is no Margaret Thatcher, no matter how much she thinks she is

“In a different time, her supply-side tax cuts might have been heralded as bold and inspired. Instead, they are largely seen as reckless and ideologically driven.” – Konrad Yakabuski

François Legault’s Duplessis turn is a threat to Quebec’s democracy

“More than a half-century later, Quebec is poised to re-elect with a sweeping majority the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) and its leader, Mr. Legault, who shares some of Mr. Duplessis’s habits – contempt for the rule of law, a willingness to ignore Quebeckers’ civil liberties, and a remarkable aptitude for stoking division for his own political ends.” – Justin Ling

Disappearing men: Why are we losing so many to suicide?

“We also have to overcome the well-intentioned but misguided belief that merely talking about suicide encourages suicidal behaviour. Several studies have disproven this antiquated belief, with recent research indicating that open discussion can actually reduce rates of suicide.” – Rob Whitley and Erin O’Toole

Five years after #MeToo, how should we feel about art and evil?

“But art explores what it is to be human, the unsavoury along with the sublime. It’s about transcending what we normally think, see, hear. While justice must be served, culture can’t be reduced to ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’.” – Tom Rachman

LIVING BETTER

Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t have to be stressful: A fool-proof guide to hosting

It’s the first time in almost three years that many will be entertained a big group, in a big way, and hosting skills may be rusty. On top of that, the return to normal means the return of old worries – about family coming together, in close quarters, for an extended period of time.

Even before COVID-19, Thanksgiving – well, any major holiday really – could be a major stressor for hosts. The pandemic – despite U.S. President Joe Biden’s assurances it’s “over” – has amplified that. To alleviate some of the pressure, we asked experts to weigh in how to host a safe and fun gathering with a minimum of stress and worry. They suggest, among other things to keep the menu simple, invite people who get along and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Read the full guide.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Roger Daltrey and Peter Townshend with drummer Kenney Jones on Dec. 16, 1982.THOMAS SZLUKOVENYI/The Globe and Mail

The Who rock on, 40 years since their legendary ‘final’ show at Maple Leaf Gardens

“This is it,” Pete Townshend said on stage at Maple Leaf Gardens, 40 years ago. “It really has to be.”

On Dec. 17, 1982, guitarist Townshend and the legendary British rock band the Who finished what was supposed to be their final tour with a farewell concert on the second night of two at the Toronto hockey arena. The band ultimately returned to the road in 1989, but in 1982 it really did seem like the end.

In the years prior to the Maple Leaf Gardens finale, the Who (minus original drummer Keith Moon, who died in 1978) had toured relentlessly. The story given out to the public was that the band was drained and long in the tooth. “We are getting too old to do kick-arse rock and roll every night and it will be a relief when it’s all over,” singer Roger Daltrey said then.

It would be an absurd notion today that middle-aged rock bands might be compelled to retire from the road. The Who will kick off a leg of its latest tour at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. Daltrey and Townshend will be accompanied by a full band with singers and, for some numbers, an orchestra.

