Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization announcement on Wednesday has left Russians scrambling to find a way out of the country.

Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said Wednesday that Russia initially planned to call up 300,000 reservists with previous combat experience. But a decree posted on the Kremlin’s official website put no cap on the number of men who could be conscripted to fight, and the Novaya Gazeta, an independent Russian media outlet operating in exile, quoted a source in the presidential administration who said the real mobilization target was one million new soldiers.

While Mr. Putin said students “can keep going to class,” it’s unclear how Russia can maintain that exemption or who else will not be required to serve. (Women are exempt from conscription in Russia.)

Missile fire continues

Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages that killed at least six people Thursday as both sides refused to concede any ground despite recent military setbacks for Moscow and the toll on the invaded country after almost seven months of war.

Russian missile strikes in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia left one person dead and five others wounded, Ukrainian officials said. Officials in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk said Ukrainian shelling killed at least five people.

A ban on Russians?

Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she does not support following European countries in barring Russians from getting visas, since many are likely to flee their country. Joly says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to recruit more troops for his war in Ukraine shows the regime’s desperation, which she says is putting Russians at risk.

Cars with Russian license plates queue to cross the border from Russia to Finland at the Nuijamaa border check point in Lappeenranta, Finland, Sept. 22, 2022.LEHTIKUVA/Reuters

Cancer care system in B.C. buckling as staff shortages lead to soaring wait times

Insiders at British Columbia’s cancer care agency – including past presidents whose leadership span 25 years – are sounding the alarm on a system that they say is plummeting in quality of care and international repute.

Growing wait times have meant that, as of this summer, only one in five patients referred to an oncologist receive a first consultation within the recommended two weeks, according to internal data obtained by The Globe and Mail. And when it comes to beginning radiation treatment, B.C.’s average wait times are the longest in Canada. Timely treatment can be critical for survival and recovery, and a delay at one stage can compound overall wait times.

While the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of thousands of scheduled surgeries across the province and exacerbated existing pressures on all health care, those working in B.C.’s cancer care system say the delays existed long before and will only worsen without urgent action.

The Globe spoke with dozens of people intimately familiar with the situation, including the past presidents of B.C. Cancer, patients, current and former oncologists, radiologists and nurses.

Read more:

Lorraine Glover poses for a portrait inside her home in Victoria, British Columbia, on April 27, 2022.Melissa Renwick/The Globe and Mail

Montreal professor Gilles Brassard wins the world’s largest science prize

Gilles Brassard, a University of Montreal computer scientist who made seminal contributions to the field of quantum cryptography, has been awarded the Breakthrough Prize in fundamental physics, the world’s largest science prize.

In an announcement from the Breakthrough Prize Foundation on Thursday, Dr. Brassard was named a co-winner of the US$3-million award, together with U.S.-based researchers Charles Bennett and Peter Schor and David Deutsch of Britain.

All four are known for their discoveries at the boundaries of quantum physics and information science, a once esoteric exploration that began in the early 1980s and has since morphed into an ambitious and potentially world-changing quest to develop quantum computers at commercial scale.

The award is just the latest for various members of the group, including Dr. Brassard who in 2018 won the prestigious Wolf Prize in physics, together with Dr. Bennett, a long-time collaborator who is affiliated with IBM research.

University of Montreal professor Gilles Brassard awarded world’s largest science prize.Amelie Philibert/University of Montreal

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

The warning signs: Eight charts to watch as Canada flirts with recession: How vulnerable are Canadians to a downturn? Thus far, the average household seems to be managing just fine. But undoubtedly, risks are rising. And the longer it takes to contain inflation, the more collateral damage could spread through the economy. Matt Lundy reports on the eight metrics to watch for signs of distress.

Health Canada launches long-awaited review of Cannabis Act: More than 300 days past the legislated date, Ottawa said it will finally commence the long-awaited review of the Cannabis Act in order to measure the effects of legalization on health outcomes.

Jackson’s water crisis points to bigger U.S. infrastructure failures and ‘environmental injustice’ to come: As a Mississippi city struggled without running water, locals look at the racial, class and partisan divides that made the problems possible – and the coming climate disasters that might make them worse.

Ontario expands role of private firms in welfare jobs programs: Ontario is going ahead with changes to hand more oversight of job training and placement for people on social assistance to for-profit firms, saying pilot projects in a handful of regions have helped thousands more welfare recipients land paid work.

Fall Music Preview: New albums from Taylor Swift and Bjork, concerts by Ringo Starr and The Who: This season brings plenty to listen to, read and watch for audiophiles of all stripes. Brad Wheeler writes on new music and concerts you can expect this fall.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index was again under pressure after the latest Federal Reserve rate decision also pushed down U.S. stocks in a volatile trading session.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 181.86 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 19,002.68.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 107.10 points at 30,076.68. The S&P 500 index was down 31.94 points at 3,757.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 153.38 points at 11,066.81.

The Canadian dollar was trading for 74.14 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 74.64 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was up 55 cents at US$83.49 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 69 cents at US$7.09 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.40 at US$1,681.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was flat at US$3.47 a pound.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

What’s the point of the NDP?

“If, one day, the NDP morphed from its current role as the figurative progressive flank of the Liberal Party, to the literal progressive flank of the Liberal Party – would anyone notice? Or would it take NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh donning a red tie and belting out a Queen song in a hotel lobby before the public realized that the two parties had become one?” – Robyn Urback

These are desperately serious times. We need a serious politics to match

“We are entering a period of profound economic, global and domestic instability, of a kind we have not experienced in decades. The next few years – hell, the next few weeks – could well see everything from an international debt crisis to the use of nuclear weapons in Europe to the collapse of civic order in the United States, with a constitutional crisis here at home for good measure.” – Andrew Coyne

Ken Burns’ The U.S. and the Holocaust documentary should be required watching for Ron DeSantis

“The Burns documentary is about history, but it is also a warning about what is happening now. Not just the references to Charlottesville’s Unite the Right rally (”Jews will not replace us!”) and the January 6 insurrection, including the guy in the “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, but about increasingly alarming attitudes toward immigrants. The parallels are striking. Sickening.” – Marsha Lederman

A deep sense of pragmatism lies at the heart of the British monarchy

“While the global public could be forgiven for imagining Britain as a Downton Abbey theme park full of formality and flourish, the archaic ceremonies obscure an essential nature of the monarchy: a pragmatism and flexibility that have ensured the survival of the institution since the time of Alfred the Great in the ninth century, if not even earlier.” – Hamida Ghafour

LIVING BETTER

Five fall adventures to catch across Canada before the season is over

Fall is Canada’s most ephemeral season – if you don’t make the most of the next few weekends, when the leaves are changing and the apples are ripe for picking, you’ll have to wait a whole year to recapture the magic. Andrea Yu reveals a few under-the-radar seasonal activities to explore across the country before they’re gone.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Moving mountains: Is the Coastal GasLink pipeline a saviour or scourge?

Preparing trench for the Section 8 pipeline along the summit of Icy Pass.Kristopher Grunert/The Globe and Mail

The natural gas pipeline is an $11.2-billion feat of engineering. Paul Christopher Webster writes about the bigger challenge in proving its benefits outweigh the costs.

Despite high prices and everyone these days being desperate to gain access to Canada’s copious natural gas, the CGL project faces forbidding economic obstacles.

The CGL pipeline, together with the Kitimat LNG plant, amount to the single biggest Canadian infrastructure investment gamble since the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway in the 1950s and the transcontinental railroads in the 1880s. Overcoming all the obstacles – political, social, environmental – has become a high-wire juggling act for everyone involved.

Evening Update is written by Emerald Bensadoun. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.