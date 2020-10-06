Evening Update: Quebec again reports record cases of COVID-19; Turkey accuses Canada of ‘double standard’ on military exports

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Quebec reports record number of new COVID-19 cases again, Ontario sending some tests to U.S. for processing and more

Quebec health authorities are reporting 1,364 new cases of COVID-19, the second day in a row the province has had a new daily record. The second wave of infections is already looking “very different” from the first, provincial Health Minister Christian Dubé said.

Ontario is sending some COVID-19 tests to the United States for processing as it works to clear a backlog that last week jumped to more than 90,000. Last Friday, the province announced testing would be by appointment only, and its 153 assessment centres would no longer accept walk-ins.

Meanwhile, across the country, doctors offices and pharmacies are exploring unorthodox options such as drive-thrus and outside clinics in a bid to deliver flu shots this fall amid patient fears over coronavirus exposure.

Opinion: Seven months into the pandemic, testing in Ontario is a fiasco

“Their results will be accessible only days from then, which together will mean a wasted week out of school or work for every Ontarian unlucky enough to become unwell. But hey, no long lines to make the government look bad.”- Robyn Urback

Trump continues to play down COVID-19 as he remains contagious at White House

Still sickened by COVID-19, President Donald Trump today plunged back into playing down the disease that hospitalized him for three days and has so far killed more than 210,000 Americans, comparing it anew to the seasonal flu.

Back at the White House after a dramatic helicopter return from the military hospital where he was receiving an unprecedented level of care, Trump’s attitude alarmed infectious disease experts. And his decision to return is putting new focus on the people around him who could be further exposed. First lady Melania Trump and more than a dozen White House aides and associates to date have been infected.

Opinion: When it comes to COVID treatments, Emperor Trump has no clue

“Perhaps most worrisome, all of this noise about his therapies injects yet more misinformation and chaos into an already chaotic information environment.” - Timothy Caulfield, Canada Research Chair in health law and policy at the University of Alberta

More headlines:

Turks accuse Canada of ‘double standard’ in freezing military exports to Turkey but not Saudi Arabia

The Turkish government is accusing Canada of practicing a “double standard” in freezing exports of military-grade target acquisition gear to the Turks while continuing to allow shipments of defence equipment to Saudi Arabia. It’s also alleging that Canada is failing in its duty to help a fellow member of the NATO military alliance.

Turkey was responding to the Canadian government’s announcement that it was suspending permits enabling the export of made-in-Canada targeting and imaging systems that is at the centre of allegations that Azerbaijan is using Turkish-made drones to attack Armenia.

Background: A Nagorno-Karabakh who’s who: What you need to know to understand Armenia and Azerbaijan’s conflict

Read more: Syria’s Assad blames Turkey for fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh as clashes continue

Hundreds of thousands of people with mental-health conditions have been shackled across the world: report

In at least 60 countries across the world, hundreds of thousands of people with mental-health conditions – including children as young as 10 – have been chained or locked in cages or animal sheds because of social stigma or a lack of better care, Human Rights Watch said in a report today.

The confinement amounts to torture, and it is particularly risky during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group’s researchers say.

Shackling and other forms of confinement, often hidden from scrutiny, still takes place at many private and state-run institutions, religious centres and family homes, frequently in overcrowded or unsanitary conditions, where the shackled people are vulnerable to physical and sexual abuse, the report said. It called for the practice to be banned worldwide.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

State funeral for John Turner: Former prime minister John Turner was eulogized at a state funeral as a gifted politician with a strong social conscience and profound love for the environment who spent decades serving his fellow Canadians. Read more: Former justice minister Irwin Cotler writes on the deep legacy Turner leaves behind.

Supercluster funding unlikely to create 10,000 jobs, PBO says: The Liberal government’s plan to create 10,000 jobs by funding and promoting innovation “superclusters” is far behind schedule and is highly unlikely to create the promised employment boost, according to a new report by the Parliamentary Budget Officer.

Decision reserved on unsealing Sherman documents: The estates of murder victims Barry and Honey Sherman argued in the Supreme Court of Canada today that unsealing court files related to the wealthy Toronto couple would pose “grave physical safety risks” to estate trustees and beneficiaries. The court reserved its decision, which is expected in coming months.

Legault to apologize to Joyce Echaquan’s family: Quebec Premier François Legault says he will present an official apology today to the family of Joyce Echaquan, the Indigenous woman who filmed staff insulting her as she lay dying in a hospital northeast of Montreal last week.

RIP Eddie Van Halen: The guitarist and founding member of the hugely successful rock band named after him and his drummer brother, has died of cancer, his son Wolfgang said on Twitter. He was 65.

Open this photo in gallery File photo of Eddie Van Halen backstage at Lewisham Odeon in London on May 27, 1978. Fin Costello/The Canadian Press

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street took a nosedive late in today’s session, reversing solid gains to close deep in negative territory after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was calling off talks on coronavirus relief legislation until after the Nov. 3 election. The TSX followed along, joining all three major U.S. stock indexes with a loss of more than 1 per cent for the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 375.88 points or 1.34 per cent to 27,772.76, the S&P 500 lost 47.66 points or 1.40 per cent to end at 3,360.97, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 177.89 points or 1.57 per cent to 11,154.60.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 174.06 points or 1.06 per cent at 16,236.13, led lower by materials was the top declining sector as gold prices moved lower despite the continued turmoil on several fronts out of Washington.

LIVING BETTER

With most of us sticking closer to home these, The Globe’s Catherine Dawson March offers these tips for making the most of a fall road trip during the pandemic. Destinations include:

Ontario: An hour east of Thunder Bay, visitors can walk to the rim of 100-metre-deep Ouimet Canyon then head over to the adventure centre at Eagle Canyon to brave the country’s longest suspension bridge.

An hour east of Thunder Bay, visitors can walk to the rim of 100-metre-deep Ouimet Canyon then head over to the adventure centre at Eagle Canyon to brave the country’s longest suspension bridge. Alberta: Head 90 minutes west from Calgary and enjoy the Bow Valley views. Hike up nearby Tunnel Mountain for a better vantage point.

TODAY’S LONG READ

How a Chilean raspberry scam dodged food safety controls from China to Canada

In January 2017, Chilean Customs inspectors acted on a tip from a whistleblower: The country’s prized crop of raspberries was under threat. Inspectors raided the Santiago offices of Frutti di Bosco, a little-known fruit trading company. The files, company data and sales records they seized revealed a food trading racket that spanned three continents.

At its heart was a fraud centred on raspberries. Low-cost frozen berries grown in China were shipped to a packing plant in central Chile. Hundreds of tons of fruit were repackaged and rebranded by Frutti di Bosco as premium Chilean-grown organics, then shipped to consumers in Canadian cities including Vancouver and Montreal, according to documents prepared by Chilean Customs as part of its investigation. The agency calculated that at least $12-million worth of mislabelled raspberries were sent to Canada between 2014 and 2016.

Much of that product, the documents showed, came from Harbin Gaotai Food Co Ltd, a Chinese supplier. Canadian health authorities later linked berries from Harbin Gaotai to a 2017 norovirus outbreak in Quebec that sickened hundreds of people. Canadian authorities issued a recall on Harbin Gaotai berries coming directly to Canada from China dating back to July 2016. What they didn’t realize is that Harbin Gaotai raspberries had also entered Canada through a backdoor during that period in the form of falsely labelled fruit shipped from Chile by Frutti di Bosco. Read the full story here.

