Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19 developments: Quebec backtracks on taxing the unvaccinated, protests in Ottawa and Alberta, plus more

Quebec Premier François Legault says he is abandoning plans to make those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 pay a financial penalty. He told a press conference today that he is worried about dividing Quebeckers and is aiming to maintain social peace. He also announced that gyms and spas would be allowed to reopen on Feb. 14, but stopped short of easing further restrictions.

Protests: On the fifth day of the convoy demonstrations in the nation’s capital, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says both the province and the country hear the concerns of protesters, but “it’s time to let the people in Ottawa get back to their lives.” In Alberta, a blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at the province’s southern border crossing near Coutts was smaller today, but with developments threatening to heat up.

Modelling: New projections from Ontario’s scientific COVID-19 experts warn that while the current wave of the virus appears to have peaked, the province’s reopening this week will increase the spread of the virus and put stressed hospitals under further pressure.

Opinion: Canada’s current travel restrictions don’t make sense - Zain Chagla, infectious diseases physician

Putin warns a Western military alliance with Ukraine could result in Russia-NATO war

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West had “ignored” his country’s security concerns and warned that if Ukraine was allowed to join the Western military alliance it could result in a war between Russia and NATO.

Making his first public comments on Ukraine in nearly six weeks, Putin accused the United States of being less interested in ensuring the security of Ukraine than it was in containing Russia.

An estimated 130,000 Russian troops remained massed on three sides of Ukraine along with tanks, artillery and other equipment from Russia.

On a visit to Kyiv today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Putin of “holding a gun … to the head of Ukraine” in an effort to force a change to the security arrangements of Europe.

Also today, Canada changed its travel advisory to warn against all travel to Ukraine “due to ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict.”

The Olympic Games are just days away - here’s what to expect

In the days to come, athletes from around the world will be competing at the Olympic Games in Beijing for medals and international glory. The games take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, with some official competitions beginning as early as Feb. 2. Here’s our guide on what you need to know, including the Canadian athletes to watch, international rivals, top teams and new events.

Opinion: China wants this to be the just-not-talking-about-it Olympics. After Tokyo, good luck with that - Cathal Kelly

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Tom Brady hangs up cleats: The most successful quarterback in NFL history has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year career.

Canada’s GDP grows 0.6 per cent: Better-than-expected growth in November pushed the Canadian economy above prepandemic levels for the first time in nearly two years, but the Omicron surge in COVID-19 cases is expected to deal it yet another setback to start 2022.

Publisher apologizes over disputed Anne Frank book: The Dutch publisher of The Betrayal of Anne Frank, a new book scholars have criticized for putting forward inconclusive findings, apologized for “offending anyone” in an e-mail sent to its authors, and said it would delay printing more copies until further notice.

Indigenous delegation and Pope Francis to meet: A Canadian Indigenous delegation is set to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican at the end of March to discuss reconciliation and healing after a visit was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breivik denied parole: A Norwegian court has rejected mass killer Anders Behring Breivik’s parole application, ruling that he must stay in prison. The anti-Muslim neo-Nazi killed 77 people in Norway in July, 2011 – eight with a car bomb in Oslo before gunning down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.

Mike Ward facing new legal action: The Quebec comedian who won a high-profile Supreme Court of Canada human rights case last year is being sued in separate actions for a total of $372,600 in connection with a joke he made about trying to drown Jeremy Gabriel, a well-known singer with a disability who was a teenager at the time.

MARKET WATCH

Another seesaw session ended with the Wall Street benchmarks in positive territory and the energy index at a record high, although trading reflected investor uncertainty about how to play the current market. Canada’s main stock index rose to a two-week high, with the gains lifting the index into positive territory for the year as investors grew less fearful that central banks would hike interest rates aggressively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273.38 points or 0.78 per cent to 35,405.24, the S&P 500 gained 30.99 points or 0.69 per cent to 4,546.54, and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.12 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 14,346.00.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 221.63 points or 1.05 per cent to 21,319.92. The loonie rose to 78.837 U.S. cents

TALKING POINTS

It’s not the leader Conservative MPs need to kick out, but some of their own

“This is what makes the party’s extremists so toxic to the public: not so much the substance of this or that position, as the generally unhinged quality they exude.” - Andrew Coyne

Instead of trying to quell convoy tensions, Trudeau inflamed them

“There is a greater social interest in attempting to defuse the unrest, simply because bad things tend to happen when people who feel unheard, unacknowledged and angry become even more alienated.” - Robyn Urback

LIVING BETTER

The Bank of Canada has clearly signalled it will start raising interest rates in March. Use that grace period wisely, advises personal finance columnist Rob Carrick, who offers these five moves to make before they start to climb. They include nailing a great mortgage rate while you can, revisit your loan situation (students especially) and be ready to strike if you see an attractive GIC rate.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Lunar New Year is celebrated across Asian communities, but each has its own traditions

Mike Lee checks out traditional Korean treats served during Lunar New Year at the Hannam Supermarket in Korea Town Centre mall in Coquitlam, B.C., on Jan. 31, 2022.Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

As Lunar New Year begins today, Mike Lee is expecting the usual profusion of red envelopes – typically used to give pocket money in Chinese tradition – containing greetings from politicians. In years past, he’s also watched politicians join the colourful parades that snake through Chinatowns in Canada’s biggest cities.

But for Lee, chair of the C3 Korean Canadian Society, these gestures don’t mean quite the same thing to him. In Korean culture, pocket money received on Seollal – Korean New Year – is usually put in an embroidered pouch called bokjumeoni. “I think some politicians have multiple languages on the red envelope, that’s a start. But I’m not really a huge fan of getting a red envelope,” he said.

Lee’s experience reflects how Lunar New Year in Canada tends to focus on Chinese culture, even though non-Chinese Asian-Canadians also celebrate the event with their own sets of traditions. Read Vikki Hui’s full story here.

