Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19 developments: Quebec shutting down schools, bars and entertainment venues, plus more

Quebec is bringing back tough restrictions in an effort to stop rapidly spiking COVID-19 case counts:

Bars, theatres, entertainment venues and gyms are closing today, while restaurant capacity will be reduced.

Elementary and high schools will close after today.

No spectators allowed at professional or amateur sporting events.

Remote work now becomes mandatory.

In Ontario, booster vaccine bookings were opened to anyone 18 years old or older as long as it has been at least three months since they had their second shot. The province is reporting 3,784 new COVID-19 cases today, as theatres are cancelling shows amid new restrictions.

Meanwhile, Moderna says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be protective against the fast-spreading Omicron variant in laboratory testing, and that the current version of the shot would continue to be its “first line of defence against Omicron.”

In sports, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has tested positive for the coronavirus, Hockey Canada has withdrawn its team from the Spengler Cup and the Toronto Raptors have stopped team practices ahead of their next scheduled game in Chicago on Wednesday.

Catch up with more of today’s developments here.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

BMO unveils major U.S. expansion with $17-billion purchase of California-based Bank of the West

Bank of Montreal is making a major move in the United States with a cash deal to buy Bank of the West, an acquisition that will double the size of its American branch footprint and shift its U.S. geographic base away from the Midwest and toward California.

Bank of the West is currently owned by French giant BNP Paribas, which is exiting the U.S. retail banking market with the sale. After adjusting for excess capital on Bank of the West’s balance sheet, BMO is paying $17.1-billion, making it the largest purchase of a U.S. bank by a Canadian lender.

The deal will double the size of BMO’s branch network in the U.S. as both banks have roughly 500 branches each. BMO has pledged not to close any acquired branches, which may limit its cost savings.

Read more: Bank of the West CEO Nandita Bakhshi wins praise and draws criticism for ESG approach

Ukraine investigating former president Petro Poroshenko for high treason

Ukrainian authorities have placed former president Petro Poroshenko under formal investigation for high treason, accusing him of financial links to the Russian-backed militia that controls the country’s breakaway Donbas region.

In an announcement posted to its website, the State Bureau of Investigation said Poroshenko was accused of treason and of “facilitating the activities of a terrorist organization.”

The case centres on the sale of about $71-million worth of coal that was allegedly purchased by Poroshenko’s government from the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic, the self-declared authorities in the breakaway region.

The allegations, made amid the threat of a wider Russian invasion of Ukraine, were immediately dismissed by Poroshenko’s allies as a trumped-up attack on the main political rival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Vena withdraws as CP Rail CEO candidate: Canadian National Railway says Jim Vena has pulled out of the running to serve as its new chief executive officer. He had been backed by a group of investors, including TCI Fund Management.

Domenic Barton to chair Rio Tinto board: The global miner has tapped Canada’s outgoing ambassador to China as its chairman, hoping the veteran consultant’s links to its biggest market will benefit the company.

Closing arguments at Maxwell trial: Jeffrey Epstein kept many secrets from ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, a defence lawyer said at the close of the British socialite’s sex abuse trial today, arguing prosecutors did not prove she knew about his activities with teenage girls. Prosecutors will present a rebuttal before the jury begins deliberations.

Jury deliberations at Theranos trial: The jurors responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes have begun their first full day of deliberations after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

MARKET WATCH

North American markets fell sharply today as investors worried about the Omicron COVID-19 variant potentially undercutting the economic rebound and a critical setback to President Joe Biden’s domestic investment bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 433.28 points or 1.23 per cent to 34,932.16, the S&P 500 lost 52.46 points or 1.14 per cent to end at 4,568.18, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 188.74 points or 1.24 per cent to 14,980.94. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 200.97 points or 0.97 per cent to 20,538.22.

The loonie slipped 0.33 per cent to 77.271 U.S. cents.

Read more: As markets swoon, there’s more going on than Omicron

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Central banks have blinked on inflation, in race to avert the second round

“Were central banks, including Canada’s, wrong about the nature of this inflation beast? Was last week a great big global mea culpa, launching a race to fix the damage? Well, yes and no. And, more to the point, it doesn’t really matter.” – David Parkinson

The proof of systemic racism is in Quebec Premier François Legault’s own Bill 21

“In secularism, the state does not favour one religion over another, while preserving individual freedoms. Such freedoms, however, are sacrificed at the altar of laïcité, which bans all religious expression in matters of state representation.” – Sheema Khan, author

The best thing about CNN is Donie O’Sullivan

“He emerges as the only sane person in the situation when he’s sent out to meet with Trump supporters and misinformation peddlers and document what they believe.” – John Doyle

TODAY’S LONG READ

Paul Thomas Anderson’s beautiful, hilarious, complicated Licorice Pizza is the best film of 2021

Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza.Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

True love blooms for the world to see, sings Nina Simone on July Tree, a beautiful song that is given beautiful prominence in Paul Thomas Anderson’s beautiful new film Licorice Pizza. That’s a hell of a lot of beauty, I realize, but there isn’t a better word to describe this wonderful gift of a film, which follows the blossoming of a true sort of love – but in the pure, messy, heartbreaking, hilarious, layered way that only a filmmaker like Anderson is capable of delivering.

A comedy, a drama, a romance, a memory, Licorice Pizza is the director’s warmest and fuzziest creation. But this isn’t a return to some missed or forgotten form – a half-careful look at any one of Anderson’s films, even the harder-edged likes of The Master and There Will Be Blood, reveals a man who has always been a giggly comedian, a sly observer of human foibles, a conjuror of worlds, a hopeless romantic. With its San Fernando Valley setting, its playful remixing of history and culture, its love of cosmic happenstance, its pursuit of all-deliberate-speed momentum, and its deeply flawed characters grasping onto one another with a desperate kind of manic glee, Licorice Pizza represents the uber-P.T.A. picture.

If you have ever fallen in love with one of his films, then you will become instantly smitten here. And if you have ever felt hard done by one of his films, for whatever reason, then consider this a humble plea to at least sample a tiny little slice of his peculiarly flavoured pie. Read Barry Hertz’s full review here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.