Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch with more than 70 years on the throne, died today at 96. Her eldest son, Prince Charles, has acceded to the throne as King Charles III.

The Queen had been under medical care at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for several days, although she did fulfill her duty on Tuesday by accepting the resignation of Boris Johnson as prime minister and appointing Liz Truss. It was the first time she had been seen in public in weeks.

There will be an elaborate funeral for the Queen and a series of ceremonies for the new monarch.

Queen Elizabeth reacts to a remark made by a First World War veteran at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, October 1977.Erik Christensen/The Globe and Mail

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace palace officials said doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.” Her four children – Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – were either at Balmoral or on their way to the castle, as were her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Queen Elizabeth brought “comfort and strength” to her role as monarch and will be missed deeply by Canadians for her “deep abiding love and affection” for this country. “She was a thoughtful, wise, curious and funny person and she gave me a great deal of wonderful advice,” he told reporters after cutting short a cabinet meeting in Vancouver to return to Ottawa.

Queen Elizabeth is shown in Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room after her coronation on June 2, 1953.CECIL BEATON/The Associated Press

Obituary: Elizabeth, the child who was never meant to be Queen, reigned longer than any other British monarch, including her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. She spent three score years and more on the throne, presiding, as serenely as possible, over a kingdom lacerated by economic turmoil, social dissension and diminished status – from wartime rationing to pandemic lockdown, precarious recovery and global climate crisis. Read the full article.

When I met the Queen and Royal Family, I realized they’re just like us, except not

“Just as there are no atheists in the foxhole, there are no cool people in line to meet the Queen,” Elizabeth Renzetti writes. “Everyone, even non-monarchists like myself, became giddy. When we were finally face to face, I was surprised that she was so small, a sturdy and brightly wrapped package balanced on two sensible shoes.”

Queen Elizabeth, a perfect and unobtrusive sovereign, subtly shaped Canada

“She would tell Canadians she was happy to be ‘coming home’ and even when she was here during fraught times, she made a point of saying she was especially happy to be here,” John Fraser writes. “ ‘I’m not just a fair-weather friend,’ she once said famously, and it was true. She never sought to avoid the rough days.”

Read more: Legally speaking, Charles is now the King of Canada - Philippe Lagassé

The Queen with then attorney-general Jean Chrétien at the signing of the the Constitution proclamation in Ottawa, April 17, 1982. He made her laugh during the ceremony when he muttered “merde” after Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau accidentally snapped the tip of the nib on the ceremonial pen, leaving Chrétien, the third signatory, with a broken implement at one of the most symbolic events in Canadian history.Erik Christensen/The Globe and Mail

Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London February 29, 2012.POOL New/Reuters

First Nations, government and RCMP leaders address public for first time since mass stabbings in Saskatchewan

Developing story: They stood before a glimmering white tipi in a strong prairie wind in the community this morning, addressing the public for the first time since a violent attack that left 10 members of the community dead and 18 others injured.

Speakers included chiefs of the three communities that make up the James Smith Cree Nation – Chief Wally Burns of James Smith Cree Nation, Peter Chapman Band Chief Robert Head, and Chief Calvin Sanderson of Chakastaypasin – as well as Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

“These acts of violence have to stop, and they have to stop now,” Chief Burns said. “We’ve got to protect our community, fight against drugs and alcohol. We all have to come together as a community. As Canadians. As a whole.”

The press conference began with ceremony, prayer and an Honour Song.

A four-day manhunt for the main suspect in the mass killings ended with his death yesterday after a high-speed chase on a Prairie highway, about 130 kilometres away from the scene of the attacks.

Opinion: The beast of addiction in Indigenous communities remains untamed - Tanya Talaga

