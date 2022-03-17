Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The RCMP has sent termination letters to Ukrainian nationals who were working for the Mounties on a police training mission in Kyiv, leaving them without any income as Russia pounds the capital with daily bombings and artillery fire.

In a March 16 letter to 18 Ukrainian translators, drivers, administrative staff and analysts, RCMP Superintendent Bruce Prange, the officer in charge of the training program, expressed support for his Ukrainian colleagues in the “battle against Russia.” However, he then informed them that the program was being suspended and that they will no longer get a paycheque after March 31.

“We were fired. That was a surprise. I was honestly hurt,” said analyst Kateryna Sapsai in a Zoom interview from Kyiv on Thursday. “We are frustrated and very disappointed. It is not a human way to treat people. At this point, none of us will be able to find a job.”

In Ukraine, the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv and the surrounding region have been lionized for holding off the Russian army for the past two weeks, forestalling an expected assault on the strategic port of Odesa, just 130 kilometres west of here. But Mykolaiv, which had a pre-war population of almost 500,000, is suffering for its heroism – and the civilians who arrive here every hour on evacuation buses from the surrounding countryside tell of even worse horrors in the smaller urban centres.

Andrii Skorokhod, head of the local Red Cross branch, said that in some towns and villages, there were “hundreds” of bodies lying uncollected in the streets. The problem, he said, was particularly severe in areas that had fallen under Russian control, because the Ukrainian branch of the Red Cross did not have a mandate to do humanitarian work there.

In Mykolaiv itself, he said, there were widespread shortages – and only one remaining bridge connecting the city to the rest of Ukraine. “The biggest problem is that it’s impossible to buy food in shops because products are simply not being delivered here. We have the same problem with medications,” he said.

Meanwhile, the federal government has begun accepting applications from Ukrainians and their families fleeing Russian aggression who want to come to Canada while they decide their next steps.

The program to allow an unlimited number of Ukrainians to come to Canada was first announced two weeks ago, marking a major departure from this country’s typical refugee policy.

At the time, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser suggested Ukrainian citizens would be allowed to stay for two years before deciding whether to apply to stay permanently. The government has since extended that period to three years, and offered eligibility to family members of Ukrainian nationals, regardless of their own nationality.

The government expects applications will take about two weeks to process for standard, non-complex cases.

Read more of The Globe’s Ukraine-Russia coverage:

Ukrainian servicemen carry containers backdropped by a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 17, 2022.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Deloitte reverses COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but remains one of few large employers to do so

Auditing giant Deloitte Canada is reversing its mandatory vaccination policy for employees, as more provinces move toward eliminating COVID-19 restrictions and companies begin re-evaluating their mandates.

Businesses grappled with introducing proof-of-vaccination requirements last year given the divisiveness of the issue, but with the number of COVID-19 cases declining and government-imposed gathering and masking restrictions easing, employers are starting to reconsider their policies.

Deloitte, a consulting firm that also advises employers on human resources issues, is so far one of the few big white-collar employers to walk back vaccine mandates for employees.

The other Big Four accounting firms – KPMG, PWC Canada and EY Canada – are keeping vaccine requirements in place, according to statements to The Globe and Mail. All of the Big Five banks – Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce – also said they would continue sticking to a compulsory vaccination policy for employees.

With the number of COVID-19 cases declining and government-imposed gathering and masking restrictions easing, some employers are starting to reconsider their mandatory vaccination policies.Gary Hershorn/Globe and Mail

What does ‘living with’ COVID-19 mean? HIV/AIDS activists offer lessons from pandemics past

As COVID-19 hospitalizations decline and restrictions loosen across the country, boosted Canadians are slowly moving beyond the crisis stage of the pandemic. But a new phase brings new questions: What does it mean for a population to “live with” COVID-19, in the long term? What can be done to temper the social divisions that persist around this virus? How do we deal with its lingering effects, including long COVID-19? Two years since the pandemic took hold, how do we calibrate risk and function alongside it?

One population has significant experience with similar questions: gay men who either came of age during the height of the AIDS crisis in the 1990s or adapted in subsequent generations. Though SARS-CoV-2 and HIV have different transmission modes, courses of illness, outcomes and social implications, those who lived through the sweeping, devastating AIDS epidemic can offer insight on how to think about illness, consider risk and safeguard others, while allowing in relief as we begin to emerge.

When LGBTQ communities helped researchers turn HIV from a death sentence into a chronic illness, they gained a new perspective on risk, social stigma and the duty of care. Zosia Bielski writes about these insights, and how they are still critical now.

Trevor Stratton, board member of CANFAR (Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research), is photographed in the 2-Spirited People of the 1st Nations office on Mar 7, 2022.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Inflation nation: Why the price of seemingly everything in Canada is on the rise: Two years into the pandemic, it’s getting tougher for Canadian households to avoid steep inflation. The annual inflation rate hit a three-decade high of 5.7 per cent in February, and it’s only likely to get worse as the Russia-Ukraine war hampers the supply of key commodities.

‘We don’t believe that one size fits all’: Why Toyota bucks the trend and isn’t all-in on BEVs: Toyota Motor Corp. is set to introduce its first battery electric vehicle in Canada this year, 11 years after Nissan introduced the Leaf.

Russian invasion of Ukraine shows need to bolster North American defensive systems, NORAD official says: A senior Canadian general in charge of protecting North American airspace says Russia has the capability to strike this continent, bolstering the need for improved defensive systems.

MARKET WATCH

The TSX and all three of Wall Street’s major indexes closed up more than 1 per cent on Thursday, as investors considered the Federal Reserve’s path for interest rate hikes and worries eased about the prospects of a Russian default after creditors received payments.

Investors were reassured that Russia may, at least for now, have averted what would have been its first external bond default in a century. This was because creditors received payment, in U.S. dollars, of Russian bond coupons which fell due this week, two market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

This added to risk appetites in a market that was benefitting from some bargain hunting.

Gains were broad across sectors in Toronto, with heavyweight financials, energy and materials stocks all rallying sharply. The energy sector rose more than 3 per cent, as oil prices climbed 8 per cent. In wild trading, the commodity rebounded from several days of losses with a renewed focus on supply shortages in coming weeks due to sanctions on Russia.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 52.27 points, or 1.20 per cent, to end at 4,410.13 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 172.48 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 13,609.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 403.30 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 34,466.40.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Ukraine’s heroic resistance has lost some battles, but it can still win the war for its freedom

“If Ukraine lasts for another thousand years, people will still say, “This was their finest hour.” But what almost certainly awaits Ukrainians is far worse than what the British went through in 1940. It is a Russian campaign of escalating long-distance bombardment and siege to try to break their will to resist, through fear, hunger, thirst, cold, sickness and all the other consequences of indiscriminate destruction.” – Timothy Garton Ash

The West is allowing Vladimir Putin to ‘escalate’ his way to victory

“It makes perfect sense that we can’t put our own civilians in direct harm, or risk triggering a confrontation between NATO and Russia. Nobody wins a race toward nuclear annihilation. But the paradox is that Mr. Putin’s ability to escalate freely, and our repeated commitment not to do so in kind, provides him with an opportunity. He can rely on escalation to deter the type of Western assistance Ukraine needs to prevail. Unless we tackle this form of strategic blackmail, Russia will do what it takes, Ukraine what it must and the West only what it can.” – Alex Wilner

How Canada’s political parties can get more Black candidates elected

“Black candidates still face a steeper uphill climb to office than most. For instance, more than one in four non-Black candidates who ran for Canada’s main federal political parties in the last two federal elections won, whereas fewer than one in eight Black candidates who ran were elected. (Worse, it’s a one-in-eleven chance for Black women and non-binary candidates.)” – Petros Kusmu

For the Irish in Canada, St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration of the emigrant experience

“There are many clichés in and around St Patrick’s Day. In a way, they are part of the fun. From shamrocks and leprechauns, to green beer and the crock of gold, it’s a bit of springtime jollity after a hard winter. But the clichés should not obscure the fact that the holiday is, above all, a celebration by an emigrant community of the act of emigration itself.” – Eamonn McKee

LIVING BETTER

Stretching has legitimate benefits – they’re just not the ones you assume

A young woman does a plank, an excellent exercise for strengthening one's obliques.Cat London

One of the major take-aways of the COVID-19 pandemic is that reaching a consensus among industry professionals is about as easy as climbing the CN Tower blindfolded and with one hand tied behind your back. Nowadays even basic principles (e.g., “viruses exist”; “vaccines are helpful”) are being called into question, often by people who are more interested in elevating their own status than actually helping anyone.

The fitness industry is as guilty as any other when it comes to obfuscating facts, but thankfully the stakes for us trainers aren’t all that high. No one will die as a result of arguing over rep schemes or exercise selection. But this of course doesn’t stop us from treating disagreements like personal affronts. I’ve had my own qualifications (not to mention my sanity) called into question several times over the course of my career all because I happen to be a proponent of one of the most contentious of fitness protocols: stretching.

It makes some sense why such a large contingent of fitness pros scoff at stretching. Studies have suggested that stretching can impede athletic performance because a stretched muscle doesn’t produce as much force; and it’s true the physical relief it provides is only temporary. All this means is if you’re a competitive sprinter and the difference between winning and losing is determined by fractions of a second, then it would be in your best interest to lay off the hamstring stretches before a race. For everyone else, though, stretching has some legitimate benefits – they’re just not the benefits you may assume them to be.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Cultural Diversions: 10 things to watch, read and listen to this week

Canadian singer-songwriter Jerry Leger, photographed at Shamrock Bowl in Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 8, 2021.Laura Proctor/Handout

In the face of heavy headlines, it’s important to take a break. To that end, here are some light diversions, from easy reads to must-see TV, recommended by The Globe and Mail’s Arts staff.

Evening Update is written by Emerald Bensadoun. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.