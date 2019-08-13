Evening Update: Riot police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport; U.S. delaying tariffs on some Chinese-made products

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Riot police clash with pro-democracy protesters at the Hong Kong airport

Riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong’s airport late in the evening, moving into the terminal where the demonstrators had shut down operations for two straight days.

Officers armed with pepper spray and swinging batons confronted the protesters who used luggage carts to barricade entrances to the airport terminal.

After a brief period early in the day when flights were able to take off and land, airport authorities were forced to cancel all remaining flights.

The airport disruptions are an escalation of a summer of demonstrations aimed at what many residents see as an increasing erosion of the freedoms they were promised in 1997 when Communist Party-ruled mainland China took over what had been a British colony.

Opinion: “China’s government may loathe the idea of making concessions to the Hong Kong protesters, but considering the catastrophic consequences of a military crackdown, that is what it must do.” - Minxin Pei, author and professor of government at Claremont McKenna College in California

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

U.S. delaying import tariffs on some Chinese-made products, triggering a market rally

The Trump administration is delaying a 10-per-cent import tariff on Chinese-made cellphones, laptop computers and other items and removing other Chinese imports from its target list altogether.

The United States’ abrupt pullback from a hard-line stance on Chinese trade triggered a rally on Wall Street.

The decision came less than two weeks after Trump said on Aug. 1 he would impose a 10-per-cent tariff on US$300-billion of Chinese goods, blaming China for not following through on promises to buy more American agricultural products.

Liberal measures on gun control will be shared during election campaign, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will consider additional gun control measures, but voters will have to wait for the Liberals’ election platform to learn about specific plans.

He appeared alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory touting recent efforts to curb rising gun violence in the city.

On Monday, Tory announced that the municipal, provincial and federal governments were each providing $1.5-million in additional funding to city police, who have been grappling with a growing number of shootings in recent years.

He has also been asking Ottawa to implement a ban on handguns.

Opinion: “How often is a handgun that was legally acquired in Canada used in a crime? We have no idea. Despite decades of debate, no one has produced a properly researched report.” - John Ibbitson

Read more: California has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the U.S., so why haven’t the mass shootings stopped?

Brookfield acquires mortgage insurer Genworth Canada in a $2.4-billion deal

The private equity arm of Brookfield Asset Management has reached a $2.4-billion deal to acquire control of Genworth MI Canada, the country’s second-largest mortgage insurer.

Brookfield Business Partners is buying the 57-per-cent stake from the mortgage insurer’s U.S. parent company, Genworth Financial.

Genworth Financial had been waiting years for regulators to approve a separate deal by which it is expected to be acquired by a privately held Chinese buyer, China Oceanwide Holdings Group. That deal had stalled while awaiting approval from Canadian regulators and federal officials, which held it up over national security concerns even after U.S. regulators gave it a green light.

Earlier this summer, Genworth Financial announced it was considering “strategic alternatives” for Genworth MI Canada, seeking to break the deadlock.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

India needs more time to restore order in Kashmir, judge says: Indian authorities need more time to restore order in Kashmir, a Supreme Court justice said today as a security clampdown entered a ninth day since New Delhi revoked the region’s special status, triggering protests.

Trudeau not releasing SNC-Lavalin affair report yet: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s received what he calls a “great” report from former Liberal cabinet minister Anne McLellan on the SNC-Lavalin affair, but he won’t make it public until the federal ethics commissioner releases his own report.

Scheer condemns woman yelling racial slurs: Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has condemned the racial slurs and intolerant comments of a woman filmed spitting on and shouting at a man outside Toronto City Hall yesterday. She was holding a sign saying “vote Andrew Scheer.”

Streets near Notre-Dame to be decontaminated: Paris authorities have shut down streets surrounding the Notre-Dame Cathedral to decontaminate them, after high levels of lead were registered in the area following the April fire.

Russian military orders evacuation: Russian authorities have announced the evacuation of the village nearest to the site of a nuclear accident in northern Russia, suggesting dangers more grave than initially reported.

Domingo accused of sexual harassment: For decades, opera great Placido Domingo has tried to pressure women into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and then sometimes punishing them professionally when they refused his advances, numerous accusers say.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street stocks rose today after the U.S. announced the delay on select Chinese import tariffs, bringing buyers back to the equities market in a broad-based rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 382.20 points to 26,279.91, the S&P 500 gained 43.23 points to 2,926.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 152.95 points to 8,016.36.

Canada’s main stock index also reversed course to turn sharply higher. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 113.07 points at 16,350.84 most of the index’ major sectors rose.

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Ottawa’s changes to drug pricing will hurt some Canadians

“Once the {Patented Medicine Prices Review Board] starts setting Canadian drug prices based on prices in the six new comparator countries, Canadians can expect to see fewer new medications launched here.” - Nigel Rawson, pharmaceutical policy researcher and senior fellow at the Fraser Institute

Why I’m opposed to personalized licence plates – and what that says about me

“To me, personalized licence plates are needy. They are a plaintive cry for attention. I feel uneasy when I see one. It’s like seeing an old guy riding a skateboard; there’s something sad and desperate about it.” - Andrew Clark

LIVING BETTER

You can rescue your vacation photos from the obscurity of your phone’s camera roll. Here are six ways to show them off. They include:

Postage stamps: Use your custom-made stamps to personalize holiday cards or postcards.

Use your custom-made stamps to personalize holiday cards or postcards. Post-it notes: Brighten up your work areas with memories of more relaxing days.

Brighten up your work areas with memories of more relaxing days. A poster-size print: Create your own wall art with an acrylic print.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

‘Our voices will never be heard’: Shutdown of Northern Ontario shelter sparks backlash amid worsening drug crisis

In summer, the lakeside town of Kenora is an idyllic northern resort, filled with boaters and cottagers on their way to fishing vacations on Lake of the Woods. But away from the docks and the sailboats, the signs of crisis are mounting.

As homeless people trudge down the streets of this Northwestern Ontario town, the fences and doors are posted with “No Loitering” signs. Tons of crushed rocks have been dumped into public spaces to discourage drug users from congregating. And local officials have now ordered a temporary shutdown of a homeless shelter – provoking sharp criticism from the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

An escalating drug crisis, including the growing use of crystal meth, is devastating many Indigenous communities and other towns in Northwestern Ontario and Manitoba. It has led to a rise in homelessness in Kenora, whose residents and business owners are worried about crime and economic damage. Read Geoffrey York’s full story here.

Open this photo in gallery Photo by Geoffrey York/The Globe and Mail Geoffrey York/The Globe and Mail/The Globe and Mail

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.