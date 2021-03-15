Evening Update: Rogers seeks to buy Shaw for $20.4-billion; more European countries pause AstraZeneca vaccinations

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Rogers seeks to buy Shaw for $20.4-billion in deal that would transform Canada’s telecom market

Rogers Communications plans to acquire rival Shaw Communications for $20.4-billion in a deal that unites two family dynasties in a nationwide battle for customers against BCE and Telus.

Story continues below advertisement

Shaw chief executive Brad Shaw decided his Calgary-based company could no longer go it alone in an increasingly competitive telecom market and needed to join forces with Rogers on a planned $6.5-billion network expansion in Western Canada.

But the proposed deal could face regulatory hurdles from the federal government, which has been pushing to increase wireless competition and lower cellphone bills.

That uncertainty appears to be on investors’ minds as Shaw shares today traded well below the $40.50 apiece Rogers is offering, which is a 69-per-cent premium to where it recently traded.

Read more: Sale of telecom empire has “generational impact” on Shaw family

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

The latest COVID-19 developments: the AstraZeneca vaccine, the third wave in Europe and more

A third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe has Italy entering a near-national lockdown as variants boosted infection and fatality numbers, and the vaccination rollout made slow progress.

Story continues below advertisement

The new shutdown was announced as more European countries – including Spain, France and Germany as well a Italy – have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over concerns that it may cause blood clotting.

The Danish Medicines Agency, meanwhile, is saying the 60-year-old who died in Denmark of a blood clot after receiving it had “highly unusual” symptoms. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering assurances of its safety.

Read here as André Picard separates fact from fiction on side effects, blood clots and more.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is expecting a smaller-than-normal shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week, with fewer than 445,000 Pfizer-BioNTech scheduled to arrive, but deliveries will ramp up next week.

Provincially, retired general Rick Hillier will be leaving his role as Ontario’s vaccine task force head, and error messages were among the issues reported today after the province opened its vaccine booking system for those aged 80 and up. In B.C., age-based bookings for vaccinations are picking up pace, and Quebec Premier François Legault is considering pushing back overnight curfews in the Montreal area as days get longer.

Read more:

Story continues below advertisement

Awards: History-making Grammys and Oscar nods

It was a historic night at the Grammys, as Taylor Swift became the first female performer to win album of the year three times and Beyoncé became the most decorated woman in the music awards’ history with 28 statues. Here’s a breakdown of the good, the bad, the quotes and the Canadians from last night’s show.

Meanwhile, Academy Awards nominations have gone to two female directors for the first time and a diverse slate of actors, but David Fincher’s Mank – a traditional contender about Hollywood itself – took the lead with 10. Here’s a look at the biggest Oscar surprises, snubs and reality checks in this morning’s announcement.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Kielburgers address ethics committee: Craig and Marc Kielburger say the parliamentary committee’s study into WE Charity is nothing short of a political trial, accusing MPs of trying to score points at the expense of children around the world. Follow the developing story here.

Vatican says no to blessing same-sex marriages: The Vatican says that priests cannot bless same-sex unions, disappointing gay Catholics who had hoped their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis, who approved the ruling.

Story continues below advertisement

Arrests in death of Capitol policeman: Officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer’s death.

March Madness returns: A year after the NCAA’s men’s basketball tournament was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, all teams will gather in Indiana beginning Thursday. But this year’s tournament is still no sure thing as a COVID-19 outbreak could upend plans.

Brees trades football for microphone: A day after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Super Bowl-winning New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has joined NBC Sports, where his duties will include studio work on Football Night in America.

Musk named Technoking of Tesla: The electric car company has added “Technoking of Tesla” to billionaire chief executive Elon Musk’s list of official titles in a formal regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn “Master of Coin.”

MARKET WATCH

The TSX, Dow and S&P 500 all closed at record highs today, as an easing in government bond yields generated a friendly environment for taking on more exposure to equity markets.

Story continues below advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174.82 points or 0.53 per cent to 32,953.46, the S&P 500 gained 25.60 points or 0.65 per cent to end at 3,968.94 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 139.85 points or 1.05 per cent to 13,459.71. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 103.43 points or 0.55 per cent at 18,954.75.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes beat-up tech stocks, ‘phantom’ ETF distributions and the cryptocurrency craze.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINT

It’s time for a new defence minister

“[Harjit Sajjan] needs to be replaced by someone who comprehends that the defence minister is not just a politician but one of just two people (the prime minister being the other) who is accountable to Parliament for the Canadian Armed Forces.” - Stephen Saideman, Paterson Chair in International Affairs, Carleton University

Story continues below advertisement

LIVING BETTER

We’ve been told for years to eat fish twice a week to guard against heart disease. But according to a new study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine, eating two weekly servings of fish did not offer protection from heart disease in healthy people. Among individuals with existing heart disease or diabetes, however, regularly eating fish did provide modest cardiovascular benefits.

TODAY’S LONG READ

My brother died from addiction and we all grieve his loss differently

My mother is homeless. You wouldn’t know it to see her dressed in a pink Ralph Lauren blazer and black dress pants, a designer scarf tied around her neck. Her hair is perfectly coloured, highlighted and cut. Being homeless is an unconscious choice she made five years ago, shortly after my brother died from an accidental drug overdose.

The news of his death was as if an atom bomb was dropped on our family, obliterating what once was, forcing the rest of us on our own unique journey. Our family had spent years living with my brother’s addiction; we were hopeful his recovery would last. We were wrong.

My mother won’t talk about my brother; she avoids conversation about him at all costs. Instead, she packs up her car and moves from place to place. It’s as if she is running away, not allowing my brother’s death to find a place inside of her and, if she is quick enough, it may never find her. Read Heather Lynn Roberts Young’s full essay here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.