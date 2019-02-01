Evening Update: Ron Joyce dies, SNC-Lavalin CEO pleads guilty, The Globe tours Huawei

Good evening and happy Friday,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

'A role model for our region’: Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at 88

Open this photo in gallery Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce photographed in Toronto on Friday, October 20, 2006. Joyce revels in the coffee-selling giant he created - but not enough to reinvest any of his millions in it. (CP PHOTO/Aaron Harris) AARON HARRIS

A spokeswoman for The Joyce Family Foundation confirmed to The Globe and Mail that Ron Joyce, the force behind Tim Hortons’ explosive growth, has died. Born in Tatamagouche, N.S., Mr. Joyce led a rags-to-riches life that saw him go from high-school dropout to one of Canada’s best-known billionaires. After working a series of industrial jobs, serving in the Royal Canadian Navy and becoming a policeman in Hamilton, Ont., Mr. Joyce bought an early Tim Hortons location. He went on to grow the coffee-shop chain into one of the most iconic franchise businesses in the country and engineered a brand that is, for many, just as Canadian as our flag’s maple leaf.

Former SNC-Lavalin CEO Pierre Duhaime pleads guilty in Montreal hospital bribery case

The former CEO pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of helping a public servant commit breach of trust in connection with a bribery scandal around the construction of a $1.3-billion Montreal hospital. Pierre Duhaime will serve a 20-month suspended sentence under house arrest. He was the last defendant in a major corruption fraud case involving the McGill University Health Centre project.

How Trump and Putin allowed the meltdown of a Cold War nuclear treaty

Open this photo in gallery FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Ronald Reagan (R) and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev sign the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty at the White House, Washington, on December 8 1987. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo Reuters

Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev were downright giddy 32 years ago as they signed a breakthrough treaty to reduce their nations’ stockpile of nuclear-armed missiles. Neither man could have predicted a world where Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin would inherit their jobs, and tear up the deal they had so painstakingly crafted. But three decades after Mr. Reagan and Mr. Gorbachev signed the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty that’s exactly what’s happening.

The U.S. says Russia stopped complying in 2014 and Russia accused the U.S. of inventing a reason to tear it up so the U.S. can produce weapons it prohibits. One person against the move is Mr. Gorbachev. He said in October, “Do they really not understand in Washington what this can lead to?”

Two First Nations reach agreements with Alberta on access to safe water

Two First Nations bands have reached agreements with Alberta to acquire reliable sources of safe drinking water, ending long-running disputes. The first agreement, which runs until 2051, will see a regional water transmission line that currently serves Ponoka, Lacombe and other communities extended to the border of the Ermineskin Cree Nation reserve, bringing water from the Red Deer River. The second agreement involves Kainai First Nation (also known as the Blood Tribe), which reached an agreement with Alberta to extract 3.75 million cubic metres of untreated water annually from the St. Mary River Reservoir for irrigation and household use.

The water agreements represent only one milestone in the two communities’ efforts to secure safe drinking water. Both communities must work with the federal government to upgrade water infrastructure within their communities to distribute water to where it’s needed.

CNRL to keep Alberta pipeline running amid industry backlash to production cuts

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says it has reversed plans to shut down an oil pipeline in Alberta following the province’s decision this week to pull back on production cuts that have triggered a backlash from some producers. The announcement from CNRL came as the head of Imperial Oil Ltd. accused the province of “picking winners and losers” and blamed the policy on making shipping oil by rail uneconomical. (for subscribers)

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index closed down 34.29 points to 15,506.31 as energy stocks declined despite a rise in oil prices, but it still finished up 0.91 per-cent for the week, its sixth straight weekly advance. Six of the major Canadian sectors finished higher, led by a 1.8-per-cent gain in healthcare sector. The sector was helped by a rally in shares of cannabis producers. The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aphria Inc., which surged 10.3 per cent, and Cronos Group Inc., which rose 6.1 per cent.

Wall Street indexes were mixed as optimism from a surge in January U.S. job growth was offset by a weaker-than-expected outlook from Amazon.com Inc. that battered retail stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.22 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,063.89, the S&P 500 gained 2.43 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,706.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.87 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,263.87.

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

WHAT’S POPULAR WITH READERS

CBC’s president is warning that Netflix poses a cultural threat to Canada

“I was thinking about the British Empire and how, if you were there and you were the viceroy of India, you would feel that you were doing only good for the people of India,” Catherine Tait said, before adding: “fast-forward to what happens after imperialism – and the damage that can do to local communities.”

Ms. Tait said an onslaught of foreign-owned media services like Netflix could have a similar effect, and that Canada must be mindful about how it responds to global companies. Critics complained of her apparent tone-deaf reference to a colonial regime that subjugated millions of Indians. Netflix didn’t respond to her comments.

TALKING POINTS

Trudeau is stuck between the U.S. and China – and it looks like amateur hour

“Things were bad enough already. But Mr. Trudeau has made them worse by firing our former ambassador to China, John McCallum. Mr. McCallum’s sin was speculating out loud that Canada might be perfectly happy to see the extradition order go away, forget about the rule of law and welcome a prisoner swap. This may well have been the truth. The problem was that he wasn’t supposed to blurt it out so nakedly.” - Margaret Wente (for subscribers)

What happened to the Humboldt truck driver could have happened to anyone

“What strikes me about such a catastrophe is that it could have been me – could have been any of us, really – behind the wheel. We’re all human and we all make mistakes, as some of those grieving in Saskatchewan have acknowledged. And some of us make mistakes that, in different circumstances, could have been catastrophic. In my case, it’s not purely hypothetical.” - Randy Boswell, journalism professor at Carleton University

Brand Trudeau is not what it used to be

“Voters will cast a ballot based on whether they support or oppose the federal carbon tax, even as they choose to renew or reject Mr. Trudeau as prime minister, because your view on the one dictates your view on the other.” - John Ibbitson

LIVING BETTER

Got a wine pick for Super Bowl Sunday?

The Super Bowl is this Sunday and while the big event may be associated with drinking beer, Beppi Crosariol writes that things are changing. A reader writes that her boyfriend will be “chugging Pabst,” but she hates beer and is looking for a good wine recommendation. To complement popcorn, Mr. Crosariol recommends chardonnay. If you are having chili or wings, he says think big fat red, such as California zinfandel or Ontario baco noir.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Huawei chairman vows: We will ‘never do anything to harm any country’

Huawei has been depicted by Western intelligence chiefs as a Chinese government-controlled treat to information security and described as devious by U.S. prosecutors. Leaders around the world, including in Canada, are debating whether to block the company’s fifth-generation cellular technology for fear it could be used for espionage. But on Friday, chairman Liang Hua said the company had nothing to apologize for. The company invited the Globe and Mail to its headquarters in Shenzhen, offering reporter Nathan VanderKlippe an hour-long interview with Mr. Liang and a tour that would have been impossible to arrange a few months ago.

The evolution of authentic Chinese food

Two years ago, Globe and Mail journalist Ann Hui set out on a cross-country trip to write about Chinese restaurants. She and her husband traveled from Victoria to St. John’s wondering why is there a Chinese restaurant in every small town, who are the families and what brought them here. Her new book, Chop Suey Nation, delves into those subjects. Here is an excerpt that explores the notion of authenticity:

“To my dad, at least on that day, the deviations were a mistake. Authenticity, he seemed to argue, was critical. He knew what it was like before we could find authentic mapo tofu in Vancouver. What it was like before the rest of Canada knew to appreciate it. Yet here we were now, eating our roti canai and laksa, the coconut curry noodle dish created by Chinese immigrants in southeast Asia. After the Chinese began settling in places like Malaysia, they added local ingredients and traditions – like coconut milk, coriander, cumin and turmeric – into Chinese noodle soup dishes. A new cuisine was born. It may not have been authentically Chinese, but over time it did become authentically Malaysian.”

Evening Update is written by Jordan Chittley.