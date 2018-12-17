Evening Update: Ron Taverner’s Toronto police resignation rescinded; new lower-cost data plans from major telecoms

Good evening,

Ron Taverner resignation from Toronto police rescinded in wake of OPP appointment delay

Ron Taverner has resumed his role as a Toronto Police Superintendent after his appointment as head of the OPP was delayed pending a review, Molly Hayes and Laura Stone write. The family friend of Premier Doug Ford had requested on Saturday that his swearing-in as the next head of the Ontario Provincial Police be postponed after the appointment was met with controversy. It prompted a legal challenge from OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair, who is being replaced as OPP interim commissioner today.

Toronto Police Service spokesperson Meaghan Gray confirmed today that Mr. Taverner was back at work after a request to rescind his resignation was approved by Chief Mark Saunders last night.

Also from Queen’s Park: The Ford government has introduced legislation that would prevent a strike or lockout at Ontario Power Generation, a move its says is necessary to avoid power outages over the holidays (for subscribers).

And it is dismissing Howard Sapers, the prison reformer hired just two years ago to overhaul Ontario’s troubled correctional system, leaving the ultimate fate of his work in doubt.

Canada’s major telecom companies agree to offer lower-cost data-only wireless plans

The country’s three national wireless carriers have agreed to offer a “broad range” of data-only plans through their second- and third-tier brands, including $30-per-month plans with more megabytes than previously suggested, the CRTC says (for subscribers).

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ordered Bell, Rogers and Telus in March to come up with data-only plans to fill a void in the marketplace. But there was widespread criticism from consumers and advocacy groups about the price of the initial proposals filed in April. The regulator now says all three companies will offer at least one plan that charges $30 per month or less for one gigabyte of data (1,000 megabytes).

Draft air passenger bill of rights calls for hefty payments for long delays, being bumped

Air passengers who are bumped from overbooked flights or who are forced to sit through long delays could receive up to $2,400 under proposed regulations for the government’s promised passenger bill of rights. The regulations would also force airlines to automatically seat children under age 14 next to their parents. The Canadian Transportation Agency is releasing the draft regulations for public comment with an aim to having the rules take effect by next summer.

British PM Theresa May reschedules Brexit deal vote amid pressure from opposition

British parliament’s on-again, off-again vote on Theresa May’s Brexit plan is on again. The Prime Minister said today she would bring her Brexit deal back to parliament for a vote in mid-January, pledging to get assurances from the European Union before then to break deadlock.

Ms. May faced accusations from some lawmakers that she was trying to force a deeply divided parliament into backing her deal by running the clock down to the March 29 exit day. A mid-January vote could force lawmakers to make a decision between her deal or leaving without one.

The vote was originally scheduled for Dec. 11 , but was delayed after it became apparent she didn’t have enough votes in the House of Commons. She survived a leadership challenge, then met with EU leader to try to modify the Brexit deal, but they stopped short of committing to major changes.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street’s three major indexes each slid more than 2 per cent today, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing at its lowest level in 14 months, on concerns about slowing economic growth ahead of a highly anticipated decision from the Federal Reserve later this week on the course of interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.73 points to 23,592.78, the S&P 500 lost 54.01 points to 2,545.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 156.93 points to 6,753.73.

Canada’s main stock index also fell, as investors turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy guidance and concerns over slowing global growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 232.42 points at 14,362.65.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Faith Goldy, a controversial figure who ran as a Toronto mayoral candidate, has been ordered to pay more than $43,000 in legal fees to Bell Media after her lawsuit was dismissed by the Ontario Superior Court. Bell had refused to air her campaign ads.

Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. is opening a new distribution centre in Leduc County, just south of Edmonton, with plans to create 600 full-time jobs by 2020 (for subscribers).

Racial justice. Obstruction of justice. Social justice. The Justice Department. Merriam-Webster has chosen “justice” as its 2018 word of the year, driven by the churning news cycle over months and months.

Jeff Bridges may have once been considered as one of Hollywood’s most underappreciated actors, but next month’s Golden Globe Awards will showcase his life and illustrious career by bestowing him one of its highest honours, the Cecil B. DeMille Award (for subscribers). As his character in The Big Lebowski might say, the Dude abides.

Open this photo in gallery Jeff Bridges as the Dude in The Big Lebowski.

TALKING POINTS

Top 10 most irritating Canadians of 2018 (TV-related)

“2: Patrick Brown. The year began with his ugly and undignified press conference denying allegations of sexual misconduct and then immediately running away from the news media. It set the tone for the whole year. Then he kept coming back until he was eventually elected Mayor of Brampton, a place that, admittedly, has more citizens than most CBC productions have viewers.” - John Doyle (for subscribers)

Graduate students are the lifeblood of research. They need more support

“Funding students offers an alternative, and most importantly, a direct way to support research at institutions of all sizes and to groups at all career stages. It also provides a way to finance a diverse community of scholars, since our graduate community is typically far more diverse than the professoriate. With a wise investment, we will harvest the benefits for decades to come." - Mark Lautens, a J.B. Jones Distinguished Professor at the University of Toronto

LIVING BETTER

Holiday spending doesn’t mean you have to have a scary credit card hangover in January. Follow these tips instead: Make a shopping list. For real. Write down who you’re planning to buy gifts for and how much you’re realistically able to spend. Don’t forget that taxes and shipping will increase the final cost. And remember that’s not your only expense: extra groceries, wine, wrapping paper and decorations can all add up. If you do plan on using credit, give yourself a reminder every time you go to swipe your card: Write your list on a piece of paper and tape it to the back of your credit card to keep your budget on track.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Looking forward to some downtime over the holiday season to catch up on stories you may have missed? The Globe has collected the best of its long reads in one handy guide for subscribers. From the secret struggle of Calgary titan George Gosbee to one dad’s discovery that raising a child is thankless work, you’ll find some favourite works by our top feature writers and correspondents.

Leading voice on food waste puts emphasis on cities to find solutions

Growing up in Indonesia, any time Tammara Soma didn’t finish the food on her plate she could expect a scolding by her parents, accompanied by a familiar refrain, Ann Hui writes. “The rice is crying,” they would say, over and over again.

It was a reference to a well-known local fable: The tale of a farmer who prepares to leave her field only to be haunted by the sound of crying from rice stalks left unharvested. The tears, it was impressed upon the young Ms. Soma, represented the hard work of the farmers as well as water and resources that had been squandered. “It meant that wasting all of that food was something to cry about,” she said.

The lesson stuck with her, and in the time since she’s become one of our country’s leading voices on the issue of food waste. She’s just relocated from Toronto to Burnaby to teach at British Columbia’s Simon Fraser University, and will continue her Food Systems Lab – a program she started in Toronto that’s dedicated to finding pragmatic solutions to food waste – from there. But what really makes Ms. Soma stand out as a crusader against food waste is a knack for bringing disparate players together – everyone from provincial cabinet ministers and food company executives to activists and farm workers – to work alongside her. Read the rest of her story here.

Open this photo in gallery Tammara Soma of Food Systems Lab Tijana Martin

