Good evening, developments in the Ukraine and the Bank of Canada’s rate hike are tonight’s top stories. Let’s start with Ukraine:

Russian forces took control of the centre of Kherson, a strategically important city of 300,000 in southern Ukraine, in a key advance that positions them to move along the economically critical Black Sea coast. It is the first large city in Ukraine to fall under Russian control, as troops continued to fire rockets, missiles and artillery into other important centres on the seventh day of war.

Meanwhile, heavy shelling destroyed buildings and raised death tolls in the Sea of Azov port city of Mariupol and in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

In Canada: “Today, I’m going to Ukraine to stand with my family and fight for my country”

Yaroslav Hrytsiuk, who has dual citizenship, will be going back to the Ukraine to help defend his home country against Russian forces that entered the Ukraine last month.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Yaroslav Hrytsiuk, an 18-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian who arrived in Toronto only last year, is heading back to his native Ukraine to help defend his home city of Lviv. Canada has the biggest Ukrainian diaspora population outside of Europe, and Hrytsiuk is one of many who have heeded President Zelensky’s call for volunteer fighters. Read the full story.

Bank of Canada raises rates for first time since 2018 The Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rate to 0.5 per cent, pushing up borrowing costs for the first time since 2018 and kicking off a much-anticipated cycle of rate hikes despite heightened economic uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: A lawyer representing 17 officers in a public inquiry into the April, 2020, mass shootings says the police shouldn’t be forced to testify in upcoming hearings because doing so would be too traumatic for them. Families of victims in the attack say police must be accountable for missteps in their response to the mass shooting that left 22 people dead, the worst in Canadian history.

Convoy protest organizer takes issue with judge who denied her bail: Ottawa convoy protest organizer Tamara Lich submitted an affidavit in court as part of a bail review saying she was unaware a judge who denied her release was a former Liberal candidate, adding that if she had known that she would have had her lawyer ask for the recusal of Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois from her case.

Global COVID-19 cases on the decline: The number of new coronavirus cases reported globally dropped by 16 per cent last week, marking a month-long decline in COVID-19 infections, according to figures from the World Health Organization.

Soaring oil prices drove energy shares higher on Wednesday, while the Bank of Canada raised its key overnight interest rate for the first time in more than three years to curb soaring inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 251.13 points, or 1.2 per cent, at 21,255.64.

U.S. stocks also ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.79 per cent to end at 33,891.35 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.86 per cent to 4,386.54. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.62 per cent to 13,752.02.

For Donald Trump, Putin warrants praise and Trudeau’s a tyrant. This puts Canada’s Conservatives, and Pierre Poilievre, in a difficult spot

“Poilievre made a big deal of his support for ‘freedom, not fear; truckers, not Trudeau.’ That places him on the same side of the argument as Mr. Trump. Does he also think the Liberal government is a collection of ‘left-wing fascists?’ Does he also think that Mr. Putin is smart and his opponents are dumb, that truckers and Ukrainians are equal victims of oppression? If so, then he is offside with most Canadians, including most Conservatives.” - John Ibbitson

Ukrainians have shown the world that freedom is worth dying for

Ukraine’s resistance toward Mr. Putin must be seen as an example of the power of the human spirit and a determination to live freely. In their resolve over the last week, Ukrainians have shown the world that freedom is worth dying for and that freedom demands a cost that must be paid. -Yuri Polakiwsky

Putin’s war is revitalizing the Biden presidency – and America’s global leadership role

“Vladimir Putin’s barbaric assault on Ukraine has shifted the focus from President Biden’s debilitating domestic woes to a leadership role on the global stage confronting the march of authoritarianism.” - Lawrence Martin

Money – not missiles – will lead to Putin’s undoing

“Mr. Putin’s grip on power may look absolute, but he depends on the coterie of thieving billionaires that he allows to dip into the state’s resources. Lose their fealty and he is finished. With the invasion of Ukraine, he may have overplayed his hand.” -Alexandra Wrage and Peter Klein

Thousands of Canadians are waiting for a knee replacement, a procedure that even pre-pandemic had wait times of six months or more, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information. Luckily, the number of treatment options for damaged knees has grown dramatically in recent years, and not all of them involve invasive surgery.

