Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The Russian government slapped sanctions on 61 Canadians Thursday, prohibiting them from entering Russia in what Moscow called retaliation for measures enacted against its own people.

The sanctions targeted politicians, government officials, journalists, military leaders and academics. The measures come as Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground.

Russian troops have besieged the southeastern port city since the early days of the conflict and largely reduced it to ruins. Top officials have repeatedly claimed it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces have stubbornly held on in the face of overwhelming odds. In recent weeks, they holed up in a sprawling steel plant, as Russian forces pounded the industrial site and repeatedly issued ultimatums ordering their surrender.

Meanwhile, the wife of Russian human-rights activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was jailed this month after a CNN interview in which he condemned Moscow’s war on Ukraine, is urging Canada and other Western countries to press the Kremlin to release him and other prisoners of conscience.

Mr. Kara-Murza, 40, was arrested April 11 in Moscow after the broadcast of an interview in which he called Vladimir Putin’s government a “regime of murderers.” He was immediately charged with disobeying police and sentenced to 15 days in prison.

Read more Ukraine-Russia coverage:

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on the current situation in Russia's iron and steel industry, via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2022.SPUTNIK/Reuters

Ottawa scales back drug price reforms that would have cost big pharma billions

Ottawa is dramatically scaling back regulatory changes to reduce the cost of drugs, five years after heralding them as a once-in-a-generation effort to cut costs and shave billions off industry profits.

The federal reprieve for pharmaceutical companies follows a series of court challenges, which the government either lost or remain outstanding.

However, Ottawa didn’t cite the legal battles in justifying the watered-down policy, but instead pointed to unspecified changes to the pharmaceutical landscape brought on by the pandemic.

Updated regulations for the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board were first proposed in 2017 and finalized in 2019. At the time, Ottawa said the new regulations would cut drug prices by almost $8.8-billion over a decade. But after years of delaying their implementation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government decided to winnow down the changes and will now move ahead with ones that are expected to save consumers $2.9-billion over 10 years.

A pharmacist counts prescription drugs at the at the CentreTown Pharmacy in Ottawa, Ontario, June 12, 2019.Chris Wattie/Reuters

Canadian National Railway under fire for failing to nominate French-speaking executives to board

Canadian National Railway Co. is coming under fire from shareholders and governance experts for failing to nominate any native French-speaking executives to its board of directors despite the fact the company’s headquarters is located in Montreal.

The country’s biggest railway is proposing 11 candidates for its board ahead of the annual shareholders meeting scheduled for May 20. None are francophones and none are from Quebec, according to the company’s management proxy circular filed Wednesday. Three of them will join the board as new directors if they are elected: Two are Americans and the other is Albertan.

“The lack of francophone representation on the board of directors of a Montreal-based company that is also subject to the Official Languages Act is simply unacceptable,” said Maxime Chagnon, spokesman for pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which holds CN shares among $420-billion under management. The Caisse rarely makes such public statements against the companies in which it invests, preferring to exchange privately with their leaders on matters of concern.

“We are extremely disappointed that CN is not taking into account this important aspect of its board’s composition, even though we have spoken to them on multiple occasions to encourage them to improve the representation of their stakeholders, namely their employees, shareholders, customers and the communities in which the company operates,” Mr. Chagnon said. “It is surprising that they did not find qualified francophone candidates living in Quebec.”

A Canadian Pacific leaves the railyard in Calgary, Alberta, on Aug 8, 2021.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canadians can make significant health gains by reducing traffic-related air pollution, report says: Canadians stand to make significant gains to their health and well-being by reducing the number of fossil fuel-burning cars and trucks on roadways and limiting exposure to traffic-related air pollution, a broad review of scientific literature on the subject has found.

Welcome to the Netflix Apocalypse, hope you enjoy the show: Welcome to the Netflix Apocalypse – or, let’s make it snappier and call it the Apocaflix. This week, the streaming giant announced in a shareholder report that, for the first time in a decade, it lost subscribers – 200,000 over the previous quarter – and anticipates losing two million more over the current quarter. This led to Netflix’s stock diving 35 per cent Wednesday evening, wiping out US$54-billion of its market value.

Metro says food basket inflation hit 5% in second quarter; CEO warns of more price pain to come: Canadian shoppers have been making more trips to discount stores, buying cheaper cuts of meat, and trading brand-name products for store brands, as they try to stretch their dollars farther and fight the sting of inflation. But there is more pain to come, as prices will continue to rise, the chief executive of one of Canada’s largest grocers says.

CMHC forecasts the average home price could hit $782,400 this year as price growth slows in Canada: Canada’s housing agency is forecasting home prices will moderate this year, as it becomes more expensive to borrow and buyers get priced out of the market.

The Queen privately marks her 96th birthday in eastern England: Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

Listen to Stress Test: The Globe’s award-winning personal finance podcast is back next week for its fifth season. Join hosts personal finance columnist Rob Carrick and editor Roma Luciw as they talk with real people and experts to tackle the money questions on your mind. Up this season: the cost of going back to the office, the price of gas versus electric vehicles, the rise of ethical investing and the latest challenges when buying a home. Listen to the trailer for season five and catch up on old episodes.

MARKET WATCH

Stocks turned sharply negative in afternoon trading Thursday as traders nervously watched bond yields rise yet again to multi-year highs and Chair Jerome Powell left little doubt that an aggressive 50-basis-point hike looms at the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting.

The Canadian benchmark stock index lost nearly 1.6 per cent, its biggest daily percentage decline since Jan. 21. The S&P 500 lost nearly 1.5 per cent.

A half-point interest rate increase will be “on the table” when the Federal Reserve meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Powell said Thursday. With inflation running roughly three times the Fed’s 2 per cent target, “it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly,” he said in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund.

Overall, analysts expect S&P 500 earnings growth of 7.3 per cent in the first quarter, compared with the 32.1 per cent rise in the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

TALKING POINTS

Will the head of the Anglican Church finally bring restitution to Indigenous peoples?

“While the majority of residential schools in Canada were run by the Catholic Church, the Anglicans ran three dozen of these so-called schools across the country, including the Shingwauk Indian Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and Bishop Horden Memorial School in Moose Factory, Ont. Thousands of children are now being recovered from the sites of schools just like the Mohawk Institute; on Thursday, 14 more potential gravesites were located in Saskatchewan, at the former Anglican-run Gordon’s Indian Residential School.” – Tanya Talaga

Patrick Brown dives dangerously into diaspora politics

“At 43, Brampton, Ont., Mayor Patrick Brown is too young to have pioneered diaspora politics. But he has emerged as one of its most adept practitioners, and it may just be his secret weapon in his below-the-radar bid to win the Conservative Party of Canada leadership. He aims to sell thousands of party memberships to members of targeted ethnic groups, who can swing the vote in critical urban and suburban ridings, by promising to pay special attention to their concerns.” – Konrad Yakabuski

How Le Pen channels Putin: By wielding nostalgia for a past that doesn’t exist

“On Monday morning, whatever the outcome in France’s presidential election, one big question will loom: How, in 2022, could so many French people have voted for a candidate who built her political career on imitating Russian President Vladimir Putin?” – Doug Saunders

The Queen turns 96 today, but that doesn’t mean the end of the monarchy is near

“The Queen could probably make her century and then some. I believe she still has some years to go, despite reports of her mobility problems. She will never abdicate because she considers her duty a sacred matter not to be cast lightly aside.” – John Fraser

LIVING BETTER

Is an airport lounge pass worth the splurge?

Travellers arrive at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, April 20, 2022.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Travel is ramping up again after COVID-related restrictions are dropped across many jurisdictions, and along with that traffic is an increase in demand for airport lounges.

At least four new lounges have opened in Canadian airports in the past 18 months – two in Toronto by Plaza Premium Lounge, the world’s largest independently-owned airport lounge network, a completely overhauled Air France space in Montreal and WestJet’s first-ever location in Calgary. Existing lounges are planning upgrades as well. In June, Air Canada will begin renovations on all of their Maple Leaf Lounges in Toronto.

Many airport lounges are available only to business and first-class passengers, frequent flyers and those with certain credit cards or memberships. However, the once-exclusive spots to kick back before your flight are becoming more accessible.

The investment in airport lounges – known for their peace and quiet, free food and drink, and added perks such as showers, nap rooms and wellness spas – is being made partly to lure back more business-class passengers (who made up a large portion of airline profits pre-pandemic). But it’s also aimed at attracting customers who normally fly economy says Kemi Wells, the founder and president of Wells Luxury Travel, a travel agency based in Vancouver. Jennifer Foden reports on whether the splurge is worth the money.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Canada’s crowded craft beer industry is tapped out. What brewers say must happen to stay afloat

Muthu Sakthivel, owner and Master Brewer at Bell City Brewing Co. in Brantford, Ont.Tara Walton/The Globe and Mail

Owning a craft brewery is supposed to be about passion and fun. For Muthu Sakthivel, co-founder of Bell City Brewing Co. in Brantford, Ont., the last two years have mostly brought pain and frustration instead.

Bell City, tucked into a corner unit of a strip mall, saw its sales plunge by more than half during the pandemic, even as the brewery scrambled to meet delivery orders from customers locked down at home. Government wage subsidies helped blunt the impact of the revolving door of COVID-19 rules – open, close, open, close. So did having an understanding landlord and forgiving vendors, up to a point.

But Mr. Sakthivel, a 30-year veteran of the brewery industries in India and Canada, had mortgaged his house to launch Bell City with a partner in 2014 and the thought of losing his home weighed heavily on him.

So in December, with Bell City falling behind on its rent, on payments to suppliers and on its tax bill, – “The government is sleeping now but we accumulated a lot of beer tax and HST that’s going to attack like a lion charging,” he said – Mr. Sakthivel accepted a deal to sell control of the brewery to a tiny upstart beverage company from North Carolina. “Things couldn’t continue the way they were,” he said.

Mr. Sakthivel’s experience is a microcosm of an industry that to insiders and outsiders alike can seem like an inexplicable black box, in which heavy debt loads and financial red ink are the norm yet few breweries show outward signs of trouble and there is no shortage of new entrants keen to join the fray. For years the craft brewery market grew at explosive rates, with new breweries pouring into the sector at a furious pace. In the five years before the pandemic hit, the number of breweries in Canada more than doubled to around 1,100, with small craft breweries accounting for all of that increase and defying repeated warnings that the craft market was long past tapped out.

