Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Texas Governor says 15 killed in elementary school shooting

A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas this afternoon, killing 14 students and one teacher, Governor Greg Abbott told reporters. Abbott said the suspect, who the governor identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was himself killed, apparently by police officers responding to the scene.

Official details on the circumstances of the midday shooting remained sketchy in the immediate aftermath of the violence, which unfolded at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The latest from Ukraine

More horrors came to light in the ruined city of Mariupol as workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building found 200 decomposing bodies in the basement. This, as Russian forces wage an all-out assault to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities – Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk – straddling the Siverskiy Donets river in eastern Ukraine.

Decisive battles are still raging as Moscow is attempts to seize the Donbas region of two eastern provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk, and trap Ukrainian forces in a pocket on the main eastern front.

Meanwhile, Canada is sending Ukraine 20,000 rounds of artillery shells, the kind of ammunition Ukrainian forces are using in big howitzer guns, as Kyiv warns of being outgunned by Russian forces.

Defence Minister Anita Anand announced earlier today that Ottawa is spending nearly $100-milllion to purchase the 155-millimetre NATO-standard ammunition from the United States. She added the government is now expediting the shipment to Ukraine.

A new life in Newfoundland: Three months ago, the Lysychuk family abandoned their life in western Ukraine. Russian missiles were targeting a nearby airport. The Lysychuks knew they had to leave – immediately.

They, and dozens of other families, found refuge in Newfoundland thanks to Pastor Fred Penney of Elim Pentecostal Tabernacle church in St. John’s, after crossing the Romanian border on foot, then travelling to Italy as they waited for approval to come to Canada.

The province, with a small army of volunteers, is resettling hundreds of Ukrainians as part of a massive humanitarian effort to connect the newcomers with jobs, homes, furniture, dishes, clothes, bank accounts, health care access, social insurance numbers and food. Greg Mercer reports.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Canada’s food crisis

Maple Leaf CEO Michael McCain, in an interview with The Globe and Mail, spoke of the “terrible tragedy” unfolding across Canada, where 5.8 million people are living in food insecurity.

“Food insecurity is not about food,” he said. “The fundamental drivers of food insecurity [are] not food. Canada has an ample supply of food.” McCain pointed to multiple systemic factors tied to food insecurity: income inequality, poverty, mental illness, access to skills (including financial and nutritional skills) and racism.

The Ontario election

As Liberals and New Democrats battle over Ontario’s cities, elections are won and lost in the suburban ridings surrounding the big cities. When economic concerns are top of mind, suburban voters often align with their country cousins, bringing Progressive Conservatives to power. When social issues or the environment dominate, suburban voters tend to show solidarity with the city centres, and Liberals rule at Queen’s Park.

If, on June 2, suburban Ontario votes based on concerns over inflation in general and gas prices in particular, they could deliver a second majority government for Doug Ford. For the Liberals or NDP to do well, other issues will need to push to the front. John Ibbitson reports from Eastern Ontario.

Read also: How Ontario’s housing market has changed under Doug Ford’s government

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Hungarian government to assume emergency powers due to war in Ukraine, PM Viktor Orban says

Hungary’s government will assume emergency powers in order to be able to respond more quickly to challenges created by the war in neighbouring Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said earlier today. Orban has used the special legal order in the past, once due to Europe’s migration crisis and later during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new state of emergency similarly empowers Orban’s government to approve measures by decree.

Canada urged to conduct major national security review to deal with China, Russia and rise of right-wing extremism

A new report finds that Canada has become complacent and neglectful of national security and must revamp its thinking to counter Russia’s aggression, China’s growing influence and the rise of right-wing extremism in Canada and the United States.

The report was prepared by the University of Ottawa Graduate School of Public and International Affairs with input from four former national security advisers, two Canadian Security Intelligence Service directors, academics and retired ambassadors and deputy ministers.

WHO says monkeypox outbreak remains ‘containable,’ confirms 131 cases outside Africa

The World Health Organization said earlier today that there have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads.

While the outbreak is unusual, it remains “containable” and limited, the WHO said, and it is convening further meetings to support member states with more advice on how to tackle the situation.

MARKET WATCH

North American stock markets closed mixed today, and bond yields continued to come down, as worries that aggressive moves to curb decades-high inflation might tip the economies into recession dampened investors’ risk appetite.

All three major U.S. stock indexes pared their losses in afternoon trading, with the blue-chip Dow turning positive. Canada’s main stock index rose as resource and financial shares gained after investors returned from a long weekend. U.S. stocks had closed higher on Monday, so investors were playing some catch up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.38 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 31,928.62; the S&P 500 lost 32.27 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 3,941.48; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 270.83 points, or 2.35 per cent, to 11,264.45.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 88.59 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 20,286.20. The loonie was trading at 78.02 cents (U.S.), down 0.33 cents.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Daily baby aspirin is no longer the preventive tool it once was. What are we to make of the new recommendations?

André Picard: “It can be frustrating for the public to see accepted wisdom crumble. How is it that baby aspirin was once a highly touted prevention tool, and now it’s viewed with skepticism?”

Amid a housing mania, the challenge to build affordable homes. Answer? Density

Editorial: “Deeper government intervention in affordable housing is necessary. Many analysts have argued that governments are well positioned to fund below-market rental housing, since they can borrow at lower rates than the private sector and carry the debt over decades, supported by even below-market rent payments.”

NATO has a chance to step back from the edge of a nuclear abyss

Ernie Regehr: “The simple fact of their Damoclean presence, in both wartime and peacetime, nuclear weapons impose on humanity the relentless task of keeping them from being launched.” Ernie Regehr is a senior fellow in defence and Arctic security at The Simons Foundation Canada.

LIVING BETTER

Montreal musician Patrick Watson’s unlikely TikTok second life

Stranded at home in Montreal during the pandemic, musician Patrick Watson discovered the internet to be a place of solace. He began performing on Instagram in the hopes of providing a similar remedy for others. His performances united lonely music lovers, and before long, Watson’s streaming numbers began to climb. Over the past year, his 2010 song Je te laisserai des mots has gained an unlikely second life on TikTok. the song has been used in more than 200,000 TikTok videos and garnered more than a billion streams across platforms.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Seniors, fearful of long-term care homes and COVID-19, seek new ways to live together

The pandemic has forced boomers and seniors to look closely at the next decades of their lives, to examine their hopes – along with the limitations and realities – of aging and dying with dignity outside of traditional institutional settings.

Experts and advocates push for more innovative housing models for Canada’s seniors. They warn of severe pressure on the understaffed home-care sector, as well as on women, who often serve as informal, unpaid caregivers.

There are early signs alternative housing environments help curb isolation and keep seniors more happy, active and engaged than do institutional settings. Zosia Bielski reports.

Evening Update is written and compiled by Andrew Saikali. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.