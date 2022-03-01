Good evening, let’s start with the latest in Ukraine:

Russian forces have mounted a major new offensive in cities across the Ukraine, warning that the assault won’t stop until Moscow’s goals “are achieved,” Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday. Russia has said its objectives include “demilitarizing” Ukraine. The latest incursion includes a missile attack on the main public square in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, and advancing on Kyiv with a 65-kilometre-long military convoy.

A United Nations agency said at least 136 civilians have been killed, including 13 children; 400 have been injured and more than 660,000 people have fled Ukraine.

The West, meanwhile, continued to fire back with an escalating barrage of sanctions that have increasingly cut off Russia from the international financial system.

Here in Canada, Ottawa is banning Russian-owned and registered ships from Canadian ports and waters in a move that will come into effect later this week. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the ban will “will have significant economic impact” on the ships, though the measure will affect a small number of ships.

The federal government also said today that it planned to help Ukraine expedite its petition to the International Criminal Court to probe alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russian forces.

From Hong Kong: Beijing offers to play role in ending attack on Ukraine

From Washington: In State of the Union, Biden will look to rally U.S., world against Russian invasion of Ukraine

From Brussels and Berlin: Europeans on the hunt for iodide pills under threat of nuclear blast in Ukraine

From Poland: For Ukrainian refugees in Poland, hope lives at the humble Marko Hotel

Nova Scotia RCMP feared being targeted in mass shooting The first RCMP officers to respond to a mass shooting in April, 2020, in Portapique, N.S., ditched their police cars and walked into the community on foot because they were concerned their vehicles would make them targets, a public inquiry revealed Tuesday. The revelation marks the first time the public is hearing from the perspective of the police on scene in the early moments of a gunman’s rampage that eventually killed 22 people.

Federal debt costs expected to soar The cost of financing the federal debt is projected to exceed $40-billion a year by 2025-26, more than double the cost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Parliamentary Budget Officer

First Nation discovers potential graves at former residential school A northern Alberta First Nation says 169 potential graves have been found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school.

Canada’s economic growth boosts chance of Wednesday rate hike The Canadian economy continued to grow through the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, beating market expectations and increasing the likelihood that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since 2018.

Banks’ profits beat expectations Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal reported rising first-quarter profits as the pace of lending to businesses and consumers picks up in Canada and abroad, driving stronger retail banking revenue.

Stock markets closed lower on Tuesday as the Ukraine-Russia crisis escalated, shaking investor confidence. In the U.S., financial stocks took the biggest hit, with the bank index falling nearly 5 percent. On Bay Street, the TSX ended lower, though losses were more modest thanks to a rally in energy and precious metals stocks. The TSX lost 0.58 per cent to end at 21,004.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.76 per cent to end at 33,294.95 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.55 per cent to 4,306.24.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.59 per cent to 13,532.46.

The dangerous escalation in Ukraine will determine NATO’s future

Like the white tiger Mr. Putin is often pictured with on calendars sold at corner news kiosks in Moscow, he can get vicious when cornered. The days ahead will be very dangerous for Ukraine, for NATO and, ultimately, for Canada. – Kerry Buck

Russians were told they’re fighting for a noble cause. How long will that fiction last?

To those outside the state-media sphere of influence, it is clear that this is Mr. Putin’s war – not the war of the Russian people. Yet, as the casualties mount and suffering compounds on the average Russian citizen, the Kremlin will have to work ever harder to sell the myth that all of this death and devastation is in service to a greater cause. – Robyn Urback

Putin is increasingly a cornered rat. This could make him even more dangerous

With each passing day, the lives of more and more people in both countries will take a turn for the worse – all because of Mr. Putin’s maniacal lust for power and glory. The people of Russia will surely turn against him. Their leader has threatened nuclear retaliation for any harm sanctions cause his country. Is this a bluff or real? We may soon find out. – Gary Mason

The more you exercise, the fitter you get – but only up to a certain point. As Alex Hutchinson explains, pushing too hard without adequate recovery can lead to overtraining syndrome, a poorly understood condition that some experts believe is linked to inadequate caloric intake. Read more for the warning signs of overtraining syndrome and how it might be avoided.

The turnaround king

Doug Putman has revived unloved brands like Toys‘R’Us and HMV with a plan to make retail fun again. Jan 2022Geoff Fitzgerald/The Globe and Mail

The turnaround artist from Ancaster, Ont., has a portfolio that employs 20,000 people and generates billions in revenue. So why doesn’t anybody on Bay Street know who he is? Reporter Jason Kirby reports on Doug Putman, who has quietly built an empire out of buying broken or underperforming companies and making them better. Read the full story here.

