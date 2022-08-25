Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The last regular line supplying electricity to Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is working again after being cut earlier today, the United Nations said. The outage underlined the potential peril posed by nearby fighting.

Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said earlier that fires broke out in the ash pits of a coal power station near the Zaporizhzhia reactor complex, Europe’s largest such facility, disrupting lines linking the plant to Ukraine’s power grid.

“As a result, the station’s two working power units were disconnected from the network,” Energoatom said in a statement. “Thus, the actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection … the first in the history of the plant.”

Read more:

Overview of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and fires, in Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Aug. 24, 2022.European Union, Copernicus Senti/Reuters

Canada’s visa delays leave international students in limbo for fall semester

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the government is looking at ways to prioritize visa applications for international students set to start school this coming semester as many are left wondering whether they’ll make it to Canada in time.

Students, universities, immigration consultants and even the High Commission of India have raised concerns about delayed visas putting many students’ studies at risk.

Some have already paid tuition, adding significant financial stress to the already difficult task of moving to a new country and starting school.

Federal data show 34 per cent of pending international student visa applications are taking longer to process than government standards dictate they should, as of the end of July.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser speaks at an event in Ottawa on June 7, 2022.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Angola ruling party close to victory in divisive election

Angola’s ruling party has a solid majority after nearly all votes were counted in a national election, the electoral commission said on Thursday, but the main opposition party has cast doubt on the results of the divisive poll.

The MPLA’s likely win would give President Joao Lourenco a second five-year term in the oil-producing southern African nation, and extend his party’s continuous rule of nearly five decades since independence from Portugal in 1975.

But if the ratios of votes remain as they are, it would also mean an unprecedented loss of the MPLA’s two-thirds majority in parliament, forcing it to co-operate with opposition lawmakers for the first time.

The election commission said that with over 97 per cent of the votes counted, the formerly Marxist MPLA (People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola) was ahead with a 51.7 per cent majority, while its main opposition rival the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) had 44.5 per cent. Election commission spokesman Lucas Quilondo said these were effectively the final results.

Angola's President and leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola ruling party Joao Lourenco gestures after casting his vote in a general election in the capital Luanda, Angola, Aug. 24, 2022.STRINGER/Reuters

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Relatives of residents who died in Quebec’s Herron nursing home to file complaint against doctors: Relatives of elderly residents who died in grim circumstances when COVID-19 struck the Herron nursing home in Quebec are preparing a formal complaint with the professional organization of three doctors who worked there, faulting them for failing to provide care in person during the crisis.

TD Bank tops quarterly profit forecasts despite rising costs, higher loan-loss provisions: Toronto Dominion Bank reported lower third-quarter earnings as costs rose faster than revenue and the bank set aside more loan loss provisions, but is starting to reap the benefits of rising interest rates in its core retail banking operations.

U.S. Justice Department submits redacted Trump affidavit to Florida judge: The Justice Department on Thursday submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former president Donald Trump to look for classified documents.

The frustrated home buyer’s guide to real estate: Home prices are falling, but what does that mean to people who haven’t been able to afford a house or condo? Thanks to rising mortgage rates, the cost of carrying a mortgage is no cheaper. In the meantime, rising rents are making it harder to put a down payment together.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index gained more than 150 points Thursday and U.S. markets also edged higher in advance of a highly anticipated meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 150.96 points at 20,172.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 322.55 points at 33,291.78. The S&P 500 index was up 58.35 points at 4,199.12, while the Nasdaq composite closed up 207.74 points at 12,639.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.30 cents US compared with 77.02 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was down $2.37 at US$92.52 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up four cents at US$9.34 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.90 at US$1,771.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up six cents at US$3.70 a pound.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Finnish PM Sanna Marin’s only mistake was apologizing for harmless fun

“Ms. Marin’s only mistake, if she indeed has made one here, is apologizing for the “inappropriate” photo that was taken at her residence. Politicians should be permitted some harmless fun; rest assured, Finnish society will survive.” – Robyn Urback

Canada is about to undergo an extreme stress test, administered by the Prairies

“Times have changed. Now it’s Alberta and Saskatchewan’s turn to demand special treatment, vowing to solidify powers and authority over their provinces in a way we haven’t seen before. This portends extremely difficult times for the country.” – Gary Mason

Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal shows sexism is alive and well in broadcast news

“But for those who work in the profession, [LaFlamme’s dismissal] was even more disturbing. That’s because it posed the obvious question: If a woman of her stature can be axed, absent of any plausible cause, where does that leave the legions of women who struggle daily in the trenches to produce the news? Sexism and chauvinism are alive and well.” – Carol Off and Mellissa Fung

To build a strong Supreme Court, we must look at the big picture

“The Canadian public is slowly becoming more conscious of the injustices of colonialism and its legacies, so it feels like an appropriate moment to place a talented Indigenous jurist on our highest court. Symbolism then becomes substance because the cultural voice of those whose oppression and dehumanization were historically sanctioned by the law itself is now heard in the chorus of the law emanating from the Supreme Court.” – David Butt

LIVING BETTER

How to keep your hips, spine and shoulders in shape

Mobility training is a lot like flossing your teeth: We all know it’s good for us, yet for the most part it gets ignored. At best we’ll throw some half-hearted stretches into our warm-up (that is if we even warm up at all) or wiggle around on a foam roller for a few minutes and leave it at that. Then we have those at the opposite end of the spectrum, the fanatical disciples of self-appointed movement gurus whose pre-workout rituals involve multiple devices and take up more time than their actual training sessions.

The ideal, of course, is somewhere in between these two extremes. Mobility work should be a focus unto itself, an essential part of one’s training program that gets progressively more challenging as our abilities grow. But this doesn’t mean having to learn a whole new set of skills, and it doesn’t have to take up a ton of time. By zoning-in on three general areas, and choosing the right movements for each, you can unlock a world of physical autonomy that carries over into every aspect of life.

What exactly are these areas? And more importantly, what are these magical movements I speak of? Let’s take a look.

TODAY’S LONG READ

The Royal B.C. Museum remains open after a heated debate over its future. What comes next?

Royal B.C. Museum CEO Alicia Dubois is photographed at the museum in Victoria, B.C., on Aug. 24, 2022.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Globe and Mail

If things had gone as planned, visiting the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria this weekend would have been a different kind of experience. Previously scheduled to close on Sept. 6 ahead of a multimillion-dollar, multiyear demolition and rebuild, the provincial museum may have attracted nostalgic British Columbians eager to show it to children who would no longer be kids when it reopened – and to see it themselves one last time. Not that there’s much left to see. Swaths of the museum have been shuttered in anticipation of the closing. The joke goes that even at the deeply discounted admission price of $5, visitors are still not getting their money’s worth.

But the museum is not going ahead with the proposed eight-year project. Instead, museum staff have spent the summer working up plans to refill some of the galleries, while also preparing to launch a more than $1-million public consultation campaign about the museum’s future.

“It’s a very intensive time,” says museum CEO Alicia Dubois.

The Royal B.C. Museum and Archives is a series of structures that sits by Victoria’s Inner Harbour. The RBCM has an operating budget of about $21-million, with an annual provincial grant of just less than $12-million. Pre-pandemic, about half of the museum’s operating budget came from admissions – including its IMAX theatre – as well as philanthropy. While it’s a much smaller institution than the country’s largest provincial museum – the Royal Ontario Museum, which is projecting operating expenses of $81-million in 2022-2023 – the RBCM is a key part of Victoria’s tourism economy. At its current location since 1968, it has not been substantially renovated.

But to Premier John Horgan’s surprise, his May announcement that the NDP government would spend $789-million to build a new RBCM was not embraced. In the midst of ballooning inflation, housing and health care crises, and on year three of a pandemic, the public did not seem to care that the building has outlived its useful life, has significant seismic issues and that much of its content is outdated.

Marsha Lederman writes about what’s next for the museum.

Evening Update is written by Emerald Bensadoun. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.