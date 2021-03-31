Evening Update: Sanofi, governments to invest $925-million in new vaccine plant in Toronto; national securities regulator project shutting down, sources say

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19-related developments: Canada announces new vaccine plant, France tightens restrictions and more

Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi will build an “end-to-end” influenza vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto following the announcement today that the company, the federal government and province of Ontario will invest close to a billion dollars in the project.

Story continues below advertisement

The nearly 50-50 split of public and private investment will ensure that by 2026 Canada has an operational domestic vaccine manufacturing plant that can make enough vaccine for the entire population within about six months of the World Health Organization identifying a pandemic flu strain, according to Ottawa.

The pandemic has taught all countries that they need to have domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne said.

Provincially:

Ontario will announce measures tomorrow aimed at fighting the pandemic’s third wave, as its number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units hit a new high of 421. Premier Doug Ford again urged people to not gather over the Easter weekend.

Public-health officials in Quebec City have ordered a gym to close after detecting 68 cases of COVID-19 allegedly linked to the facility.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Deena Hinshaw, has pointed to a recent increase in outdoor transmission to urge people to maintain their vigilance.

Internationally: French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a three-week nationwide school closure and a month-long domestic travel ban, as the rapid spread of the virus ramped up pressure on hospitals.

Read more:

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Federal and provincial governments shutting down national securities regulator project, sources say

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government and eight provinces and territories are shutting down the organization charged with creating a national securities regulator due to waning political support for the project in jurisdictions such as Ontario and British Columbia.

The federal Finance Department will announce as soon as tomorrow it is closing the six-year-old Capital Markets Authority Implementation Organization (CMAIO) and laying off its staff, according to two sources working on the project. The Globe and Mail agreed not to name the sources because they are not authorized to speak for the government or CMAIO.

Canada is the only G20 country without a national securities regulator, with each province responsible for overseeing capital markets.

Budget watchdog projects $363.4-billion deficit, questions $100-billion stimulus

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux has released a report that projects a $363.4-billion deficit and challenges the Liberal government’s plan to announce up to $100-billion in stimulus spending in the April 19 federal budget.

It’s the most up-to-date forecast of federal finances, providing the public and MPs with an independent assessment before Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland releases the government’s first budget in more than two years.

Story continues below advertisement

A key issue, however, is that the bottom line included in the government’s Nov. 30 Fall Economic Statement did not include Ottawa’s pledge to spend between $70-billion and $100-billion over three years on stimulus measures. “Given the lack of detail surrounding the magnitude, timing and composition ... we did not incorporate this spending in our updated outlook,” the PBO report states.

Canadian economy tops growth forecasts, avoids second-wave downturn

The Canadian economy showed resilience over the winter months, managing to escape the second wave of COVID-19 without a decline in overall output.

Real gross domestic product rose 0.7 per cent in January, beating a previous estimate of 0.5 per cent, Statistics Canada says. That leaves economic activity about 2.6 per cent lower than prepandemic. A further 0.5-per-cent expansion is estimated for February.

First-quarter growth is tracking above 5 per cent on an annualized basis.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Story continues below advertisement

Day 3 of Chauvin trial: The convenience store cashier who was handed a counterfeit $20 bill by George Floyd – setting in motion the Black man’s ill-fated encounter with police – testified today at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial that he watched Floyd’s arrest outside with “disbelief – and guilt.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship: Republican Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, a close ally of former president Donald Trump, says he is being investigated by the Justice Department over a former relationship but denied any criminal wrongdoing. He’s accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying her to travel with him, a source tells the Associated Press.

Second thoughts for Capitol Hill rioters: Confronted with compelling video and photographic evidence in court, dozens of rioters have apologized and expressed regret as the consequences of their actions have started to sink in.

Suspect arrested in attack on Asian-American woman: A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was arrested on assault and hate crime charges in an attack on an Asian-American woman in New York, police say.

Missing toddler found safe: Police say they have found Jude Leyton safe, three days after the three-year-old boy went missing in South Frontenac, Ont., near Kingston.

Ches Crosbie stepping down: Ches Crosbie is exiting as leader of the Progressive Conservatives after losing his seat and his party’s defeat in the Newfoundland and Labrador election.

Story continues below advertisement

Torstar buys rights to Cineplex Magazine: Torstar has signed a deal to acquire the publishing and exclusive theatre distribution rights of Cineplex Magazine, and will continue to publish both the print and digital versions.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P 500 closed higher today, boosted by gains in technology shares, and the three major Wall Street indexes registered their fourth straight quarterly rise. Canada’s main stock index ended slightly lower, weighed down by energy and financial sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.41 points or 0.26 per cent to 32,981.55, the S&P 500 gained 14.34 points or 0.36 per cent to 3,972.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 201.48 points or 1.54 per cent to end at 13,246.87.

TSX/S&P composite index slipped 4.89 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,700.67.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

Story continues below advertisement

TALKING POINTS

It’s time for Canada to focus on expanding our population

“High levels of race-blind immigration, embraced by both Liberal and Conservative governments, gave us the Canada we live in today. But the pandemic has restricted recruitment, and once the shortfall has been made up, there remains this vital question: How many people should live here?” - John Ibbitson

Earth is doomed, probably, says David Attenborough in Extinction: The Facts

“The show is the latest work by David Attenborough, and it makes no concession to your mixed feelings about economic progress at any cost being a good thing. There is nothing mixed about the feeling of exasperation that is the engine of the documentary.” - John Doyle

LIVING BETTER

There’s been a lot of confusion with the changing guidance on vaccinations lately - here’s your chance to get answers to your questions. Join the Globe’s health columnist André Picard and deputy national editor Nicole MacIntyre for a Facebook Live Q&A session on COVID-19 vaccines at 2 p.m. ET tomorrow. You can send in your questions now using this form.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Discovery of nearly two dozen crystals in South Africa sheds light on early cultural activity

Open this photo in gallery A collection of calcite crystals discovered in a rock shelter in South Africa's Kalahari Desert. Nature

A discovery in South Africa’s Kalahari Desert reveals that a fondness for crystals is more than a New Age fad. It may be as old as culture itself.

Researchers excavating the site of an ancient rock shelter at Ga-Mohana Hill in the Kalahari basin unearthed stone tools, animal bones and other signs of human occupation. Among the findings were 22 crystals of calcite, a white coloured mineral, ranging in size from about one half to three centimetres across.

Study leader Jayne Wilkins, a Canadian archaeologist based a Griffith University in Queensland, Australia, said that she and her colleague weren’t sure what to make of the crystals at first. They systematically ruled out any geological explanation for the deposit and concluded that the crystals had been brought there by the people who inhabited the shelter about 105,000 years ago. The question is why. Read Ivan Semeniuk’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.