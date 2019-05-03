Evening Update: Saskatchewan court rules federal carbon tax constitutional; Former Catalan president aims to visit Quebec

Good evening,
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Saskatchewan court rules federal carbon tax constitutional in first of several legal challenges
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal ruled 3-2 on Friday that the federal government’s carbon tax is constitutional, handing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau an early victory as his climate plan faces significant legal opposition only months before a federal election.
The decision is a political win for Mr. Trudeau, who is facing a number of conservative premiers across Canada who have rallied in opposition to the federal climate plan.
“The establishment of minimum national standards of price stringency for [greenhouse gas] emissions is a matter falling within federal jurisdiction,” Saskatchewan Chief Justice Robert Richards wrote for the majority.
The decision found that the federal plan allows for significant provincial action on carbon emissions and respects Canada’s Constitution. The majority also found that the carbon tax, in a constitutional sense, is not a tax but a regulatory charge on emissions.
A similar case launched by Premier Doug Ford has already been heard in Ontario’s highest court and is awaiting a ruling. The governments of Manitoba, New Brunswick and Alberta, where Jason Kenney was sworn in as Premier earlier this week, have vowed to launch similar legal challenges.
Mr. Kenney met with Mr. Ford on Friday to discuss their mutual opposition to the federal carbon tax.
A recent Globe editorial argues Canada doesn’t need to choose between a vibrant economy, and lower greenhouse gas emissions, rather “Canadians can choose both. Pardon the pun, but it’s not a pipe dream. It shouldn’t even be all that difficult. We know what to do. But politics, on the left and the right, keeps getting in the way.”
Former Catalan president reapplies for travel authorization to visit Quebec
The former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, has reapplied for permission to visit Quebec after having an earlier travel authorization revoked.
Mr. Puigdemont had been planning a four-day trip to Quebec in April at the invitation of the nationalist St. Jean Baptiste Society. The Society announced on Friday that the trip is now scheduled for June 10 to 14.
Though Mr. Puigdemont was not given an official reason for the earlier decision to revoke his travel authorization, it caused an uproar in Quebec where Mr. Puigdemont is considered a hero among separatists for trying to declare Catalonia’s independence from Spain in 2017.
Governments are deploying spyware on killers, drug lords – and journalists
An investigation has revealed journalists in Mexico have been targeted with malicious text messages designed to infect the recipients’ phones with Pegasus, a powerful piece of spyware manufactured by NSO Group, an Israel-based surveillance company. Once a phone is infected with Pegasus, it becomes a digital secret agent, capable of recording all the audio in a room, stealing private photos and messages, and eavesdropping on phone calls.
Strong evidence suggest that the sender of these messages may have been the Mexican government, which paid US$80-million to acquire Pegasus spyware. The spyware places journalists - who are frequent targets of physical violence and assassination in Mexico - at even greater risk.
Today is World Press Freedom Day. For full coverage, visit tgam.ca/PressFreedom.
Students across Alberta stage walk out to protest expected gay-straight alliance changes
Students across Alberta walked out of their classes on Friday to protest expected changes to the province’s rules for gay-straight alliances.
The school clubs are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ students, and prevent bullying and harassment.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said during the election campaign that his United Conservative government would replace the NDP-drafted education law with older unproclaimed legislation. That would have the effect of undoing several GSA provisions, including a ban on schools informing parents if their children join such a club.
Canada ‘needs more’ cannabis stores
Since recreational cannabis was legalized last fall, many Canadians have struggled to buy product in-person, given the scant number of storefronts.
Colorado shows just how far Canada has to go. The state legalized recreational marijuana in 2014, and today it has more than 560 stores serving a population of about 5.7 million. Put another way, Colorado has roughly 10 stores for every 100,000 residents.
Over all, Canada has just under 500 actual or planned retail locations – or 13 per cent of the 3,640 locations that would be needed to match Colorado’s density.
WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR
Cyclone Fani: Eastern India is facing its worst storm in 20 years as Cyclone Fani lashes coastal communities with rain and winds gusting up to 205 kilometres an hour. At least 1.2 million people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and moved to nearly 4,000 shelters. The storm is hitting in the middle of India’s six-week general election, with rain forecast in Calcutta forcing political parties to cancel campaign events.
Ontario housing: Ontario’s PC government says it will ease the housing crunch with a sweeping package of measures aimed at getting more houses built more quickly, but critics say the plan’s move to increase the powers of the province’s land-use tribunal unfairly favours large developers.
MARKET WATCH
Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, as shares of material companies gained on the back of higher gold prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was unofficially up 83.55 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 16,494.43.
South of the border, The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.55 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 26,504.34, the S&P 500 gained 28.04 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 2,945.56, and the Nasdaq Composite added 127.22 points, or 1.58 per cent, to 8,164.00.
U.S. job growth surged in April as the unemployment rate dropped to a more than 49-year low of 3.6 per cent, pointing to sustained strength in economic activity even as last year’s massive fiscal stimulus recedes.
TALKING POINTS
Alberta is mad – and people who care about how Canada is supposed to work should be, too
“The state of our Canadian nation these days is disheartening and its future is precarious. A lot of people are both angry and frustrated. Maybe Premier [Jason] Kenney’s tough stands will force a more honest and balanced discussion about the things that are important, not just to one region or another, but to the whole country – and to how this federation is supposed to work.” — Martha Hall Findlay
The case of Caster Semenya: How do you compete against testosterone?
“Here’s the problem with Caster Semenya, the South African track star who has been tying the world of elite sports up in knots. There is no way to be fair to the two-time Olympic gold medallist and also fair to the women who compete against her.” — Margaret Wente
What were all the Doug Ford critics doing when the Liberals ran up the bills? Egging them on.
A post going around social media asks those who are bellyaching about Premier Doug Ford’s recent spending cuts where the heck they were when Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals were bankrupting the Ontario government. Except the word it uses isn’t heck. It’s an excellent question. The answer is clear: They were nowhere. — Marcus Gee
LIVING BETTER
Handmaid’s Tale star Amanda Brugel shares her Mother’s Day wish list
Juggling motherhood with a successful career is always challenging, but for an actor the challenge can be especially difficult. Canadian actor Amanda Brugel has recurring roles on The Handmaid’s Tale and Kim’s Convenience, while also raising two young boys. Needless to say, she’s deserving of at least one day off, which she’ll take in honour of Mother’s Day.
“Mother’s Day always starts with a lovely breakfast and then we go for a walk by the lake. We skip stones, search for shells and then finish with a four-course dinner made by my mommy,” she says. “Yes, I make my mother cook on Mother’s Day. She’s the best chef I know!”
Wattpad has already disrupted digital publishing, now it’s printing books
Wattpad, the online and mobile platform for amateur, unagented writing, is a place for today’s emerging authors. Instead of relying on editorial gatekeepers, the engagement of millions of readers determine Wattpad’s highest performing content. The result: a sprawling database of viral storytelling, some of which has been optioned for television or movie productions. Now, Wattpad’s next move is starting Wattpad Books.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Mexico’s new President lashes out at journalists, increasing climate of fear for media
Juan Pardinas is one of the most powerful and respected journalists in Mexico, but that’s not enough to insulate him from death threats. Mr. Pardinas, the editor-in-chief of Mexico City newspaper Reforma, is the new face of journalism under siege in the country after he angered President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Stephanie Nolen reports from Mexico, the second-most dangerous country for journalists.
