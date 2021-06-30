Evening Update: Scientists fired from Winnipeg lab under RCMP investigation for possible transfer of intellectual property to China

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

RCMP probing whether scientists fired from Winnipeg lab transferred intellectual property to China

The RCMP are investigating whether two scientists dismissed from Canada’s top-security infectious disease laboratory passed on Canadian intellectual property to China, including to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The investigation centres on the possibility that materials such as plasma DNA molecules, which could be used to recreate vaccines or viruses, were transferred to Chinese authorities without the approval of the Public Health Agency of Canada, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Globe and Mail has also learned that the RCMP have been informed that Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, recently relocated to China after they were fired in January from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

B.C. First Nation says remains of 182 found near former residential school

The Lower Kootenay Band in British Columbia says a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site close to a former residential school near Cranbrook.

It’s believed the remains are those of people from the bands of the Ktunaxa nation, which includes the Lower Kootenay Band, the community of aqam and other neighbouring First Nation communities, the release says.

Last week, Cowessess First Nation revealed the discovery of an estimated 751 unmarked graves at a former residential school east of Regina, a few weeks after what are believed to be the remains of 215 children were found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Peace Tower flag will remain at half-mast for Canada Day to honour the Indigenous children who died in residential schools.

Separately, police are investigating suspicious fires at churches in Alberta and Nova Scotia. Four Catholic churches on Indigenous lands in southern B.C. have been destroyed by suspicious fires recently. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde said he understands people are angry but burning churches is not the way to proceed.

On today’s The Decibel podcast, the uncomfortable conversations about #CancelCanadaDay: Crystal Fraser, an assistant professor at the University of Alberta, speaks with host Tamara Khandaker about how she sees Canada, as a historian and an Indigenous person, and how we can reflect on the country’s past.

The latest on COVID-19: Will third doses of vaccines be necessary for the immunocompromised?

Tens of thousands of Canadian transplant recipients are waiting to see if more can be done to protect them from COVID-19 – including offering them a third shot, as France is already doing. The elderly and people with HIV, certain cancers and autoimmune disorders could be in line for a third shot, too, if research shows that extra doses prod weaker immune systems into action.

In other vaccine developments, Health Canada is updating the label for the Oxford-AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccines to add capillary leak syndrome as a potential side-effect, and warning patients with a history of the ailment to not get those vaccines.

Death toll climbs in Miami: The remains of four more people have been found in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo tower, raising the death toll to 16 people, with 145 – including four Canadians – still missing and believed to be trapped.

Cosby’s sexual assault conviction overturned: Pennsylvania’s highest court has thrown out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction in a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian, who was freed from prison this afternoon. The court ruled that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.

Actress sentenced in NXIVM case: Allison Mack, who played a key role in the scandal-ridden, cult-like group NXIVM, has been sentenced to three years in prison on charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s leader.

Stanley Cup finals tonight: Ahead of puck drop tonight on Game 2 between the Montreal Canadians and the Tampa Bay Lightning, which lead the series 1-0, here’s a look at how Habs goalie Carey Price has pushed himself to succeed. Check back later tonight at GlobeSports.com for the score and highlights of tonight’s game.

Andreescu out at Wimbledon: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu was among the competitors taking a tumble on the slick courts’ surface at Wimbledon in a first-round loss to Alize Cornet of France.

The S&P 500 finished the day with its fifth straight record closing high as investors ended the month and the quarter by largely shrugging off positive economic data and looking toward Friday’s highly anticipated employment report. Canada’s main index was virtually unchanged.

the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.22 points or 0.61 per cent to 34,502.51, the S&P 500 gained 5.72 points or 0.13 per cent to 4,297.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.38 points or 0.17 per cent to 14,503.95.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped 5.44 points or 0.03 per cent to 20,165.58.

What does it take for a Trudeau cabinet minister to lose his or her job?

“Were an election not likely imminent, and if [Justin] Trudeau had cabinet members to spare, perhaps [Carolyn] Bennett would’ve faced more than a finger wag for turning concern for dead children into a gross personal dig. But that is not really the pattern for dealing with cabinet ministers who have fallen down on their files.” - Robyn Urback

To justify its breach of Parliament’s rights, the government tries another

“Who enforces the will of the House then? Suppose the Speaker sends the Sergeant-at-Arms to collect the documents, and the government bars the door? What then?” - Andrew Coyne

On the latest Stress Test podcast, one family’s solution to Canada’s housing crisis: One way to cut housing costs is for multiple generations of a family to live together. But how do you make it work both financially and personally? Hear from a family that moved three generations into a home they designed and built in North Bay, Ont.

Ellen McIlwaine, a flame-haired slide guitarist and singer, jammed with Hendrix

Open this photo in gallery Ellen McIlwaine Connie Kuhns

Ellen McIlwaine was the epitome of an adventurous spirit: fierce and independent, the flame-haired artist took her musical gifts in surprising directions, defying expectations at every turn. As a virtuoso slide guitarist with a seismic voice, she excelled in a male-dominated field, leading her bands with a bold musical style that transcended genre and culture.

“There is a deep well of the music spirit that lives in me and comes out when I play,” she told an interviewer in 2019, when she was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Toronto Blues Society. “I think a lot of people play with me and through me, and sing with me and through me. It’s really a mystical experience.” One of those she channelled was Jimi Hendrix, a friend from their Greenwich Village days whom McIlwaine credited with teaching her that what she had to express was unique.

Loud, powerful and flamboyant onstage, Ms. McIlwaine was kind, gentle and open-hearted offstage, and made friends easily wherever she went. When she died at 75 in a Calgary hospice of esophageal cancer on June 23, after a diagnosis only six weeks earlier, many mourned the loss of a revolutionary artist and generous soul. Read the full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.