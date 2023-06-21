Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Crews were hoping to narrow down the area of the search for the missing OceanGate Titan submersible and its five passengers after a Canadian surveillance vessel detected underwater sounds. U.S. Coast Guard officials were bringing in more ships and vessels to search the area, though the exact location and source of the sounds was unclear.

A robotic vessel was sent to scour the region but had so far “yielded negative results,” the Coast Guard wrote on Twitter.

While the sounds sparked optimism, many barriers remain in recovering the vessel. Its location has to be pinpointed; if found intact, rescue equipment has to be able to reach it; and then it needs to be brought to the surface – all before its oxygen supply runs out. The Titan is estimated to have as little as a day’s worth of oxygen left if it is still functioning.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Grupo Bimbo’s Canada Bread to pay $50-million fine in bread price-fixing settlement

One of the largest bread makers in Canada has pleaded guilty to a criminal scheme to fix bread prices. Grupo Bimbo’s Canada Bread will pay a $50-million fine – the largest price-fixing fine in Canadian history.

Mexico-based Grupo Bimbo acknowledged that Canada Bread made “arrangements” with one or more unnamed senior executives at competitor Weston Foods, which led to two wholesale price increases in 2007 and 2011.

At the time, Canada Bread was owned by Mississauga, Ont.-based Maple Leaf Foods Inc., which remains under investigation by the Competition Bureau. The leaders at the company responsible for the misconduct are no longer employed by the firm.

House of Commons could rise as early as Wednesday amid growing talk of summer cabinet shuffle

The House may rise later today – two days before scheduled – for a summer recess that may also include a cabinet shuffle.

Both the Government House Leader and Chief Government Whip said today that the House could rise by the end of the day, but cautioned that the timeline could change.

As well, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks amid controversy around the government’s handling of foreign interference and criticism of Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s performance.

Defence Department confirms two RCAF members killed in military helicopter crash near Petawawa

Two Royal Canadian Air Force members that went missing after a helicopter holding a crew of four crashed into the Ottawa River yesterday morning have been found dead, says Defence Minister Anita Anand.

The bodies were recovered Tuesday evening after a day-long search of the area near Garrison Petawawa, about 160 kilometres northwest of Ottawa, she told reporters today.

The identities of the deceased will not be shared at the request of their families. The military is also not releasing what their positions were on the CH-147F Chinook helicopter. The other two people on board were rescued shortly after the crash and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canada, others announce new aid for Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky spoke at the start of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, urging delegates to move from “agreements to real projects” to help his country. Canada has contributed $8.8-billion in assistance to Ukraine. Today, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan said the federal government will commit an additional $20-million to support climate adaptation and mitigation projects.

Ukrainian offensive slows: Zelensky also said today that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was going slower than hoped but that troops would not be pressured to speed up the dangerous operation.

Manitoba crash death toll rises to 16: A woman injured in last week’s crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital.

Blast in central Paris: A blast ripped through a street in the busy Latin Quarter of central Paris today, injuring about 30 people, starting fires, and collapsing the facade of a building housing a design school popular with foreign students.

China responds after Biden labels Xi a ‘dictator’: China called the remarks absurd and a provocation in an unexpected row following efforts by both sides to lower tensions.

What is Indigenous Peoples Day?: The day celebrates Indigenous cultures as communities host events showcasing traditional practices and stories passed down from one generation to the next. While other memorial days centred on Indigenous people, such as Red Dress Day and Orange Shirt Day, focus on the losses the community has experienced, Indigenous Peoples Day focuses on joy.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street extends sell-off as Powell hints at further rate hikes

U.S. stocks closed lower today as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony reinforced the central bank’s objective to rein in inflation as he hinted at the likelihood of further interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.35 points or 0.3 per cent at 33,951.52.The S&P 500 index was down 23.02 points or 0.52 per cet at 4,365.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 165.10 points or 1.21 per cent at 13,502.20.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.19 points or 0.24 per cent at 19,705.95.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.86 cents US compared with 75.52 cents US on Tuesday.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Canada’s other health care crisis: Costs are on a vicious spiral – a looming economic mess

“The looming growth in health care costs bears resemblance to the current climate crisis. The warning lights have been flashing for some time, but corrective actions are slow.” – David Jones

On the road to Whistler, politicians can learn a lesson on how to make Canada more resilient

“It’s very much in Ottawa’s interest, indeed the national interest, to accelerate the pace of climate-proofing infrastructure.” – The Editorial Board

LIVING BETTER

Ten (mostly white) wines from around the world to toast summer’s start

Nothing says summer like a crisp, chilled white wine. Wine expert Christopher Waters shares 10 bottles from different parts of the world that are perfect for hot days: light to medium bodied in nature, with bright acidity that won’t overwhelm the senses. The Alois Lageder Terra Alpina Pinot Grigio is a pleasing mix of floral, fruit and herbal notes and is available for $20.95 in Ontario and various prices in Alberta. See his other recommendations here.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Britons are starting to examine, at long last, their ignoble colonial history

Open this photo in gallery: The statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston falls into the water after protesters pulled it down, during a protest in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Bristol, Britain, June 7, 2020.Social Media/Reuters

James Griffiths, The Globe’s Asia correspondent, discovers and cleans up the 1864 grave of Miles Monk Magrath in the Hong Kong Cemetery. Magrath is an ancestor of his – a first cousin four times removed.

Much of his motivation for the grave’s restoration was his late grandmother. Fascinated by their family history, they would talk about various ancestors and their travels, which took them all over the world. Often, the conversations would dance around the reason for the global spread of relatives: the British Empire.

Magrath was a naval surgeon during the Second Opium War (1856-1860), when the British and French attacked the Qing Empire, eventually forcing China to legalize the opium trade, and expanding the size of Britain’s colony in Hong Kong. Even by the standards of the British, writes Griffiths, the Opium Wars were a shameful example of imperial avarice. Growing up in the U.K., however, he knew little of this history, he acknowledges. The painful details of Britain’s imperialist exploits have long been suppressed on home soil but a gradual shift is underway as the country’s institutions begin to examine their colonial history.

Evening Update is written by Prajakta Dhopade. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.