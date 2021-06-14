Evening Update: Second-in-command of Canadian Forces steps down after golf outing with Vance

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Second-in-command of Canadian Armed Forces steps down after golf outing with Vance

Lieutenant-General Michael Rouleau is resigning from his role and taking an indefinite medical leave after he and the commander of the navy went golfing with former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance. Mr. Vance is under military police investigation for alleged sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

The golf outing took place June 2 at a private Ottawa golf club for the Canadian military. The head of the navy, Vice-Admiral Craig Baines, issued an apology on Sunday for attending.

They went on the outing as the Canadian military is facing a sexual-misconduct crisis, and a number of major commanders have stepped aside.

Opinion: A clubby outing that says the generals still don’t get the problem – Campbell Clark

Time to ‘sound the alarm’ over budget bill

The government moved to shut down debate on its budget bill today in order to get it through the House before Parliament breaks for summer next week. The Bloc Québécois voted with the Liberals to limit debate on the bill.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said it was time to “sound the alarm” over the bill because some pandemic support programs are at stake. She mentioned programs such as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, which is set to expire this month. The government’s budget bill would extend the wage subsidy until Sept. 25.

In addition to the budget, the government has also highlighted three other priority bills that they want to see passed before the summer.

Terror charges laid against London, Ont., attack suspect

An attack last week against a Muslim family was an act of terrorism, prosecutors said on Monday.

In addition to being charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, the 20-year-old suspect will also be charged with terrorism. Prosecutors made the decision to pursue the upgraded charges after receiving consent from the country’s Attorney-General.

Opinion: To tackle hate-motivated crimes, Canada’s justice system needs to change – Javeed Sukhera and Ahmad Attia, contributors to The Globe and Mail

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Indigenous people can reclaim their Indigenous names on passports and other immigration documents: The federal government made the announcement today, and said the change will include travel documents, citizenship certificates and permanent resident cards. The service will be free of charge for five years.

Offers of help to survey for lost graves pour in to First Nations: SNC-Lavalin is one in a number of corporations and grassroots fundraisers that have begun offering First Nations help to investigate sites of former residential schools for the remains of children. However, experts warn this undertaking could be fraught with complexity.

Many Canadians are still waiting for refunds for cancelled flights: More than 14 months into the pandemic, Porter Airlines and Sunwing Airlines have still not offered refunds for most flights. WestJet has only refunded tickets that the airline cancelled, not ones cancelled by the customer.

Habs GM Bergevin deserves credit for making the Canadiens a playoff contender: The Montreal Canadiens begin the Stanley Cup semi-finals against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas tonight. Check back later tonight at GlobeSports.com for the score and highlights.

The Globe’s Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe is leaving his post. On today’s episode of The Decibel podcast, he shares stories of being followed in Xinjiang by the Chinese state while covering the treatment of Uyghurs, and talks about the ethical responsibilities journalists face when talking to sources under intense state surveillance.

MARKET WATCH

The TSX, S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at record highs today as most traders focused on this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and not on adding to existing positions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.85 points or 0.25 per cent to 34,393.75, the S&P 500 gained 7.71 points or 0.18 per cent to 4,255.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 104.72 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 14,174.14.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 19.30 points or 0.1 per cent to 20,157.65.

TALKING POINTS

Canada must open its border to all vaccinated travellers

“There are worrying signs that the federal government is pandering to an ugly, nativist sentiment, egged on by provinces that have blamed loose border controls for the deadly third wave.” – Ambarish Chandra, contributor to The Globe and Mail

The WE Charity scandal was about a lot more than conflict of interest

“The report says that the government’s decision to sign an untendered contract worth $543.5-million with WE Charity was “deeply troubling” for reasons that had nothing to do with the organization’s relationship with the Trudeau family, and everything to do with the committee’s finding that Ottawa hadn’t done its due diligence with regard to WE.” – The Globe and Mail Editorial Board

Doug Ford’s gag law will limit comment on essentially any public policy issue

“While Mr. Ford’s target may be the union coalition Working Families, the impact of the law is far broader, and limits comment on essentially any public policy issue when these comments matter the most.” – Christine Van Geyn and Scott Hennig, contributors to The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Don’t eat fruit? Here’s why you should have at least two servings a day

Fruit sometimes gets a bad rap: We often think it has too much sugar, too many carbs and too many calories to be healthy for us.

New research out of Australia, however, shows that eating two servings of fruit a day can help ward off Type 2 diabetes.

The new findings add to growing evidence that fruit plays a role in controlling blood sugar levels. Participants in the research who ate at least two servings of whole fruit a day had better measures of insulin sensitivity, which suggests they produce less insulin to lower their blood glucose.

Fruit has plenty to offer on the nutrition front, and the summer months make it easier to enjoy locally grown fruit such as strawberries and raspberries.

TODAY’S LONG READ

‘This is 100 per cent the worst thing we’ve ever seen’: How Canadian companies are adjusting to supply chain chaos

The highly complex system of getting goods produced in Chinese factories to North American stores usually works with efficiency and astonishing fluidity. That is, until it doesn’t.

Constantly-changing COVID-19 protocols mean more checks and labour shortages at every step of the transportation chain, and companies are scrambling to deliver items to consumers who are eager to buy as regions emerge from lockdown.

Companies are scrambling to secure container space on ships at inflated prices, and manufacturers are dealing with rising costs for raw materials.

The result is an unprecedented slowdown of goods, and intense strain on global distribution networks.

