Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

UN Security Council passes Gaza ceasefire resolution

The UN Security Council issued its first demand to halt the fighting in Gaza, calling for a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan after the U.S. abstained.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a planned visit to Washington by a high-level delegation and accused the United States of retreating from a “principled position” by allowing the vote to pass without conditioning the ceasefire on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

In Gaza today, Israel’s military carried out new air strikes and laid siege to two hospitals. Rafah, the last refuge for about half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population after being displaced by fighting elsewhere, came under heavy fire in the latest Israeli attacks, witnesses said.

Trump’s legal entanglements come to a head as one case goes to trial, another gets a partial reprieve

A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former president Donald Trump’s more than US$454-million civil fraud judgment if he puts up US$175 million within 10 days. If Trump does, it will stop the clock on collection and prevent the state from seizing the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s assets while he appeals.

Trump was attending a separate hearing in his criminal hush money case in New York where a judge decided to set an April 15 trial date, upping the odds he will face at least one verdict that could complicate his bid to retake the White House on Nov. 5.

Doctors are working less than they did 30 years ago, with married men putting in fewer hours, study says

Canadian doctors are working less than they did 30 years ago, but the decline isn’t being driven by the influx of women into medicine. It’s married male physicians who are putting in fewer hours.

That’s the conclusion of a new study that turns an old stereotype about the feminization of medicine on its head. Published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, the paper found that male physicians accounted for 83 per cent of the reduction in physician work hours that occurred between 1987 and 2021.

Supreme Court launches appeal hearing on airline industry’s objections to passenger protection rules

Lawyers speaking for the federal government defended the country’s airline passenger regulations before the Supreme Court of Canada on Monday, arguing the rules are needed to ensure consumers are treated consistently and fairly when their trips are disrupted. The judges on Canada’s top court held the hearing of the appeal launched by domestic and global airlines of Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulations, which came into force in 2019 and sets out how airlines are to treat customers when flights are disrupted.

The head of Canada’s second-biggest railway, Keith Creel, chief executive officer of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., took in a total compensation boost of 38 per cent that reached $20.1-million last year, company financial filings show.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down by year-end in a broad management shakeup brought on by the plane maker’s sprawling safety crisis exacerbated by a mid-air panel blowout on a 737 Max plane.

Open this photo in gallery: TALK performs onstage during the 2024 JUNO Awards at Scotiabank Centre on March 24, 2024 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The 2024 Juno Awards

Nelly Furtado opened the Halifax broadcast in a silver space-age outfit, but the high drama was missing as the bulk of the awards were handed out during a ceremony before the telecast.

The Globe and Mail presents the best, worst and most quotable moments from the Junos.

Senegal votes: Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye has won Senegal’s presidential election, capturing a landslide victory in Sunday’s vote just 10 days after being freed from prison on unproven charges of inciting insurrection.

Sports: Ihor Verys, who moved to Canada from Ukraine, wins Barkley Marathons in rural Tennessee.

Haiti: Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is airlifting vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic as conditions continue to deteriorate.

IS attack: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the gunmen who killed 137 people in a concert hall outside Moscow were part of an Islamic State branch that was behind foiled attempts to attack France over the past few months.

Health care: Amid a family doctor shortage in Canada, naturopathic doctors aren’t the solution to primary care crisis, doctors and health experts say.

Labour: Members of Parliament have summoned the head of Bell Canada to testify next month about the company’s decision to cut thousands of jobs across the country.

Ontario budget: Ontario is set to unveil a provincial budget on Tuesday that Premier Doug Ford says will be balanced in its approach to key priorities, but the document is not actually expected to eliminate deficit spending in the coming fiscal year.

Stocks hold near record highs as investors assess Fed rate path

The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Monday, the first session after the biggest weekly percentage gains for the indexes this year, as investors gauged the likely path of interest rates from the Federal Reserve ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later in this holiday-shortened week. Canada’s main stock index also ended lower, pressured by losses for industrial shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 41.8 points at 21,942.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.13 points to 39,313.77, the S&P 500 lost 15.97 points to 5,218.21 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 44.35 points to 16,384.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.62 cents US compared with 73.57 cents US on Friday.

To build a new resource project, Indigenous participation is now essential

“An actual oil sands mine isn’t a sure thing and, even if built, it’s likely a decade or more away. But if new projects are to be considered, this is likely the only way it will happen – with the explicit participation of and benefits accrued to Indigenous communities.” – Kelly Cryderman

Meet Canada’s most strategic CEO – if his paycheque is any indication

“That man is Dave McKay of Royal Bank of Canada. Why is he so strategic? Because RBC’s board tells me so.” – David Milstead

My ill-fated dip in the cesspool of cryptocurrency

“Some people like to speculate and have enough wealth that they don’t need to worry about losses. But much of the DIY crowd, including me, are not in that category. We can’t afford to be.” – Rob Csernyik

What is the Atlantic diet and how does it stack up against the Mediterranean diet?

Open this photo in gallery: Vegetables, legumes, nuts and more, all part of the Mediterranean diet.BOBBI LIN/The New York Times News Service

Enter the Atlantic diet, a cousin of the Mediterranean diet. New research suggests that following the Atlantic diet can protect against metabolic syndrome, which is a cluster of risk factors that raise the risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes. Here’s a guide to a diet you may not have heard of and how it compares to the well-known Mediterranean one.

‘China’s Barbie’: Why boxing movie YOLO has proved a knock-out with female audiences

Open this photo in gallery: Trainees tie their handwraps before a boxing class at Quanxinquanyi Boxing store in Beijing, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.Howard Yuchen/The Globe and Mail

Faced with the stress of a struggling economy, low birth rates and widespread sexism, a growing number of women in China are taking up boxing. Many were inspired by the hit film YOLO, which tells the tale of an unemployed woman who has withdrawn from the world but then embarks on a journey of self-improvement after a chance encounter with a boxing trainer. The movie dominated the Chinese box office recently and was released globally, including in Canada, this month. James Griffiths reports.

