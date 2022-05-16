Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

In a report released this morning, Senators Dawn Anderson, Yvonne Boyer and Kim Pate call for an exoneration of 12 Indigenous women, who they say have endured a pattern of discrimination, inequality and violence within Canada’s criminal justice system.

The report recommends the removal of all mandatory minimums and an end to the over-representation of Indigenous people in prisons by focusing on community-based alternatives to incarceration.

In an interview, Justice Minister David Lametti responded to recent criticism that the Liberal government has produced little in the way of policy response to the problem. Lametti was adamant that Liberal legislation will begin reversing the country’s disproportionate rate of Indigenous incarceration, but acknowledged more needs to be done to address racial inequities in the justice system.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

A Ukrainian unit had to retreat under Russia fire. Its captain stayed and died protecting his troops

The death of Volodymyr Kiselov, a captain in Ukraine’s special forces, came three weeks after he met with The Globe and Mail to discuss his unit’s role in the successful defence of Kyiv.

The details of his final mission are not public but Capt. Kiselov’s family and friends believe he was a hero who helped change the course of the war for Ukraine. They want his story to be told. Mark MacKinnon reports.

Vladimir Putin has climbed down from earlier objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, saying Moscow had no issues with them entering the U.S.-led military alliance.

Though the Russian leader said Moscow would take action if NATO were to move more troops or hardware onto the territory of its new members – steps Finland and Sweden have both already ruled out – he said NATO’s expansion itself was not a threat.

Meanwhile, across Poland, schools are struggling to cope with the influx of refugees. More than 3.3 million Ukrainians have crossed into the country since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, and about half are expected to stay for the long term. Almost 200,000 new students have already entered Poland’s school system and the number could jump to 600,000 if the war drags on. Paul Waldie reports.

Ottawa proposes one-year timeline for returning victims of climate disasters to normal life

The federal government wants to be able to return victims of climate disasters to normal life within one year and hopes to do so by 2030. It also aims to stop biodiversity loss by the end of the decade as it develops a sweeping new climate adaptation plan.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault launched public consultations on the adaptation strategy earlier today in Montreal. Guilbeault says the goal is to have the final strategy ready for November’s COP27 climate summit.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Ivan Semeniuk, scientist Katharine Hayhoe discusses the challenges of convincing people that the climate crisis is a problem that affects them, and of overcoming the barricades built up by tribalism, complacency and fear.

Tonight’s Ontario leaders’ debate

Ontario voters have a final chance this evening to see party leaders discussing issues head to head before the June 2 election. The Globe’s Dustin Cook provides a primer, outlining key messages and central issues.

The debate is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will be moderated by political journalists Steve Paikin and Althia Raj.

Explainer: Ontario election platform guide: What the PCs, NDP, Liberals, Greens and Ontario Party promise if elected June 2

The stage is set for a big crop of new faces at Queen’s Park as a high number of Ontario MPPs will not be seeking re-election in the June 2 vote. A quarter of incumbent MPPs will not be running again, including high-profile cabinet ministers.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Pandemic housing boom ‘winding down.’ Economists forecast 10-20% price correction

Canada’s real estate boom is starting to wind down, with national home sales and prices down in April in what could be the correction in home values. The slowdown is occurring as the cost of borrowing has doubled over the past year, with mortgage rates expected to move even higher as the Bank of Canada hikes interest rates to deal with runaway inflation.

The human flaws that fuelled this market crash – and why they keep failing us when investing

Tim Kiladze reveals a pattern that has been present in each of the ugliest market collapses of the past three decades, including Black Monday, the dot-com crash and the 2008-09 global financial crisis. In each of these routs, our psychological flaws played a prominent role. The last thing investors want to do is blame themselves. But if we’re being honest, we are all partly responsible.

Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away, police say

The white gunman accused of a racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket planned to keep killing if he had escaped the scene, the police commissioner said earlier today. The gunman, who had crossed the state to target people at the Tops Friendly Market, had talked about shooting up another store as well, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah and its allies suffer losses in parliamentary elections, early results show

Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its allies appear to have suffered losses in this weekend’s parliamentary elections. It is not yet clear whether the Iran-backed group would hang on to the majority they have held since 2018. Preliminary results show independents, including those from the 2019 protest movement, scooped up at least 10 seats, a major achievement considering they went into the vote fragmented and facing intimidation and threats by entrenched mainstream parties.

Biden offers logistics support to ease baby formula shortage

The U.S. President is offering formula manufacturers and retailers transportation and logistics support to ease the nationwide shortage of baby formula, as the administration works to bring the largest U.S. plant back on line after it was shut down early this year due to safety issues.

The shortage stems from a February recall by Abbott, the largest U.S. formula maker, that shuttered the company’s Michigan plant and exacerbated ongoing supply chain disruptions among formula makers.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street ended lower on Monday, with energy stocks rallying and Tesla and other growth stocks losing ground after downbeat Chinese economic data added to worries about a global slowdown and rising interest rates. The S&P 500 energy index rallied to a 2014 intra-day high, and it closed up 2.6%, making it the strongest performer among 11 sector indexes.

The TSX closed higher, thanks in part to its heavy weighting in rallying oil and gas stocks. The TSX Composite Index settled at 20,206.41, up 106.60 or 0.53%. The S&P 500 declined 0.39% to end the session at 4,008.01 points. The Nasdaq declined 1.20% to 11,662.79 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08% to 32,223.42 points.

The Canadian dollar traded at 77.59 cents US, compared with 77.20 cents US on Friday.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Five years later, the impact of #MeToo is being felt in the courts

Janice Rubin: “The law is increasingly responsive to the prevalence and seriousness of workplace sexual harassment.” Janice Rubin is an employment lawyer and workplace investigator in Toronto.

The cultural ignorance of the Conservative candidates is a revealing insult

John Doyle: “These people seem to be completely ignorant of Canadian-made TV that’s renowned, award-winning and made in their own backyards. It was like dirty laundry being aired; it was an excursion into the mind-boggling.”

Leafs face long road back as another postseason slips away

Cathal Kelly: “We no longer debate the Leafs as a viable hockey concern. What we’re interested in is the quality of their non-viability.”

LIVING BETTER

More evidence a Mediterranean diet improves depression

Leslie Beck reports on a new study showing that eating a Mediterranean diet – plentiful in vegetables and fruits, whole grains, fish, pulses, nuts and olive oil – has been found to aid in treating depression in middle-aged adults. Participants displayed improvements in both diet quality and depression, with 35 per cent reporting low to minimal depressive symptoms after 12 weeks. Increased concentration, sleep and energy were also reported.

TODAY’S LONG READ

From freshwater to fork

Affinity Fish is the fishmongering brainchild of Jon Klip and Matt Taylor, grounded in a desire to build alternative supply chains around local catch from the Great Lakes. Nearly two years in the making, the business is a response to mounting frustrations they shared as chefs working with seafood.

They rejected the industry-wide consensus that the best fish product only comes from Japan, New Zealand and Portugal. And with 61 per cent of the Canadian fish and seafood supply exported to the United States, they wondered why more couldn’t stay here.

Evening Update is written and compiled by Andrew Saikali. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.