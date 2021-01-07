Evening Update: Senior public health bureaucrat accepted Air Canada junket to Jamaica; Trump faces growing calls for his removal from office

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

U.S. politics: Trump faces growing calls for removal, Congress certifies Biden win and more

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing growing calls for his removal and a staff exodus today, one day after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an extraordinary attack, disrupting Congress as it was certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

With 13 days left in Trump’s term, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer both said Vice-President Mike Pence should invoke the U.S. Constitution to remove him from office before then.

Meanwhile, White House aides including envoy Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former chief of staff, said they would quit. Here is a list of those who resigned over the riot, with more departures expected soon.

Lawmakers did return and certified Biden’s win early this morning, and the White House confirmed for the first time that Trump will hand over power on Jan. 20.

But the fallout continues: After years of treating Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram are barring him from posting at least until Biden’s inauguration. Twitter says it’s still evaluating whether to lift or extend its lockdown of Trump’s account.

Meanwhile, Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify has permanently removed Trump’s official merchandise and apparel webstores from its platform.

Also today, the woman who was shot dead by police during the siege was identified by police as Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. Air Force veteran whose social media activity indicates she embraced right-wing conspiracy theories.

Read more:

Opinion:

An attempted insurrection offers one final humiliation to Trump’s enablers - Robyn Urback

Trump must be stopped now or anarchy will prevail - Lawrence Martin

The Republican Party must fully dump Trump - Konrad Yakabuski

Senior bureaucrat overseeing border and travel health accepted Air Canada junket to Jamaica

Dominique Baker, a senior public servant at the Public Health Agency of Canada, accepted an all-expenses-paid holiday to Jamaica courtesy of Air Canada Vacations in November, even as her agency has been advising Canadians since March to avoid non-essential travel to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The acting manager at the agency’s Office of Border and Travel Health flew with a friend to the upscale, all-inclusive Royalton Blue Waters resort in Montego Bay.

Baker, who bills herself as a beauty, fashion and travel influencer on her off-work hours, posted a video a few hours after she arrived in Jamaica, calling the hotel suite with its own infinity pool “mind-blowing – whoa.”

Schools in southern Ontario to remain closed for in-person learning until Jan. 25 amid new record COVID-19 case numbers

Elementary students in southern Ontario schools will learn remotely for another two weeks, the province announced today, as new record highs in daily COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported.

The announcement means that elementary students in 27 regions, including Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa, will learn at home for the same number of weeks as secondary school students in these areas. Students in seven northern regions will return to school on Monday.

The move comes the same day as Ontario reported a daily record 3,519 new cases of COVID-19 and 89 more deaths, also a high for the province.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Musk topples Bezos on rich list: Tesla CEO and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has surpassed Amazon’s top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man, Bloomberg News reports. Including today’s gains in Tesla shares, Musk, 49, had a net worth of more than US$188.5-billion, US$1.5-billion more than Bezos, the report says.

Caillou not done in Canada: Although the Canadian children’s animated series Caillou is ending its 21-year run on PBS Kids, Toronto-based production company WildBrain says the four-year-old protagonist’s adventures aren’t over.

MARKET WATCH

Canadian stocks hit record highs today for the first time in nearly 11 months, officially erasing the losses of the pandemic-sparked crash in prices, and capping off one of the most remarkable recoveries in market history. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 199.46 points or 1.12 per cent at 18,027.57.

On Wall Street, the U.S. major indexes all set new highs amid growing calls for President Donald Trump’s removal. the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.73 points or 0.69 per cent to 31,041.13, the S&P 500 gained 55.65 points or 1.48 per cent to end at 3,803.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 326.69 points or 2.56 per cent to close at 13,066.57.

TALKING POINTS

Canada’s overwhelmed contact-tracing efforts have been a gross failure

“It’s mostly been a dismal failure and it didn’t have to be. We should have been better prepared and we weren’t.” - Gary Mason

Enough with the vaccine blame game. Canadians want results

“Despite the record pace at which vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have gone from the test lab into the arms of millions of people around the world, the sad fact is that vaccination will still come too late for too many before this is all over.” - Konrad Yakabuski

LIVING BETTER

If you found you’ve depleted your wine supply over the holidays, Globe critic Christopher Waters suggests these 11 wines to restock your cellar and welcome the new year. They include an appealing Rioja from Spain, an enjoyable Cahors from France and a Napa cabernet sauvignon splurge from California.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Pandemic brings lifestyle change for Gatineau man, 28, who earns $38,400 and has a mountain of debt

Like many young Canadians, Harry is no stranger to debt. With an annual earnings of $38,400 and $37,500 in consumer, student and car debt, in addition to a $100,000 mortgage, the 28-year-old knows he has a long road ahead to pay off what he owes.

The global pandemic – for all its hardships – is helping him rein in his spending and chip away at that debt.

Harry used to vacation in Italy every two years, go on road trips to Mont-Tremblant in Quebec, and like many millennials, he frequently ate out at restaurants. “The pandemic gave me the right excuse to not go out,” says Harry, who confided that he feels relieved to not have to come up with reasons not to go out and spend money with his friends. Read the full story here.

