Evening Update: Sidewalk Labs abandons Toronto smart-city project; Ottawa reveals $4-billion plan to boost wages of front-line workers

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Ottawa announces $4-billion plan to boost wages of front-line workers

In his press briefing today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government, provinces and territories will spend $4-billion to increase the wages of essential workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The details are still to be finalized with some provinces, he said. Ottawa will cover three-quarters of the cost, with the other governments kicking in the rest.

Each province will decide which workers count as “essential” and will get a wage top-up.

Separately today, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, confirmed that more than one million COVID-19 tests have been completed, and about 6 per cent have been confirmed positive.

Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs abandons Toronto smart-city project

Citing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs is walking away from building a smart-city development in Toronto following two and a half years of controversy.

The Alphabet subsidiary aimed to build a 12-acre neighbourhood filled with new technologies such as heated sidewalks, robotic garbage systems and sensors to learn about how people move about cities.

The project faced frequent delays and a flurry of criticisms over its origins, overreach, and privacy and financial implications.

Reopening of Montreal schools, daycares and shops pushed back

Quebec: Premier François Legault is delaying the reopening of retail stores, schools and daycares in the greater Montreal area to May 25, as its health care network struggles with a lack of staff and the rate of COVID-19 infection remains stubbornly high.

Ottawa is sending 1,350 Canadian Forces soldiers by mid-May to 25 long-term-care homes in the province that have been hard hit by COVID-19. Legault requested military help last month.

B.C.'s cautious reopening plans: Premier John Horgan announced yesterday that shops will be allowed to reopen as early as May 19 – with strict physical-distancing measures – but a full return to the classroom for students won’t happen until at least September. Sporting events and concerts may be 12 to 18 months down the road.

Opinion: “By deciding not to reopen classrooms until September, B.C. is leaving many parents with difficult choices. How do dad and mom go back to their jobs in areas such as retail with children at home?” - Gary Mason

Get answers to your reopening questions: Join health columnist André Picard and senior audience editor Madeleine White on the Globe’s Instagram channel for a livestream Q&A tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. They will explore what we know about reopening, and how it will affect your life. You can submit your questions now by e-mail to audience@globeandmail.com.

COVID-19 business fallout: Neiman Marcus today become the second major U.S. clothing retailer to seek bankruptcy protection, following a similar move by J.Crew on Monday, and says it reached a financing agreement with creditors while it tries to reorganize.

Canadian footwear retailer Aldo Group has filed for creditor protection, saying that it plans to restructure the business. It will continue to operate its e-commerce websites and re-open stores when government rules permit.

As it released earnings today, Canadian Tire said it sees a permanent shift in consumer spending habits amid the pandemic restrictions, and is “going to pour gas on” existing plans to upgrade its e-commerce sites."

Other major Canadian companies posting results today include Enbridge, BCE and Telus, none of which cut dividends, though Telus did defer a planned increase.

Greyhound Canada says it is temporarily ending its remaining busing and service operations on May 12 at midnight, affecting 400 employees, after ridership declined 95 per cent.

On the international front: The White House has shelved a step-by-step guide prepared by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help states safely reopen public places because it gave “overly prescriptive” guidance, an administration official says.

Meanwhile, China says it supports the World Health Organization in trying to pinpoint the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of telling lies in his attacks on Beijing. On Sunday, Pompeo said “there’s enormous evidence” that the coronavirus originated in a research laboratory in Wuhan, though U.S. intelligence agencies say they have reached no conclusion.

Japan has approved Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 just three days after the U.S. drug maker filed for fast-track approval.

Michael Flynn criminal case dropped: The U.S. Justice Department is dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, in a stunning reversal for one of the signature cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. Prosecutors had maintained for three years he lied to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Netanyahu secures backing to form government: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally received the support of a majority of lawmakers to lead a new government on Thursday, paving the way for a controversial power-sharing deal with rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz.

Experts play down “murder hornet” concerns: Insect experts say people should calm down about the big bug with the nickname “murder hornet,” likening it to the 1970s public scare when Africanized honeybees, nicknamed “killer bees,” started moving north from South America.

Wall Street’s indexes climbed today following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports led by PayPal as investors looked past more weak jobs data caused by the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.25 points or 0.89 per cent to 23,875.89, the S&P 500 gained 32.77 points or 1.15 per cent to close at 2,881.19, and the Nasdaq Composite added 125.27 points or 1.41 per cent to end at 8,979.66.

Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed slightly higher, up 2.95 points to 14,833.69.

Canada’s Health Committee chair has given junk science a big boost

“In [Liberal MP Ron] McKinnon’s defence, the petition about cellphone towers in Canada was sponsored in late February, before these conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and 5G really took hold. So while it was very much a silly petition based on bad and irrelevant science back in February, it has entered into this new crackpot territory mostly by accident.” - Robyn Urback

Mother’s Day this Sunday is going to look different from previous years. but there’s no better time for a wellness break to help the moms in your life refresh and recharge. Here are some ideas on taking care of mom (or treating yourself). They include dining-in options in lieu of that special meal out, making spaces beautiful and sharing some culture.

Mother’s Day brings both grief and happiness now that my son is gone

Last year, I spent the entire day before Mother’s Day in bed, sleeping, eating potato chips and playing Candy Crush to still my heart and numb my mind. I wanted to go to bed and wake up to Monday morning, ready for work. A Monday work day was infinitely preferable to the terrible tomorrow ahead of me: my first Mother’s Day without my son, Tristan. What was I to do with Mother’s Day now?

In the end, on Sunday morning, I dragged my heavy carcass out the door, pasted a slapdash smile on my face, and showed up at my mother’s house for Mother’s Day lunch. It was a quiet get-together, just my mom and my two daughters, all of us mourning, all unmoored. And my granddaughter, Ava, who mourned her uncle as four-year-olds will – with questions and confidence on her way to the playground, with no emotional burden at all.

So different from the year before. The year before, Tristan helped to arrange a special day for me, his sisters, his grandma and niece. We decided to try an escape-room adventure. It was a cowboy scene and we failed miserably, happily, together. We went for a Korean barbecue dinner, and cooked and ate and laughed until we couldn’t eat another bite. All my children together, with my mom and my granddaughter, everyone healthy and happy and well. I remember my heart being so full of love and gratitude it was fit to burst. Read Kathy Wagner’s full essay here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.