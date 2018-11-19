Evening Update: Six teenagers charged in St. Michael’s investigation; Nissan ousting chairman Carlos Ghosn after financial misconduct arrest

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Toronto police arrest, charge six students in St. Michael’s investigation

Story continues below advertisement

Six teens have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault at St. Michael’s College School, an all-boys private school in Toronto, as police said they were looking into more incidents and additional charges could follow.

Each faced charges of assault, gang sexual assault, and sexual assault with a weapon in connection with an incident that allegedly took place on campus and was captured on video. “We have reason to believe there are more incidents and more videos,” Insp. Dominic Sinopoli told a news conference.

Police sources have said the locker room incident involved a group of students on the football team pinning down another student in a locker room and allegedly sexually assaulting him with a broom handle.

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, said he learned late last Monday night about the video but didn’t notify the police right away because the alleged victim had not yet told his family about the incident.

“My 92-year-old mother – who sent each and every one of her seven boys to that school – called me last night, horrified and surprised at the news of the alleged violence,” writes Bill Dunphy, who attended St. Michael’s College. “I wasn’t – surprised, that is. Horrified, yes, but surprised, no. And I’ll bet there are not many alumni who feel much differently.”

Nissan ousting chairman Carlos Ghosn after financial misconduct arrest

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested today for alleged financial misconduct and will be fired from the board this week, a dramatic fall for a leader hailed for rescuing the Japanese car maker from close to bankruptcy. (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nissan said an internal investigation, triggered by a tip-ff from a whistleblower, had revealed that Mr. Ghosn engaged in wrongdoing including personal use of company money and under-reporting for years how much he was earning.

Mr. Ghosn is also chairman and CEO of Nissan’s French partner Renault, and his departure will raise questions about the future of an auto alliance that includes Nissan’s smaller Japanese rival, Mitsubishi.

Eric Reguly’s take (for subscribers): “Mr. Ghosn was known to be ruthless as a manager and no doubt made more than a few enemies as he banged together his global vision of three automakers – four if you include AutoVaz – operating as one. Was someone out to get him?”

Canada’s brain-injured Cuba diplomats speak out about Ottawa’s silence

Starting in the spring of 2017, a dozen Canadian embassy staff in Havana and their family members almost simultaneously began experiencing symptoms including gushing nosebleeds, ringing in the ears, fits of nausea, dizziness, incapacitating headaches and mental impairment, often striking most intensely in their homes late at night, Doug Saunders writes.

After a months-long struggle with the embassy to recognize their symptoms, and after receiving a battery of scans and tests, the diplomats were diagnosed by neurologists as having suffered brain injuries similar to a concussion, but without the physical trauma. This is the same “Havana syndrome” that disabled two dozen staff at the U.S. embassy in Cuba.

Story continues below advertisement

Washington has speculated that those brain injuries were caused by mysterious energy-weapon attacks by some foreign power. In Canada, a year and a half after the initial symptoms, diplomats have broken their silence and spoken to The Globe and Mail about their frustrations in seeking treatment and recognition.

Toronto marks its deadliest year with 90th homicide

Toronto’s 90th homicide yesterday – a fatal shooting in the city’s east end – makes 2018 the deadliest year in the city’s history, eclipsing what had been 1991’s record. Of the homicides so far this year, shootings make up more than half, claiming 47 lives. There have been 19 stabbing deaths, and 24 deaths that are classified as “other," including the 10 people killed during April’s van attack.

In a radio interview this morning, Chief Mark Saunders said police have seized close to 900 firearms this year. “We do have a problem with the gun play,” he said. “Most of the shootings, by and large, are related and attributed to street gang violence.”

Plans to reduce gun violence became a heated subject of debate in the most recent municipal election, won by incumbent Mayor John Tory. Mr. Tory said he is working with the Ontario government to give police more support and toughen up bail sentencing, as well as working with the federal government to create stricter gun laws.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or received it from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? Let us know what you think.

Story continues below advertisement

MARKET WATCH

World stocks fell today as worries about softening demand for the iPhone dragged down shares of Apple and persistent trade tensions between China and the United States sapped investor sentiment. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index dropped as much as 2 per cent. Shares of Apple fell 4 per cent, and the stock is now down about 20 per cent from a record high in October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 395.78 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 25,017.44, the S&P 500 lost 45.54 points, or 1.66 per cent, to 2,690.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 219.39 points, or 3.03 per cent, to 7,028.48.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 85.49 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 15,071.01. Eight of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, led by declines in the healthcare sector, which fell 5.3 per cent.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

POPULAR WITH READERS

‘Like brain failure’: Researchers working to prevent delirium among hospital patients

Once considered a normal occurrence among critically ill patients, delirium is a serious condition that researchers and health professionals are seeking new and better ways to prevent, Wency Leung writes. They are now understanding how frequently, and how profoundly, it can affect patients.

“Delirium is like brain failure … so you’re not able to cope with a situation because of various [injuries or traumas]‚” says Dr. Marcel Émond, clinician scientist and professor at Université Laval. He explains those injuries or traumas can be either from the patient’s disease or from something that happens during their care, such as a disruption of their sleep in the hospital environment, a lack of windows to help them stay oriented to the time of day, or the use of catheters that restrict their ability to move. Health professionals now recognize “we have to make sure we’re giving our full attention to prevent this," he says.

In intensive care units, various studies have estimated anywhere from 30 per cent to more than 80 per cent of patients experience it. Meanwhile, a study led by Dr. Émond and published earlier this year found one in eight older patients, who were independent or semi-independent, developed delirium after spending eight hours in Canadian hospital emergency departments. That number is expected to surge as the population of older adults, who are at higher risk, grows.

TALKING POINTS

The Brexit mess calls for a Tory version of Henry VIII

"True, the divorce terms that [British Prime Minister Theresa] May has brought home from Brussels are awful. It is a divorce agreement that gives the U.K.’s former spouse powers that no divorcée would tolerate, including the power to prevent the U.K. forming any other relationship during a potentially interminable transition period. Northern Ireland is a kind of child hostage, ensuring there can be no final break without the ex’s consent. But what did you expect? Did the Pope make life easy for Henry VIII?' - Niall Ferguson, historian and author (for subscribers)

Lab monkeys deserve retirement – not death

“Consider what would happen if changes were made requiring all lab monkeys be sent to sanctuaries after their duties were done. Their existence would gain much more ethical importance transforming them from mere replaceable lab tools, to beings with the right to live. Of course it would be a costly and difficult endeavour, but don’t they deserve it? And maybe, just maybe, including mandatory after-care provisions in overall research budgets, might just add some extra incentive to finally find another way – which really is the ultimate goal.” - Jessica Scott-Reid, writer and animal advocate

Read The Globe and Mail investigation: Given a stay of execution, three lab monkeys face a new experiment: Normal life

LIVING BETTER

The workhorse of your kitchen, knives can last you a lifetime, so it’s worth investing in quality, Lucy Waverman writes. A bare bones set should include a chef’s knife, a small serrated-edge knife and a paring knife. There are dozens of additions you can make, such as a good slicer, a boning knife, a cleaver, a santoku or a long serrated edge bread knife. Some brands will feel more comfortable than others. Try holding several until you find one that feels right. And keep your knives sharp: It will bruise food if it’s dull and you are more likely to cut yourself.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, its unyielding neighbour Qatar and what’s next for the region

Nearly a year and a half into a Saudi-led boycott that was supposed to bring Qatar and its foreign policy into line with Riyadh, this country hasn’t budged, Mark MacKinnon writes from Doha. Nor, despite mounting pressure on Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to change course after the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has its angry big neighbour.

It’s the latter bit of intransigence that has many in this region worried. The international outrage spawned by the murder last month of Mr. Khashoggi – a critic of Prince Mohammed who was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul – could have been humbling for the 33-year-old Crown Prince, his country’s de facto ruler. But there’s been no apology from Riyadh.

The CIA reportedly concluded last week that Prince Mohammed personally directed the assassination. Even beforehand, the Trump administration was quietly pressuring Riyadh to wind down the partial blockade of Qatar. U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have more publicly called for a halt to the fighting in nearby Yemen, where a Saudi-led offensive aimed at installing a friendly government has triggered a mounting humanitarian tragedy. Neither appears to be happening.

Evening Update is written by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.