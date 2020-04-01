Evening Update: Small businesses look for a break in the pandemic

Good evening,
Today was the first of the month, the day when rent is due for people and businesses across the country. Those payments are suddenly a lot harder to make because of the economic toll taken by the coronavirus and the public-health measures being taken to fight it.
As residential tenants consider rent strikes, commercial landlords say they are also being inundated with requests for holidays or deferrals on payments. Commercial landlords say they are sympathetic to requests from the sort of mom-and-pop small businesses that can’t make ends meet right now, but are less sensitive to anchor tenants such as Canadian Tire that are suddenly pleading poverty.
(Also getting ready to help small businesses are the big banks, who will roll out interest-free, partially-forgivable loans backed by the federal government.)
In Ottawa, the Liberal government began to roll out the details of its wage-subsidy program that will encourage companies to keep their employees on the payroll. The 75-per-cent subsidy will be open to companies that can prove they are down at least 30 per cent in revenue from the same month last year. The Conservatives say the program goes beyond what MPs approved last week, so Parliament will have to be recalled soon to sort it out again.
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
The federal government says it’s grinding through the backlog of Employment Insurance claims that have piled up in recent weeks. The government got more than two million claims and has so far assessed about 430,000 of them. The Canada Revenue Agency will begin handling applications for the new emergency benefit next week.
The National Capital Region – which encompasses the more-than-a-million people who live in Ottawa and Gatineau – has truly become the home of the two solitudes. Quebec police are now policing the bridges that run across the Ottawa River and restricting access for those trying to cross provincial boundaries for “non-essential” reasons.
The Calgary Police Service says it is investigating two coronavirus-related incidents as possible hate crimes. One involved a person threatening to spread the virus to an Indigenous community. Another involved a threat to a Chinese restaurant.
More people have died of the coronavirus in the United States than in China. (Depending, of course, on the reliability of the countries’ official counts.)
Dentists will get their insurance payouts after all.
And while indoor cinemas have had to shutter, outdoor theatres may be ready to thrive. Social-distancing guidelines mean that movie fans can’t congregate in large groups in the dark any more, but that’s less of a concern at drive-in theatres where you’re watching from the relative safety bubble of your car. The only question might be what films are even available to watch, as production companies have been delaying big releases, such as the latest James Bond, to the fall or to online platforms.
MARKET WATCH
Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as Canadian factory data showed the extent of the damage on the country’s manufacturing industry. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 3.8 per cent to 12,876.37.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index dropped more than 4 per cent as economic data showed a plunge in new orders for U.S.-made goods and dire warnings from officials about the growing death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 973.65 points to 20,943.51, the S&P 500 lost 114.09 points to 2,470.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 339.52 points to 7,360.58.
TALKING POINTS
An Air Canada bailout should stick in the craw of Canadian taxpayers
“The coming months promise to be painful for workers. However, no one should shed a tear for Air Canada’s shareholders or top executives. They’ve been richly rewarded in recent years, which will make the thought of their airline now getting bailed out by taxpayers hard to swallow for many Canadians.” – Konrad Yakabuski
A plea from a small-business owner: Without immediate rent help, I will drown
“This idea that while their tenants by and large have nothing, landlords should still keep getting their cut honestly seems bananas to me. What’s any per cent of zero? If they do not work with us now, to help shoulder at least a tiny part of this burden, then they will have many empty storefronts.” – Jen Agg, restaurant owner and author
Six personal-finance ideas that have been blown to pieces by the pandemic
“When we talk about long-term saving in Canada, the context is mainly for retirement. The pandemic has reminded us of the importance of saving for emergencies as well. When things calm down, we should think about a savings recalibration. Instead of $100 into retirement plans, how about $75 to retirement and $25 for emergencies?” – Rob Carrick, personal-finance columnist
LIVING BETTER
Jurisdictions across Canada have differing rules about who can report to work in person and how many people are allowed to gather in one place. It can be hard to keep track. The Globe has compiled all the provincial rules across the country to help. The page also shows the latest provincial and territorial data for the number of coronavirus cases in each place.
TODAY’S LONG READ
Hundreds of mourners passed through a funeral home in the town of Buchans, Nfld., over a few days last month. At least one of those people had the coronavirus; now at least 120 people do. It’s the site of one of the worst virus clusters in the country. The Globe’s Atlantic correspondent, Greg Mercer, takes a look at the blame and ill will that’s flying around a community hit hard by COVID.
SOMETHING TO LOOK FORWARD TO
You may not be able to go out to see a concert right now, but there’s no reason the concert can’t come to you. The Globe and Mail is presenting a special live performance by celebrated singer-songwriter Joel Plaskett that will be streaming on our Facebook page on Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT. See you there.
