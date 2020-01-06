Evening Update: Soleimani’s mourners demand retaliation against U.S. as NATO countries close ranks

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
Soleimani’s mourners demand retaliation against U.S.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed over the casket of the top general killed in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad, his prayers joining the wails of mourners who flooded the streets of Tehran demanding retaliation against America for a slaying that’s drastically raised tensions across the Middle East.
The funeral for Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani drew a crowd said by police to be in the millions in the Iranian capital, filling thoroughfares and side streets as far as the eye could see. Aerial footage and Associated Press journalists suggested a turnout of at least one million.
Meanwhile, NATO’s top civilian leader says member countries stand behind the United States. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to reporters in Brussels following an emergency meeting during which allies called for “restraint and de-escalation." He singled out Iran when talking about the need to lower tensions.
Here at home, Hugh Segal reminds us of Canada’s obligations, should there be Iranian retaliation against the U.S. As a founding partner of the NATO treaty, which provides for mutual defence between the 28 member nations, an Iranian attack upon American forces, embassies, homeland or personnel would trigger an Article 5 Treaty obligation for Canada to engage.
And Niall Ferguson pushes back against commentators who equate the killing of Soleimani with the murder of Austria’s Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo in June, 1914, generally regarded as the catalyst for the First World War. While Iraq might fall deeper into civil strife, Ferguson says, Iran is too weak to start a world war.
Read the Globe’s explainer to get the latest on tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the wake of the Soleimani assassination.
A ‘cultural reckoning’ on two coasts: New charges laid in L.A. just as Weinstein trial set to begin in New York
Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angeles, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges in New York was poised to get under way, prosecutors announced earlier today. The Hollywood mogul has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.
Meanwhile, some of his accusers converged on a New York courthouse this morning as a pre-trial hearing on procedural matters played out ahead of jury selection tomorrow.
John Bolton ‘prepared to testify’ in impeachment trial if subpoenaed
The former White House national security adviser made the surprise statement after weighing issues of executive privilege, bolstering Democrats in their push for new witnesses.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Carlos Ghosn, a ghost even in Beirut, used a Green Beret to help him escape from Japan: The revelation came as Japan’s Justice Minister came down hard on Mr. Ghosn’s decision to jump bail as he awaited his trial for financial misconduct, and as a small army of international journalists in Lebanon hunted for his whereabouts.
Australian government says it’s willing to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to help communities recover from wildfires: Rain and cooler temperatures on Monday were bringing some relief to communities battling the fires. But the rain was also making it challenging for fire crews to complete strategic burns as they tried to prepare for higher temperatures that have been forecast for later in the week.
Climate change, aging population major economic factors in RBC forecast for 2020s: An older population will present governments with challenges, including rising health-care costs and elder benefits.
Proposal for a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland is slowly gaining traction: Experts say challenges can be overcome with such new bridge technology as a floating structure that would run along the top of the water and connect to pontoons and artificial islands anchored to the seabed by cables. The structure would be broken up by a suspension bridge to accommodate ships.
MARKET WATCH
Gold prices shot to almost seven-year highs as a spike in U.S.-Iranian tensions spurred demand for safe-haven assets and pushed a gauge of global equity markets lower, but North American shares rebounded on a less worrisome view of events. U.S. gold futures settled 1.2 per cent higher at US$1,568.80 an ounce.
Oil rose and the U.S. dollar weakened after the U.S. killing last week of General Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s drive to extend its influence across the Middle East. The death raised concerns around the world that a regional conflict could erupt. Brent crude futures jumped more than 3 per cent to a high of US$70.74 a barrel at one point but pared gains to settle up 31 cents at US$68.91. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 per cent higher at 77.14 US cents.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 17,105.47. The energy sector climbed 2.2 per cent. Tech stocks rose 1.3 per cent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.67 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 28,703.55, the S&P 500 gained 11.44 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 3,246.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.70 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 9,071.47.
TALKING POINT
Golden Globes 2020: The best, worst and weirdest moments from this year’s awards ceremony
Barry Hertz: "Kicking off with jokes about Jeffrey Epstein and ending with Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and 1917 taking home the top prizes of the evening, the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night offered plenty of deserved triumphs, meme-worthy sound bites and questionable decision-making.”
LIVING BETTER
Five simple healthy eating goals for January and beyond
Work on these goals throughout the year. Start small, make gradual changes, and let your brain adapt to one of them at a time.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Canadian parents of babies with rare deadly disease look to Novartis treatment lottery
Kelly Grant reports that the lottery is an extreme solution to the kind of ethical dilemma that is bound to arise more often in the age of astoundingly expensive gene therapies, a new class of drugs designed to correct underlying genetic defects, usually with a single treatment.
